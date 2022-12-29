Read full article on original website
Related
KSNB Local4
BBB Scam Alert: Online purchase, website scams top 2022 report for Nebraskans
HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - For the third consecutive year, online purchase scams were the most reported scam type to the Better Business Bureau Serving Nebraska, South Dakota, Kansas Plains & Southwest Iowa. Online purchase scams were considered the riskiest scam type for all consumers nationwide, according to the 2021 BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report, which found that nearly three-fourths of reports involving the scam type involved a monetary loss.
klkntv.com
Nebraska authorities urge people to find sober ride for New Year’s Eve celebrations
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police are sharing a warning with Lincoln residents: Officers will not hesitate to make an arrest if they catch anyone drinking and driving this weekend during New Year’s Eve celebrations. The Lincoln Police Department said it will have increased law enforcement out and about...
iheart.com
Nebraska Gas Tax Hike To Ring In New Year
Nebraskans will see an increase in gas prices to start 2023. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says the state's gas tax is set to go up 17 percent in January. The 4.2 cent increase will put the tax at 29 cents a gallon. N-D-O-T says the tax rates are adjusted...
klkntv.com
Nebraskans suffered $2 billion in property loss from storms in 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After multiple storms with large hail and high winds in 2022, the property damage inflicted on Nebraskans was significantly higher than in previous years. One insurance company, Farmers Mutual of Nebraska, reported $500 million in insured property loss. In total, the major storms cost Nebraskans...
klkntv.com
Tips for keeping safe while ice fishing
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With more mild temperatures in the coming days, you might be tempted to try a little ice fishing. But if you’re not careful, a bad day’s fishing might not beat a good day’s work. Before you begin cutting holes and dropping lines,...
norfolkneradio.com
Fentanyl being seized in record numbers in the Midwest
OMAHA - Nearly 4.7 million lethal doses of fentanyl have been seized by the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Omaha Division in its five-state area this year, a significant increase from last year. Public Information Officer Emily Murray says there’s no city or town that’s immune from seeing fentanyl in its...
Salmonella outbreak linked to eastern Nebraska plant
The CDC is aware of 15 illnesses with two hospitalizations across three states but believes there are more cases.
KCRG.com
Dog abandoned at Iowa airport.
State health officials are urging people to understand the signs of a rare but life-threatening disease that was recently detected in Iowa. Circulating viruses increasing wait times for urgent care clinics. Updated: 3 hours ago. Leaders at Unity Point Health Hospitals and Clinics say high case numbers of Flu, RSV,...
kfornow.com
Most Generous Counties in Nebraska
(KFOR NEWS December 29, 2022) The holiday season is synonymous with spending money – but it’s more than just buying gifts, each year Americans make billions of dollars in charitable donations. SmartAsset’s study on the most generous counties dug into IRS data to find the places where residents...
klkntv.com
Over 15 million lethal fentanyl doses seized in Nebraska in 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Drug Enforcement Administration’s Omaha Division released shocking fentanyl seizure numbers Thursday. The division, which oversees five states in the Midwest, said in a press release that investigators seized 4.8 million lethal doses of fentanyl in 2022. “Whether it’s in a fake pill form...
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Rain, snow impact many Nebraska roads west of York
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol was reporting slick roads and reduced visibility Thursday in parts of the state. Troopers said drivers should be extra vigilant in the southern Panhandle and the North Platte area in particular. Everyone is urged to take it slow and call *55...
State banking officials seek to freeze accounts of financial adviser involved in alleged bank fraud
LINCOLN — State banking officials and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office moved Thursday to freeze the accounts of a financial adviser allegedly involved in one of the state’s largest cases of bank fraud. A 20-page legal complaint, filed late Wednesday, alleges that Jesse Hill of Hickman, investment adviser for deceased Lincoln businessman Aaron Marshbanks, and […] The post State banking officials seek to freeze accounts of financial adviser involved in alleged bank fraud appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KETV.com
NDOT says Nebraskans should anticipate gas tax increase in January
Prepare to pay more at the gas pump. The state's gas tax is going up 17 percent come January, or 4.2 cents, to make it 29 cents a gallon. But the Nebraska Department of Transportation says these rates are adjusted every six months to account for anticipated new costs. NDOT...
norfolkneradio.com
Tips to prevent equipment and pipes from freezing
LINCOLN - The bitter cold Nebraska experience last week may have caused equipment and pipes to freeze if the proper steps weren’t taken. Diane Becker with the League Association of Risk Management says winter is still in full-swing, so the state will still experience plenty of cold days with the temperature below freezing.
Recall impacts stores in Kansas, Nebraska, and Iowa
A Nebraska company is recalling alfalfa sprouts sold in three states after 15 cases of salmonella were linked to the food.
KSNB Local4
Weather concerns of rural Nebraskans
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Concerns for severe weather and drought fluctuate each year depending on recent experiences. This trend is evident in the annual survey called Nebraska Rural Poll. Conducted each year by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Department of Agriculature Economics in partnership with Rural Prosperity Nebraska and Nebraska Extension, the Nebraska Rural Poll, now on it’s 27 th year, sends out surveys to 7,ooo people each year in non-metropolitan areas asking their concerns about everything from health, agriculture, the media and, of course, the weather. Weather is always a concern for rural Nebraskans seeing all of the crops and livestock are tended to in these regions. So, it’s no wonder that this would be a main topic of the poll. Let’s take a look at drought concerns from the survey. Like I mentioned, concerns for severe weather fluctuate depending on the recent weather events. According to past surveys, the concern for drought dropped from 48% in 2015 to just 21% in 2020. The reason being the extreme amount of rain in 2019 that caused flooding. Instead the concern was was more about extreme rains and flooding in 2020. In fact, 30% expressed that concern in the survey. Of course, this year the story line has flipped with 55% of rural nebraskans polled concerned about a worsening drought as some areas have seen their driest year in decades. Hopefully we will see some improvement on the new drought monitor tomorrow with the recent precipitation we have received.
KELOLAND TV
Messy mix today southeast; Bigger storm next week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another round of winter weather will arrive in southeastern KELOLAND today. We have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect through 6pm for the areas shaded in blue below. This does include the Sioux Falls area. You can see the rain and snow combo developing...
News Channel Nebraska
Panhandle region under storm watch Sunday through Monday
SIDNEY -- The Panhandle region of Nebraska is again under a winter storm watch. The National Weather Service advises heavy snow is possible with accumulations of six to 12 inches expected. Areas impacted are portions of Panhandle Nebraska including the cities of Chadron, Chadron State Park, Alliance, Hemingford, Scottsbluff, Gering,...
News Channel Nebraska
Here’s how to protect yourself from nitrate in Nebraska water
Nebraskans curious about nitrate levels in their drinking water, take heed: You can get your water tested. And once that water is tested, there are a few potential options – though sometimes costly – that can help protect you from high nitrate. Some private wells are more vulnerable...
WOWT
Nebraska Game and Parks reminds parkgoers to use caution around sick, dead birds
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As avian influenza -- more commonly known as “bird flu” -- spreads across the state, Nebraska Game and Parks is reminding state park visitors to use caution and avoid sick birds. The CDC reports a record number of birds have been affected by this...
Comments / 0