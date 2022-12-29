Read full article on original website
gulfshorebusiness.com
Florida tax collections exceed $3B in November
Florida brought in $447.2 million more than anticipated in general-revenue tax collections in November, 14.1% more than projected, according to a report from the Legislature’s Office of Economic & Demographic Research. The state collected about $3.62 billion in general revenue in November. Sales-tax revenues came in at $412.1 million more than the state’s projection. The office’s preliminary analysis indicates recovery and rebuilding efforts associated with Hurricane Ian added as much as $119.1 million to final liability for the month, with more than half of the total related to the purchase of automobiles.
Florida’s Housing Market: Inventory, Median Prices Higher in Novembers Despite Inflation, Interest Rates
Florida’s housing market reported more inventory (active listings) and higher median prices in November compared to a year ago, though inflation and interest rates above 6 percent continued to influence buyer demand, according to Florida Realtors’ latest housing data. Closed sales of single-family homes statewide last month totaled...
CNBC
Florida passes new law to tackle insurance fraud, high premiums
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a new law to tackle an insurance crisis in the state. CNBC's Contessa Brewer joins 'Squawk Box' with the details.
americanmilitarynews.com
Floridians could soon carry guns without permit or training
Don’t Be a Sitting Duck is in the business of teaching Floridians how to safely carry a concealed handgun. The Kissimmee firearms academy offers a four-hour training session required by state law to carry a loaded gun in public. For owner and firearms instructor Bryan Villella, that just makes sense.
Feeding Northeast Florida doubling in size to meet growing need
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The largest food bank on the First Coast says there are more mouths to feed than ever before. Feeding Northeast Florida puts food in the hands of 85,000 people a day, but the need is increasing. They are growing to meet the demand. CEO and President...
DeSantis Signed The Largest Tax Relief Package in Florida History. What are the Results?
This year DeSantis signed the largest tax relief package in Florida History, another first for the governor, who may just be the republican favorite for the 2024 presidential run.
multihousingnews.com
These Were 2022’s Most Competitive Rental Markets
While Florida had a good year, some of the cities in the top 20 came out of left field. RentCafe’s analysis of the 135 largest U.S. rental markets took into consideration five major metrics that affect competitivity: average number of days an apartment remained vacant, occupancy, number of prospective renters competing for an apartment, percentage of renters who renewed their leases and the share of apartments completed this year. Based on these metrics, each metro was given a Rental Competitivity Index (RCI) value.
Florida gas prices return to more than $3 per gallon; here’s what experts predict for 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — If you filled your car with gas in the last day or two, you might have noticed something peculiar at the pump — an uptick in prices. After weeks of falling prices, the average cost of gas in Florida recently reversed course. According to AAA,...
Washington Examiner
Florida utilities offer hardship assistance to customers
(The Center Square) – Several utility companies in Central Florida offer their customers access to financial assistance that can range from $100 to $1,000 per year. The assistance is designed for those customers who are facing hardships and are unable to pay their bills. Customers must meet the eligibility requirements of the program associated with their utility provider, including providing a loss of income or proof that they have been struggling with some other expense like medical bills.
wqcs.org
Two Hurricanes and Higher Natural Gas Prices Prompt FP&L Rate Increase
Florida - Thursday December 29, 2022: The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) has approved an increase to Florida Power and Light (FP&L) rates, beginning in January 2023, as a result of two hurricanes and higher natural gas prices. The average residential customer who uses 1,000 kilowatts monthly will see their...
Yahoo Sports
Cerabino: DeSantis: Proposed state license plate features warning to "out-of-state cars"
Editor's note: This column was originally published on Aug. 7, 2022. It’s hard to keep up with Florida’s official enemies list. Just when you think we’re running out, Gov. Ron DeSantis dreams up a new imaginary villain. It’s impressive. Move over college professors, “woke” corporations, tech...
wlrn.org
Florida is one of the most dangerous states for driving, a recent report shows
A recently published report from the Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety shows Florida has some of fewest roadway safety laws in the country. On a scale of 1 to 10, Florida scored a 2 for optimal roadway safety laws. Only Montana and Wyoming scored lower. Tara Gill is the...
Gasoline Prices Climb In Florida
The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Florida jumped about 8 cents Wednesday after dipping below $3, according to the AAA auto club. The average price was $3.07, up from $2.99 on Tuesday. It also was up from $3.01 a week
Florida Man Claims $1 Million After Stopping At A Food Mart And Striking Gold
The Florida Lottery announced that Juan Estrada, 52, of Miami Beach, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00. Estrada purchased his
Will rent, housing prices in Tampa Bay area slow down next year?
TAMPA, Fla. — Despite a massive jump in home and rent prices in the Tampa Bay area, some experts believe the costs may start to plateau into 2023. However, not enough to impact affordability. "What we saw in Tampa over the course of 2022 was really, really exaggerated growth,"...
Farm Share Ranked as Top Food Bank in the Nation
Last week, Farm Share, Florida’s largest independent food bank, was ranked as the top food bank in America by 24/7 WallStreet. Midwest Food Bank, also based in the Sunshine State, placed seventh on tge list. This determination was...
Jared Moskowitz, lone new member of Congress from South Florida, prepares for two years as Democrat in Republican-ruled House
About to fulfill his life’s dream, Jared Moskowitz is excited and optimistic, yet clear-eyed, about what’s ahead. On Jan. 3, he’ll become one of 73 new members in the 435-person U.S. House of Representatives, and the only new member of Congress from South Florida. Almost two months after Election Day and the week before taking office representing Broward and Palm Beach counties, Moskowitz said ...
Central Florida residents struggle to pay rising electric bills
ORLANDO, Fla. — Residents across Central Florida are stressed as they try to figure out how to pay their electric bill. For just about every home across Central Florida, the cost is expected to go up next month at a time when people are paying more for just about everything.
How Much Money Does Florida's Richest Billionaires Give Away?
Photo byPaul Elledge, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Few of us can fathom the type of money that billionaires possess because that type of wealth is perceived as being very rare. Yet, as of 2021, there are around 660 billionaires in the world, with the United States being home to the most. So while billionaires are rare, their numbers are growing, as is the good that they can do in the world.
