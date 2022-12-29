Read full article on original website
Taliban carry out first public execution since taking over Afghanistan
The Taliban put to death a man accused of murder in western Afghanistan, its spokesperson said on Wednesday, in the first officially confirmed public execution since the group took over the country last year. The execution in western Farah province was of a man accused of fatally stabbing another man...
BBC
Murderer publicly executed by his victim's father, Taliban say
A man convicted of murder was shot by his victim's father in the Taliban's first public execution since their return to power in Afghanistan. A Taliban spokesperson said the man was killed at a crowded sports stadium in south-western Farah province. The father of the victim shot the man three...
Taliban minister defends ban on women’s university studies
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The minister of higher education in the Taliban government on Thursday defended his decision to ban women from universities — a decree that had triggered a global backlash. Discussing the matter for the first time in public, Nida Mohammad Nadim said the ban issued...
7 so-called vices banned by Iran's morality police
Iran's morality police are at the center of ongoing protests raging throughout the country after the suspicious death of a young woman in their custody in September. In a potential "concession to the protest movement," a senior Iranian official allegedly claimed in early December that the country has "abolished" its morality police force, The New York Times writes, though there are conflicting reports suggesting in fact that "no official of the Islamic Republic of Iran has said that the Guidance Patrol has been shut." Regardless, many are skeptical and said, even if true, the government's move was "too little, too late." The morality...
Afghan soldier who fled Taliban rule to get to the US arrested at Texas border
Abdul Wasi Safi, a veteran of the Afghan special forces, made a harrowing journey to the U.S. after evading the Taliban for months after U.S. troops left Afghanistan.
BBC
Taliban university ban: 'I wish God never created women'
A 19-year-old whose hopes of going to university in Afghanistan were blocked by Taliban government policies said women were being "treated worse than animals". She was just months away from becoming the first woman in her family to go, until the Taliban banned women from attending university and working for non-governmental organisations (NGOs) within the last week.
Upworthy
Male Afghan students walk out in solidarity protesting the Taliban's ban on women's education
The Taliban government on Tuesday issued a statement ordering women nationwide to stop attending private and public universities effective immediately and until further notice. In a show of solidarity for female students and to protest the Taliban's prohibition on girls' education, male students at Nangarhar University in Afghanistan reportedly skipped their examinations. Sharing a video of the students walking out, Afghan Peace Watch tweeted: "Male students of Nangarhar university walked away from their exams to protest the Taliban ban preventing girls from attending university." Since seizing power in August 2021, the Taliban have widely applied their stringent interpretation of Islamic law, reports CBS News.
Officials say Pakistan raid kills all Taliban hostage-takers
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s special forces raided a police center in a remote northwestern district on Tuesday and killed 33 detainees linked to the Pakistani Taliban who earlier this week overpowered guards at the facility, the country’s defense minister said. Before the rescue operation, the Taliban...
Afghan Taliban use barbed wire fence and armed guards to keep women out of universities
The Taliban rulers of Afghanistan have fenced off at least one university in Kabul with barbed wire and posted armed guards to keep women out, according to several media reports. As the taliban diktat on women’s higher education came into force, video obtained by The Associated Press showed women weeping and consoling each other outside a campus in Kabul.“The Taliban have used barbed wire and armed guards to prevent Afghan women from entering universities. Yet, despite the intimidation, they protest alongside brave Afghan men, demanding women and girls be given their basic rights,” tweeted BBC anchor and correspondent Yalda...
BBC
Iran executes four men over alleged links with Israel's intelligence service
Iran has executed four men accused of working with Israel's intelligence service, Iranian state media reported. The sentences for "intelligence cooperation" with Israel and "kidnapping" were carried out on Sunday, the Mizan news agency said. Iran's Supreme Court had upheld death penalties against them on Wednesday following their arrest in...
Why Did the Taliban Welcome This Woman to Afghanistan With Big Smiles?
The Taliban government in Afghanistan welcomed a woman-led delegation from Pakistan this Tuesday to talk about boosting their economy. Pakistan’s minister of state for foreign affairs Hina Rabbani Khar is one of Islamabad’s most seasoned diplomats, and while Afghan women can’t show their hair on Kabul’s streets and many girls are banned from school, Khar, and her windswept hair, was warmly welcomed by a Taliban delegation on the tarmac. They didn’t shake hands, but did make eye contact and smiled at one of Pakistan’s most powerful women.
Putin's inner circle is frustrated because the Russian president 'doesn't know what to do' with war in Ukraine, report says
Putin does not have a plan for the Ukraine war and is becoming increasingly isolated, sources told The Washington Post.
americanmilitarynews.com
Survivors of deadly Taliban raid on Hazara village in Afghanistan demand justice
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Taliban fighters carried out a deadly raid last month in Afghanistan’s central province of Daikundi. The militant group said it targeted and killed “armed rebels” in a village outside of the provincial capital, Nilli,...
India, China and Russia abstain from UN resolution on Myanmar to release political prisoners
India, China and Russia abstained from voting on a draft resolution that demanded an end to violence in Myanmar at the United Nations Security Council.The resolution on Wednesday was adopted by the 15-member council with 12 members voting in favour.The council is under India’s presidency this month.The resolution “urges” the junta to “immediately release all arbitrarily detained prisoners”, including Aung San Suu Kyi and ex-president Win Myint, reported AFP.It also calls for “an immediate end to all forms of violence” and asks for “all parties to respect human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law”.“Under the current circumstances,...
Women in Afghanistan serving ‘life sentence’ under Taliban rule, Independent journalist says
Women in Afghanistan are serving a “life sentence” amid Taliban rule, The Independent’s World Affairs Editor Kim Sengupta believes.He made the comments in October 2021, shortly after witnessing the fall of Kabul.In the months that have followed, women’s rights in Afghanistan have been severely restricted and girls are forbidden to go to school.“People have died and that’s terrible, but there’s also a lot of other people who will be serving a life sentence,” Sengupta said last year.Watch the full episode of The fall of Kabul: Behind The Headlines on Independent TV. Read More Who are Isis-K?Al-Qaeda ‘could regroup in Afghanistan in two years and threaten US’Biden overruled Blinken and Austin on Afghanistan pullout, book says
George and Laura Bush: Women and girls ‘enduring terrible hardship’ under Taliban
Former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura Bush spoke out Thursday about the “terrible hardship” Afghan women and girls face under Taliban leadership in their country. “As 2022 comes to a close, our hearts are heavy for the people of Afghanistan. We are especially sad for Afghan women and girls, who are enduring…
After Escaping the Taliban, Afghan Women Face New Education Barrier in the United States | Opinion
For people like me who come here as refugees, an education means everything. Let's make that accessible to all people who come here seeking a new start.
Myanmar’s junta blamed for deaths of more than 160 children in 2022
Myanmar’s military junta killed 165 children in 2022, according to the country’s exiled opposition National Unity Government (NUG). According to their data, 78% more children died at the hands of the occupying military in 2022 compared with 2021. “The NUG figure appears credible,” says Thomas Kean, a senior...
Afghanistan’s 35 private universities staring at imminent closure - reports
At least 35 private universities in Afghanistan are at the risk of shutting down amid growing resistance from the Taliban towards education of girls and women, officials from the union of these private institutions have said.The union’s media officer Mohammad Karim Nasiri said that the economic challenges have “surged widely”, adding that 30-35 universities are facing major economic problems, reported Afghanistan’s television news channel Tolo.Banning women from entering schools and colleges will mean reduction in fees paid to these institutions, leading to an economic crisis for educational bodies at a time Afghanistan’s economy has slowed after the Islamist insurgents...
Clayton News Daily
Kabul professor tears up diplomas on live TV to protest Taliban ban on women's education
A Kabul professor tore up his diplomas live on television in Afghanistan in protest over the Taliban's barring of women from higher education. The man, named Ismail Mashal, is founder of the private Mashal University in Kabul and also a lecturer at Kabul University. With tears in his eyes and...
