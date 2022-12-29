ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

How Sumy’s residents kept Russian forces out of their city

On 24 February, when Russia invaded, there were only a few dozen Ukrainian professional soldiers in Ukraine’s north-eastern city of Sumy, and they had no command centre. That evening, those 50 or so paratroopers were ordered to leave the city – 30km from the Russian border – for another area. Most of the police force had already fled, along with much of the city’s leadership.
Action News Jax

Tens of thousands view Benedict XVI's body at Vatican

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI 's body, his head resting on a pair of crimson pillows, lay in state in St. Peter's Basilica on Monday as tens of thousands queued to pay tribute to the pontiff who shocked the world by retiring a decade ago.
The Denver Gazette

Moscow says Ukrainian rocket strike kills 63 Russian troops

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces fired rockets at a facility in the eastern Donetsk region where Russian soldiers were stationed, killing 63 of them, Russia’s defense ministry said Monday, in one of the deadliest attacks on the Kremlin’s forces since the war began more than 10 months ago. Ukrainian forces fired six rockets from a HIMARS launch system and two of them were shot down, a defense ministry statement said. It did not say when the strike happened. ...
The Hill

Israeli missile strike hits Damascus airport, killing two soldiers

Israel conducted a missile strike on Syria’s international airport in its capital of Damascus on Monday, killing two soldiers and injuring two others, the Syrian Army said.  The attack happened shortly after midnight and put the airport out of service, according to the army. Israel has previously targeted airports and ports in parts of Syria…

Comments / 0

Community Policy