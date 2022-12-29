Read full article on original website
We are on the verge of welcoming a new year in. I don’t know about you, but I will not be sad to see 2022 in the rearview mirror. Any way you cut it, this year was tough whether it was the economy or the weather. In many ways 2023 can only get better.
MANHATTAN — The temperatures are cold, snow is on the ground and gardeners are stuck inside. Fortunately, starting seeds indoors is a great kick-start to the spring garden. “Obtain your seeds from a reputable source, including garden centers and seed catalogs,” said Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham. “If choosing seeds from a business that does not specialize in plants, pay special attention to the package date to make sure the seed was packaged for the current year. Though most seeds remain viable for about three years, germination decreases as seed ages.”
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – We’ve all heard scary headlines about tap water safety, like those dealing with the Flint Water Crisis. Now, the City of Manhattan hopes you can help it prevent lead contamination in the local drinking water. The Environmental Protection Agency sets limits on contaminants in drinking water and is cracking down on communities […]
Newman Regional Health has increased its nursing recruitment placing it under the average turnover benchmark for the first time in five years. During the Newman Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday afternoon, Chief Administrative Officer Cathy Pimple reported the hospital hired a total of 32 new nurses over the course of 2022, well above the 2021 total of 18. Pimple praised nursing leadership for the accomplishment.
Major changes are coming to an Emporia call center business, but Communication Solutions says it is continuing its local operations. Rumors about the company’s current status and future in Emporia had been circulating for most of December. On Thursday, Southeast KansasWorks reported to KVOE News staffers had told the state labor agency the end of company operations came Wednesday. However, company management says the Emporia branch at 1301 Chestnut is going through a notable downsizing and reconfiguration instead of a closure. Following recent layoffs, the local company workforce was trimmed from as high as 45 to 18. The remaining local workers are getting trained to work remotely.
A ban on TikTok on state-owned devices doesn't immediately affect cities and municipalities that create content on the social media platform. Gov. Laura Kelly signed an executive order banning the use of TikTok on all state-owned devices Wednesday. The ban, which goes into effect immediately, affects Kansas executive branch agencies, boards, and commissions and their respective employees, and prohibits access on the state network.
She grew up on a farm. Now she'll be on animal watch in the city limits. Chaney Besack was named Emporia's new Animal Control Officer Tuesday. She fills a position that had been vacant for a long time. A statement from the Emporia Police Department said Besack is a student...
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A pipeline operator put a damaged section in Kansas back into service Thursday, a little more than three weeks after a spill dumped 14,000 bathtubs’ worth of crude oil into a rural creek. Canada-based T.C. Energy announced that it had completed repairs, inspections and testing on its Keystone pipeline in northeast […]
Before the 2023 Kansas legislative session begins, with a new House district introduced to parts of the KVOE listening area, the representative has resigned his post and his replacement has been named. Joe Newland, a Wilson County farmer who had won re-election in November after not facing an official challenge,...
Emporia Public Works replaced a broken water valve affecting service to part of northwest Emporia on Wednesday. A valve on an 8-inch line ruptured, according to the city of Emporia, forcing Public Works to shut off service to the Deerbrook subdivision shortly after 9 am. Crews replaced the valve and restored service around noon, 1-3 hours earlier than the typical 4-6 hour repair estimate.
Harveyville, Kan. (WIBW) - A family loses everything just two days before Christmas in a house fire in Harveyville, just southeast of Topeka. On December 23, around 4 a.m., Tracey Jones, a nurse, was working the late night shift when she received a call no mother wants to ever answer. Her house was burning in flames with her two kids sleeping inside. Jones said she dropped everything and left work.
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - State authorities say their findings in an investigation of the Junction City Police Department are with the case’s prosecutor. The KBI told 13 NEWS Thursday they forwarded the case to the Linn County Attorney “a while ago,” and are unaware of any charges brought forward yet.
The first day of 2022 brought several inches of snow to Emporia. The first few days of 2023 could bring thunderstorms. “There remains lots of uncertainty in the forecast,” an advisory from the National Weather Service in Wichita admitted Friday morning.
Emporia’s Solid Waste Department is in the midst of its busiest time of the year collecting post-holiday waste. For those who typically have their trash picked up Mondays, crews will collect their trash Wednesday. Solid Waste Supervisor Keith Senn asks that residents place all garbage in a trash can or poly cart before placing it on the curb.
Car enthusiasts will have the opportunity to check out a rare piece of muscle car history at a Manhattan museum.
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person has been hospitalized with life-threatening wounds after being shot in Central Topeka. An update released by Donna Eubanks with the TPD’s Criminal Investigations Bureau at 9:52 p.m. reports that the shooting has been ruled as a suicide and that no further information will be put out. Lieutenant Ron Ekis with […]
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators have confirmed the body found in Topeka earlier this week is Cari Allen. Her death has been ruled a homicide. No cause of death was released. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said his office would be reviewing the autopsy results...
Body found in Topeka confirmed to be missing Cari Allen
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police are investigating the theft of 45 bottles of men’s fragrance from a Manhattan business. The theft was reported around 10;15 a.m. Saturday at the Ulta Beauty store in the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center. According to Riley County police, an unknown...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers should keep an eye out as crews fight a grass fire southwest of Topeka. Shawnee Co. Dispatch says firefighters remain on scene near 37th and Auburn, searching for hotspots. A fire in the area closed down the southbound lane of Auburn Rd. south of 29th St. Drivers are also advised to avoid the intersection at 37th and Auburn.
