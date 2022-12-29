ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Teddy Bridgewater might play QB vs the Patriots in week 17, Bridgewater looked dissociated and uninterested in the Miami Dolphins in a recent interview. Teddy Bridgewater was seen as one of the best backup QBs in the NFL when he signed for the Miami Dolphins. However, In the few times Bridgewater has had the time to play he’s looked like he doesn’t care, from terrible play on the field to uninspiring body language, and more.
Bills quarterback and MVP candidate Josh Allen got his first regular-season look at Justin Fields during the Bears-Bills game on Christmas Eve. Fields didn't rush for an abundance of yards, as he has in past games this season. The Bills kept him to a season-low 11 yards. He also didn't throw the ball prolifically outside of a couple of long balls. Fields finished with 119 yards and one touchdown from the game's first drive.
