Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cowboys, Terrell Owens unable to reach deal as 49-year-old asks for too much money: report
Terrell Owens' agent was reportedly in talks with the Dallas Cowboys for an NFL return, but after asking for too much money, they were unable to agree to a deal.
Teddy Bridgewater looks dissociated, uninterested in the Miami Dolphins
Teddy Bridgewater might play QB vs the Patriots in week 17, Bridgewater looked dissociated and uninterested in the Miami Dolphins in a recent interview. Teddy Bridgewater was seen as one of the best backup QBs in the NFL when he signed for the Miami Dolphins. However, In the few times Bridgewater has had the time to play he’s looked like he doesn’t care, from terrible play on the field to uninspiring body language, and more.
atozsports.com
Bengals QB Joe Burrow did the strangest thing for some of his teammates this week
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow did the strangest thing for some of his teammates this week. Burrow bought cruise trips for his offensive linemen as holiday gifts. That’s certainly a nice gesture by Burrow. So why am I describing it as strange?. Well, it’s not so much the gift...
Skip Bayless: Debate Between Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow "Not Even Close"
Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow are typically the first three names brought up when talking about the NFL's best young quarterbacks. But FS1's Skip Bayless believes one QB has separated himself from the pack. Debating with Shannon Sharpe on "Undisputed" Wednesday morning, Bayless said that Burrow is clearly...
Ja'Marr Chase Reveals Christmas Gift For Joe Burrow
The wide receiver actually did buy Burrow's clothes this time.
Patriots’ Mac Jones, Bill Belichick respond to ‘dirty player’ accusation after Eli Apple hit
With Mac Jones set to be fined for hitting Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple in Saturday’s loss, the New England Patriots quarterback’s play has led to players and media members calling him a dirty player. Jones was asked what he thought about people calling him a dirty player...
Josh Allen on Justin Fields: 'He's a special talent'
Bills quarterback and MVP candidate Josh Allen got his first regular-season look at Justin Fields during the Bears-Bills game on Christmas Eve. Fields didn't rush for an abundance of yards, as he has in past games this season. The Bills kept him to a season-low 11 yards. He also didn't throw the ball prolifically outside of a couple of long balls. Fields finished with 119 yards and one touchdown from the game's first drive.
WCPO
Meet Chase, a baby named after Bengals star receiver Ja'Marr Chase following Cincinnati's Super Bowl run
MORROW, Ohio — A recent survey asked Ohio parents which state sports star they'd most likely name their newborn after. Two Bengals make the top 10. But even before this survey come out, a Morrow couple says they wanted their third child to be a reminder of the Bengals season of a lifetime.
