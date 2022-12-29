Read full article on original website
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Good Samaritan 'Hero' Helps 10 Others Survive in NY Blizzard When No Locals Will Help, They Stay Overnight in SchoolZack LoveErie County, NY
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snowRoxana AntonBuffalo, NY
Death Count Passes 50 In US "Blizzard Of The Century"Raj GuleriaErie County, NY
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
Related
Former Franklinville man charged with hate crime indicted after missing court
Michael Cremen, 50, of Mountain Home, Ark. was charged with second-degree bail jumping, a felony.
Former fire department recruit pleads guilty
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Friday that 26-year-old Jordan X. Ernest of Buffalo pleaded guilty to one count of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting.
erienewsnow.com
Buffalo Police Arrest 10 For Looting During Storm
BUFFALO, NY (Newsource) — Officials in Buffalo have arrested 10 people for alleged looting during the blizzard. Police say more arrests are coming and they are urging people to turn themselves in. “I strongly urge a lot of these incidents that had video. You’re out there. You’ve been on...
Donations for paralyzed teen allow Town of Tonawanda police to don Bills hats
One anonymous donor showed their generosity in the form of a $20,000 donation.
Buffalo police make arrest in connection to robbery
The Buffalo Police Department announced an arrest has been made in connection to an attempted robbery at Save-A-Lot in Buffalo Wednesday.
Buffalo man indicted on murder, other felony charges
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 41-year-old Buffalo man was indicted Thursday on multiple felony charges, including murder, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Joel Coleman was indicted on the following charges: On Sept. 20, Coleman allegedly shot 34-year-old Nicholas Petroski with an illegal weapon inside a Jefferson Avenue residence. Petroski died at the scene. […]
Buffalo cops arrest 8 suspected looters during deadly ‘blizzard of the century’
Police in upstate New York have arrested eight alleged looters who ransacked shops during the unprecedented snowstorm over Christmas weekend. The Buffalo Police Department announced Tuesday that its newly formed Anti-Looting Detail has busted suspects in connection with a series of brazen business break-ins. The agency had not released any information about the arrested individuals as of Wednesday. Many videos have emerged on social media showing heartless thieves ransacking stores and stripping shelves of merchandise during the winter storm — dubbed by Gov. Kathy Hochul “the blizzard of the century” — which has left at least 31 people dead in Erie County. Additional...
Four arraigned for allegedly looting dollar stores during blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people have been arraigned for allegedly looting various dollar stores during the blizzard this past weekend, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced Wednesday. 46-year-old Felix Ramos, 55-year-old Luiman Velez, 34-year-old Shaniece Jones and 57-year-old Aaron Peterson are all facing charges in connection with alleged looting incidents in the Buffalo […]
Poloncarz apologizes; 2 more storm deaths bring total to 40
Of those who died in Erie County, 17 were found outside, four were in cars and 11 were inside homes.
nyspnews.com
Rochester man arrested for Theft of Services
On December 27, 2022 at 8:44 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Andrew J. Setter, 61 of Rochester, NY for Theft of Services. On December 27, 2022, Troopers responded to Aguacates Mexican Restaurant on South Transit Road in the town of Lockport for a reported theft of services complaint. Further investigation revealed that Setter refused and/or couldn’t pay his restaurant bill totaling $174.42. Subsequently, Setter was arrested and transported to SP Lockport for processing.
Buffalo descends into chaos, as store owners open fire on looters
Looters were warned that store owners in Buffalo had taken up arms to protect their businesses amid a string of robberies during the deadly blizzard that killed 31 people so far in the city.
New York State Man Accused of Living Inside School, Stealing Plow to Commit Burglary
We round out 2022 with one of the more bizarre stories of the year. *** This is NOT to be confused with a somewhat similar story out of Cheektowaga, where a man saved 24 people by breaking into Pine Hill Primary Center, and setting up shelter during the storm. ***
wnynewsnow.com
Wanted Man Accused In Jamestown Business Theft
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A wanted man has been arrested in connection with a theft at a Jamestown area business. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department attempted to stop 41-year-old Alberto Narvaez Aponte Jr. last week after he matched the description of a suspect accused of a business larceny on the city’s northside.
BPD: 10 arrests made by anti-looting detail
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 10 arrests have been made by the Buffalo Police Department’s Anti-Looting Detail, Buffalo police have announced. An anti-looting task force was established to keep the looting in check, which was announced by Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia on Tuesday morning. They announced that four arrests were made by plain clothes detectives […]
wbfo.org
Buffalo officials and residents are trading the blame over snowstorm deaths
The Buffalo, N.Y., area sees a lot of snow every winter, but the blizzard that hit one week ago was the worst the region has ever seen. People were stranded in homes and in cars. Thirty-nine people were killed throughout the county. WBFO's Dave Debo is here with the latest. Dave, can you just tell us how is Buffalo doing today?
nyspnews.com
Lockport man arrested for DWI
On December 26, 2022 at 07:04 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested John T. Madden III, 66 of Lockport, NY for Driving while Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On December 26, 2022, Troopers responded to Robinson Road in the town of Lockport for a reported erratic operation...
Poloncarz apologizes to community in final blizzard briefing as death toll rises to 39
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz opened by apologizing to the community and Buffalo for his tirade attacking Mayor Byron Brown and city snow removal efforts during a similar briefing Wednesday.
wbtai.com
Afternoon News Brief
50-year-old Andrew Crimes of Batavia has been charged with felony criminal contempt of court and aggravated family offense. He has had numerous convictions for contempt and violating an order of protection. Crimes has served two state prison terms for domestic violence. Crimes was arraigned in City Court. An official from...
nyspnews.com
Hinsdale woman arrested for DWAI-Drugs
On December 24, 2022, Troopers out of SP Olean arrested Denise M. See, 33 of Hinsdale, NY for Driving while Ability Impaired by Drugs and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On December 24, 2022, Troopers responded to a report of a female passed out at the wheel at the intersection...
Driving ban in Buffalo lifted just after Midnight
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The driving ban in the City of Buffalo was lifted at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Mayor Byron Brown announced Wednesday night. The ban was replaced with a travel advisory. The driving ban had been in place since 9:30 a.m. Friday morning due to the catastrophic blizzard that swept through western New York […]
