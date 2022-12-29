Police in upstate New York have arrested eight alleged looters who ransacked shops during the unprecedented snowstorm over Christmas weekend. The Buffalo Police Department announced Tuesday that its newly formed Anti-Looting Detail has busted suspects in connection with a series of brazen business break-ins. The agency had not released any information about the arrested individuals as of Wednesday. Many videos have emerged on social media showing heartless thieves ransacking stores and stripping shelves of merchandise during the winter storm — dubbed by Gov. Kathy Hochul “the blizzard of the century” — which has left at least 31 people dead in Erie County. Additional...

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO