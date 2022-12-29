ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

erienewsnow.com

Buffalo Police Arrest 10 For Looting During Storm

BUFFALO, NY (Newsource) — Officials in Buffalo have arrested 10 people for alleged looting during the blizzard. Police say more arrests are coming and they are urging people to turn themselves in. “I strongly urge a lot of these incidents that had video. You’re out there. You’ve been on...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man indicted on murder, other felony charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 41-year-old Buffalo man was indicted Thursday on multiple felony charges, including murder, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Joel Coleman was indicted on the following charges: On Sept. 20, Coleman allegedly shot 34-year-old Nicholas Petroski with an illegal weapon inside a Jefferson Avenue residence. Petroski died at the scene. […]
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Buffalo cops arrest 8 suspected looters during deadly ‘blizzard of the century’

Police in upstate New York have arrested eight alleged looters who ransacked shops during the unprecedented snowstorm over Christmas weekend. The Buffalo Police Department announced Tuesday that its newly formed Anti-Looting Detail has busted suspects in connection with a series of brazen business break-ins. The agency had not released any information about the arrested individuals as of Wednesday. Many videos have emerged on social media showing heartless thieves ransacking stores and stripping shelves of merchandise during the winter storm — dubbed by Gov. Kathy Hochul “the blizzard of the century” — which has left at least 31 people dead in Erie County. Additional...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Four arraigned for allegedly looting dollar stores during blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people have been arraigned for allegedly looting various dollar stores during the blizzard this past weekend, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced Wednesday. 46-year-old Felix Ramos, 55-year-old Luiman Velez, 34-year-old Shaniece Jones and 57-year-old Aaron Peterson are all facing charges in connection with alleged looting incidents in the Buffalo […]
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Rochester man arrested for Theft of Services

On December 27, 2022 at 8:44 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Andrew J. Setter, 61 of Rochester, NY for Theft of Services. On December 27, 2022, Troopers responded to Aguacates Mexican Restaurant on South Transit Road in the town of Lockport for a reported theft of services complaint. Further investigation revealed that Setter refused and/or couldn’t pay his restaurant bill totaling $174.42. Subsequently, Setter was arrested and transported to SP Lockport for processing.
ROCHESTER, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Wanted Man Accused In Jamestown Business Theft

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A wanted man has been arrested in connection with a theft at a Jamestown area business. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department attempted to stop 41-year-old Alberto Narvaez Aponte Jr. last week after he matched the description of a suspect accused of a business larceny on the city’s northside.
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

BPD: 10 arrests made by anti-looting detail

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 10 arrests have been made by the Buffalo Police Department’s Anti-Looting Detail, Buffalo police have announced. An anti-looting task force was established to keep the looting in check, which was announced by Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia on Tuesday morning. They announced that four arrests were made by plain clothes detectives […]
BUFFALO, NY
wbfo.org

Buffalo officials and residents are trading the blame over snowstorm deaths

The Buffalo, N.Y., area sees a lot of snow every winter, but the blizzard that hit one week ago was the worst the region has ever seen. People were stranded in homes and in cars. Thirty-nine people were killed throughout the county. WBFO's Dave Debo is here with the latest. Dave, can you just tell us how is Buffalo doing today?
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Lockport man arrested for DWI

On December 26, 2022 at 07:04 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested John T. Madden III, 66 of Lockport, NY for Driving while Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On December 26, 2022, Troopers responded to Robinson Road in the town of Lockport for a reported erratic operation...
LOCKPORT, NY
wbtai.com

Afternoon News Brief

50-year-old Andrew Crimes of Batavia has been charged with felony criminal contempt of court and aggravated family offense. He has had numerous convictions for contempt and violating an order of protection. Crimes has served two state prison terms for domestic violence. Crimes was arraigned in City Court. An official from...
BATAVIA, NY
nyspnews.com

Hinsdale woman arrested for DWAI-Drugs

On December 24, 2022, Troopers out of SP Olean arrested Denise M. See, 33 of Hinsdale, NY for Driving while Ability Impaired by Drugs and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On December 24, 2022, Troopers responded to a report of a female passed out at the wheel at the intersection...
HINSDALE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Driving ban in Buffalo lifted just after Midnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The driving ban in the City of Buffalo was lifted at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Mayor Byron Brown announced Wednesday night. The ban was replaced with a travel advisory. The driving ban had been in place since 9:30 a.m. Friday morning due to the catastrophic blizzard that swept through western New York […]
BUFFALO, NY

