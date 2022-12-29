Read full article on original website
The Top 5 Spooky Locations in Bangor, MaineRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
Exploring the Haunted Past of the Lucerne InnRachel PerkinsDedham, ME
A Day in Bangor: 10 Fun Things to Do in Maine's Third-Largest CityRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
Good News About Law Enforcement OfficersThe Maine WriterOld Town, ME
Food pantries & soup kitchens in Brewer or Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Ellsworth American
White Birches receives back payments for temporary housing
HANCOCK — Diwas Thapa, owner of the White Birches Motel in Hancock, has received payment for one of the four months that the motel continued to provide temporary housing for homeless residents after the state stopped paying. Depending on the outcome of the LD 1 bill titled An Act...
penbaypilot.com
Rockland, Montville among recipients of DEP funds for 2022 recycling and organics management projects
Montville and Rockland are among the recipients of the second round of Waste Diversion Grant awards for recycling and organics management projects in Maine. By increasing composting and recycling opportunities around Maine, these projects aim to divert waste from disposal. All five bids that Maine Department of Environmental Protection received...
onthewater.com
Coastal New Hampshire and Maine Fishing Report- December 29, 2022
(Above) Until ice sets up universally, smaller water bodies and willing warm-water species will have to do. The development of ice fishing prospects are echoing the weather – it’s up and down. Anglers are making do with smaller water bodies hoping that the New Year will usher in a good old fashioned New England freeze.
Adored Central Maine Bridal Boutique Closing Permanently
I have been exposed to many different types of businesses over the years, and I can honestly say there is something really special about the wedding industry. The industry's best vendors really care about their clients. This includes the venues, florists, bakers, caterers, DJs, and the dress shops. Renee and...
penbaypilot.com
Artists sought for Camden on Canvas, Plein-Air Weekend in July 2023
CAMDEN — The Camden Public Library and Page Gallery are collaborating to present Camden on Canvas, a Plein-air fundraiser to be held in Camden and surrounding communities from July 21 to July 23, 2023. In the library's third annual event, landscape artists will paint en Plein-air at multiple local...
penbaypilot.com
Library Journal names Camden Public Library a Five-Star Library in 2022
CAMDEN — The Camden Public Library has once again received a Five-Star Rating from Library Journal’s Index of Public Library Service. 2022 is the 15th year in which Library Journal has scored U.S. public libraries and awarded Star Ratings to a select number of them. The 2022 scores and ratings are based on 2020 data from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) Public Library Survey, as this is the most recent nationally available data.
boothbayregister.com
Cuckolds spared any major damage in Dec. 23 storm
Southport selectman and a member of the Friends of Cuckolds Light Station group, Gerry Gamage, said the lighthouse located off Newagen was spared any major damage in the Friday, Dec. 23 storm. “The ocean washed through and under the foundation and across the lawn area,” said Gamage in an email...
observer-me.com
Bangor church offers a lifeline for homeless population on cold winter nights
On a cold December Thursday night, John Michaud of Milo walked up the steps of the Mansion Church in Bangor with his laptop bag slung over his shoulder, greeting people waiting outside by name. At 6 p.m. on the dot, Michaud, 38, welcomed people into the Center Street church one...
One Part of the Now Gone Maine Aquarium on Route One in Saco Lives On
This hasn't been around since 1997, but for some reason - the website is still active. Zac McDorr, who started the Bath Maine History Center Facebook group, wrote a story for the Coastal Journal a couple of years ago about a trip he won to get a behind-the-scenes tour of the now gone Maine Aquarium on Route One in Saco across from Funtwon/Splashtown.
penbaypilot.com
‘Embracing Stillness’ photography on display in Rockport through January
ROCKPORT — From January 3 through 30, the Rockport Public Library will exhibit a show of photography entitled “Embracing Stillness” by local photographer Anne Brown. The display will feature images paying homage to the stark beauty of wintertime in Maine. The photos will be on view on the library’s Art Wall, located in the building’s lower level.
penbaypilot.com
Firefighters crawl across ladder to access barge fire
ROCKLAND — A lock on a gate was cut so emergency responders could access the property. A horizontal ladder was employed to bridge an estimated three-foot gap beyond the edge of a paved pier. And yet, somehow a fire had erupted in a shack on top of an unused barge on Dragon Products property.
penbaypilot.com
John E. Daniels, notice
ROCKLAND — John E. Daniels, 82, of Bartlett Woods in Rockland, died on December 27, 2022 in Rockport. A complete obituary will be published later. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.longfuneralhomecamden.com. Arrangements are with the Long Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 9 Mountain Street, Camden.
Is There Just Going to Be A Sunken Ship in Hampden Forever?
This silly boat has been stuck in the mud for 11 years. It's crazy. I remember the first time I drove by and saw the Roamer. I hadn't even moved back to the area yet. I was driving around Hampden on a little trip down Memory Lane, scoping the old neighborhood. I saw it and actually pulled over to check it out. You can imagine my shock when I moved back to the area a few years later, and saw the boat was still in the water.
truecountry935.com
Injured Dog Abandoned at Franklin County Animal Shelter
Farmington Animal Control is looking to find the owner of a dog dropped off at the Franklin County Animal Shelter yesterday, Dec. 28. The dog is injured. Witnesses say the driver was a man with facial hair in a white Mitsubishi SUV.
Is This the Front Yard or the Dooryard?
Well, the answer depends on if you know what a door yard is. First and foremost, front yard and dooryard are NOT interchangeable. The best explanation came almost 4 years ago from the Bangor Police Department by TC:. The best indicator of the area of which the person speaks would...
wabi.tv
TV5 anchor shares experience as platelet donation recipient
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - No one expects emergencies to happen to them. House fires, car accidents, an unexpected diagnosis, those aren’t things you schedule on your calendar. That’s where the American Red Cross comes in. Whether it’s disaster relief or blood donations, the non-profit stays prepared so when...
penbaypilot.com
Knox County deed transfers
ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Dec. 19-23. Camden. Ronald L. Vanosdol to Ronald L. Vanosdol Revocable Living Trust and Ronald L. Vanosdol Tr. Dorothy O. Marchant to Michael A. Brown and Wendy M. Brown. Bald Mountain Crows Nest LLC...
penbaypilot.com
Adult acting workshops being offered at The Waldo
WALDOBORO — Looking for some motivation? The Waldo Theatre is offering a series of Adult Acting Workshops this winter on the first Saturday of each month with instructor Teralyn Reiter. “Whether you’re a beginner or looking to brush up on your performance skills, Teralyn can help you build proficiency...
foxbangor.com
Bill to ban flavored tobacco statewide
BANGOR — Multiple stakeholders are working to end the sale of flavored tobacco statewide. This year several communities banned the sale of flavored tobacco including south Portland. A bill sponsored by Senator Jill Duson aims to end flavored tobacco sales across the state. Advocates say the advertisements for the...
penbaypilot.com
Howard Pierce Sawyer III, obituary
NORTHPORT — Howard Pierce Sawyer III, of Shore Road in Northport, has died. Known throughout the Belfast community as Buck, he was diagnosed with cancer in late November and passed away on December 28. His was a vivid personality, expressed through his talents as a musician, writer, metaphysician, designer of residential interiors and gardens, and most particularly as a friend.
