Bizarre Moment When Over 280 Vehicles Piled on Top of Each Other on Bridge in One of the World's Biggest Car Crashes

Read full article on original website
Related
Bizarre mystery as a woman, 30, suddenly ‘comes out’ of a car doing 100km/h down a major freeway and is left fighting for life
A 30-year-old woman is fighting for her life after falling out of a car driving down a major Australian freeway. The woman was in the front passenger seat of a Honda sedan travelling 100km/h on the Princess Freeway in Littler River, Victoria on Sunday. Police were told the woman 'came...
Turkish woman shares eerie selfie moments before fatal plane crash
A young Turkish beautician chillingly posted a selfie video with a caption bidding farewell moments before the small plane she was flying in crashed to the ground, killing her and the pilot. Burcu Saglam, 22, and Hakan Köksal, the 54-year-old president of the Yunuseli Sports Aviation Association, had taken off from Pamukova, Turkey, on the ill-fated trip Thursday afternoon, according to Central European News. Saglam was all smiles as she posted footage and pictures of herself from the cockpit on Instagram with the caption, “Byee.” The single-engine jet they were traveling in plunged to the ground when its wing hit an overhead power...
Man stopped by police after being caught driving car with missing wheel
A man was stopped by officers after he was spotted driving a car with one of the wheels missing in the East Midlands.Nottinghamshire Police said concerned members of the public had reported the motorist as he travelled around the Ollerton area in the damaged Renault.Officers said it was “quite unbelievable” that the vehicle was still moving with three wheels.The car was prohibited and the driver was reported for the offence after being told he “wasn’t going anywhere in it”, the force added.Nottinghamshire Police said: “When we heard the radio transmission of a car being driven without a wheel we made...
Boy falls down 40-foot well in freak accident caught on CCTV footage
All’s well that ends in the well. A young boy is lucky to be alive after plummeting down a 40-foot well while playing in a courtyard in India, as seen in nail-biting CCTV footage. The fiasco occurred on December 19 in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh State while the unidentified lad was frolicking with a pal in a gated outdoor area with no adults in sight, Jam Press reported. Little did the boy know, his carefree playdate was about to literally go south. The heart-stopping footage starts off innocuously enough, and the youth can be seen walking along the edge of the covered watering hole while...
WATCH: Video Shows Driver Navigate Terrifying One-Lane Road on Cliffside
Are you a thrill-seeker with a fear of heights? Then the following video might just be your perfect happy medium. A now-viral clip sees the moment a couple in Scotland drives along a terrifyingly narrow one-lane road on the edge of a cliff that borders the ocean. According to the...
Best Life
New York City, NY
120K+
Followers
12K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT
Best Life is your home for expert news and tips on health, aging, relationships, humor, style, culture, and travel—everything you need to live your best life!https://bestlifeonline.com/
Comments / 0