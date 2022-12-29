ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: Container XChange Debuts Insights Platform, Cala Launches Fashion Cost Calculator

The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Freight/Logistics Container XChange Container logistics platform Container XChange has launched XChange Insights, a data-based tool for container traders, freight forwarders, shippers and non-vessel operating common carriers (NVOCCs). The product is designed to provide real-time transparency and visibility into container prices for leasing and trading across 130 global locations, with the company planning to extensively expand to more locations in the year 2023. To understand the market pain points better, Container XChange polled more than 250 container traders, freight forwarders and NVOCCs, finding that more than half (57 percent) of...
TEXAS STATE
hotelnewsme.com

A SHOW UP AND LIVE HOSPITALITY APPROACH

Stella Stays is a prop-tech company that launched just 3 years ago offering a “show up and live” concept, with the aim of becoming the world’s most-loved residential hospitality brand. Stella Stays has achieved outstanding growth and is now present in five markets, UAE, KSA, Turkey, Bahrain and Canada with more than 1,000 contracted units, and with expansion plans to Egypt. We sit down with Mohannad Zikra, the Co-Founder and CEO of Stella Stays to better understand his business model and how it has disrupted the hospitality sector.
salestechstar.com

Genysoft and Edepoze Have Engaged to Develop, Integrate Best-In-Class Remote Deposition Cloud Platform

GenySoft and eDepoze will integrate, enhance, and create new features & solutions that will aim to empower eDepoze remote deposition platform. GenySoft and eDepoze have engaged to redesign & enhance best-in-class web/cloud-based application and technology platform upgrade. With this engagement, GenySoft and eDepoze will integrate, redesign, enhance, and create new features & solutions that will aim to provide superior user experiences and offer capabilities that will empower eDepoze customers to change the status quo by adding value beyond the capabilities available with current iPad solution. In addition, GenySoft will exclusively support all current and future applications and infrastructure management services to eDepoze customers in the global legal market.
TechSpot

Amazon's drone-delivery service rolled out in California and Texas

Something to look forward to: If you've been wondering when (or if) Amazon would start dropping packages in your backyard via drone, the wait is over --- well, sort of. During the run-up to Christmas, the company took some time to test its autonomous drones in a couple of US towns. The program only ran in small areas in California and Texas, but Amazon said it would expand drone deliveries to other locations in the coming months.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy