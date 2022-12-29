Read full article on original website
2022 RECAP: WASHINGTON CO. JUDGE JOHN DURRENBERGER
With 2022 closing out soon, KWHI is taking the opportunity to see what local officials think about how the past year went and what is in store next year. We continue with Washington County Judge John Durrenberger, who went over the significant events of the year for the county and what he hopes to accomplish in 2023.
CARRIE GREGOR TO STEP DOWN AS AUSTIN CO. CLERK
Austin County will soon look to appoint a new county clerk, as current county clerk Carrie Gregor has chosen not to serve another term. Gregor announced on Facebook that while she was re-elected for an eighth term starting in the coming year, she has “decided not to take the oath of office on January 1st, resign and pursue other amazing endeavors.”
FIREWORKS SAFETY ENCOURAGED FOR NEW YEAR’S EVE
Local fire officials remind the public to celebrate the new year with care. While Washington County has received some rain recently, last week’s cold snap dried out grass and vegetation, something that people who are looking to set off fireworks should take note of. Brenham Fire Chief Roger Williams...
Remembering Montgomery County’s notable leaders and residents who died in 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As 2022 draws to a close, we’re reflecting on the memories and legacies of several key community leaders and residents in Montgomery County who died this year. Among those who died were a leader of the Republican Party in…
2022 RECAP: BRENHAM ISD SUPT. DR. TYLOR CHAPLIN
As 2023 approaches, KWHI is visiting with local officials to get their thoughts on the past year and how the new year may go. We start with Brenham ISD Superintendent Dr. Tylor Chaplin, who provided a recap of 2022 and went over what the school district expects in the coming year.
CCSO: Man with warrant out of Walker County arrested in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs officers at the Gateway International Bridge arrested a man wanted for aggravated robbery. Luis Angel Carmona was taken into custody by federal officers and turned over to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff reported. According to the sheriff’s office, Cameron County dispatchers confirmed Carmona had an outstanding arrest […]
Texas Prison System Announces Contraband Found Inside A Grimes County Unit
The Texas prison system posted on its social media Thursday, the discovery made two weeks ago of contraband that was found inside a Grimes County unit. On December 19, a large bag was found at the pond behind the trusty camp at the Luther Unit in Navasota. The bag contained...
RECKLESS: The Expert
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A cascade of problems. That’s how criminal justice expert and Sam Houston State University professor Mitchel Roth described the atmosphere within the Texas Department of Criminal Justice that allowed a dangerous inmate to escape. Gonzalo Lopez, a cartel hitman and convicted killer, escaped from a...
DRUGS, SMARTPHONES FOUND NEAR NAVASOTA PRISON UNIT
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is investigating after a large bag of contraband was discovered at the Luther Unit near Navasota. According to the TDCJ, the bag contained approximately 8.6 ounces of K2, or synthetic marijuana; tobacco; and 20 smartphones and phone chargers. The bag was found on...
ATTORNEYS FOR COLLEGE STATION DEATH ROW INMATE WANT SUPREME COURT TO REVIEW SENTENCING
The attorneys of a College Station man convicted for murder are asking the Supreme Court to review whether footage from a comedy special contributed to him being sentenced to death. 29-year-old Gabriel Hall remains on death row after he was convicted of murdering retired Texas A&M University professor Edwin Shaar...
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office: Murder suspect located, arrested in Columbus, Texas
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas – Law enforcement agencies arrested murder suspect Ricardo Quinones, 38, on Tuesday afternoon in Columbus, Texas. At approximately 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sgt. Randy Thumann received information from DPS Trooper Landon Rabun about a possible murder suspect traveling on I-10 eastbound in Fayette County. Thumann then notified the Austin County Sheriff’s Office, Westside HIDTA taskforce and the...
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED MONDAY
A Brenham man was arrested Monday after a shoplifter was reported at the local Walmart store. Brenham Police report that Monday afternoon at 2:00, Officer Crystal Buckner was dispatched to the Walmart Supercenter at 203 Highway 290 West in reference to a shoplifter. After investigation, Angel Gabriel Santana, 18 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Theft of Property between $100 and $750 and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office warns about phone scam
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a scam that could be affecting residents in Brazos County. There is someone pretending to be a detective or investigator with the sheriff’s office that is calling and asking to submit money or gift card numbers to pay an outstanding warrant.
Suspect wanted for shooting 2 officers in Brazos Co. taken into custody: Police
The suspect wanted for shooting two law enforcement officers in Brazos County has been taken into custody, police said. Both remain in critical condition at a local hospital.
Fourth suspect arrested in connection to shots fired at Milam County deputy
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A fourth person has been charged with the attempted shooting of Milam County Deputy Keith Beasley earlier this month during a traffic stop. 33-year-old Russell Whitley was booked into the Milam County jail Wednesday on charges of attempted capital murder of a peace officer and engaging in organized criminal activity.
Fort Bend Sheriff's Office to step up traffic enforcement
RICHMOND, TEXAS (Covering Katy News) – The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office has received $124,990 for additional traffic enforcement to catch drunk drivers, speeders, distracted drivers, seat belt violators, and other lawbreakers who cause fatal car crashes. The funding comes from a Texas Department of Transportation grant. The Strategic...
Major Dollar General Store Indefinitely Closing
News of the location’s possible long-term shuttering has taken many area residents by surprise. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Axios.com and MadisonvilleMeteor.com.
Felony traffic stop on Highway 71 leads to arrests of robbery suspects
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas – On Wednesday afternoon, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office deputies received information about a robbery in Cedar Park involving two suspect vehicles heading East towards the Houston area. According to a news release from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, authorities believe the suspects had been watching a small business owner before following them. The suspects then allegedly assaulted...
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead
Tanner Hoang was found dead by police after a week long search.Photo byKenny Eliason/UnsplashonUnsplash. The disappearance and subsequent death of Tanner Hoang have left the community of Texas A&M University and beyond in shock and mourning. Fox 4 reports Hoang, a 22-year-old student from Flower Mound, was last seen on Friday, December 16th, and his family had planned to meet him in College Station that weekend to watch his graduation. However, the university has stated that Hoang was never qualified to graduate.
THREE PEOPLE ARRESTED ON DWI CHARGES
Three people were arrested in separate incidents on DWI charges over the weekend. Brenham Police report that Friday evening at 7:45, Cpl. Jose Perez effected a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of South Chappell Hill Street at Pecan Street for moving violations. Cpl. Perez made contact with the driver, Gareth Eli Loudin, 40 of Brenham, who had the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his vehicle. Loudin failed the Standardized Field Sobriety Test and was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated. Cpl. Perez also located a Taurus firearm in the vehicle, which lead to a subsequent charge of Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. Loudin was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
