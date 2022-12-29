ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Intersection Equities Completes Sale of Arville Industrial Park Near the Las Vegas Strip for $8.4M

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qVaiu_0jxYB6jH00

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 29, 2022--

Intersection announces the sale of 4375 and 4355 W Reno Avenue , a 31,000-square-foot, two building industrial park in Las Vegas, Nevada. The asset sold for $8,400,000 ($269 per square foot). Erik Sexton and Camila Rosales of NAI Vegas represented the seller, Intersection. The undisclosed buyer was represented by Brian Riffel of Colliers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221222005561/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

The property was acquired off-market by Intersection 1 in October 2021 as part of its value-add industrial investment acquisition strategy, headlined by near-term tenant rollover and below-market rents. In 14 months, Intersection completed a full exterior renovation that included exterior paint, a new parking lot and a new signage program. As a result of the implementation of exterior improvements and an aggressive leasing program led by local leasing team Erik Sexton and Camila Rosales at NAI Vegas, Intersection increased NOI by 68% during its first year of ownership. Once stabilized, the property was placed on the market and sold to a private investor looking for long term cash flow and appreciation.

4355 and 4375 W. Reno Avenue is situated in the southwest Las Vegas Submarket, less than two miles from the Las Vegas Strip, I-15, Allegiant Stadium and T-Mobile Arena.

Prior to Intersection’s acquisition of the property, the average rent at the Arville Business Center was $1.03 gross per month/sf, well below-market rents. Through the implementation of strategic property improvements, 77% of the tenant base was raised to an average rental rate to $1.32 NNN per month/sf within twelve months. The asset previously maintained an average of 100% occupancy over the past 5 years (according to CoStar) and retained several legacy tenants, ranging from general automotive services, custom apparel printing, and metal refining services.

“We immediately saw opportunity in this asset when it was brought to our attention by our broker. The market had seen significant leasing momentum with new construction in the area and the project itself had many value-add opportunities that allowed us to leverage our vertically integrated platform and execute on a plan that delivered triple-digit deal level returns,” said Anton Myskiw, Associate with Intersection. Erik Sexton, leasing broker on the project from NAI Vegas added, “It has been a pleasure working with the team at Intersection. They moved quickly on the property improvements that helped us drive a leasing effort that ultimately resulted in a win for both Seller and Buyer.”

About Intersection

Intersection CRE, Inc. (“Intersection”), maintains a geographically diverse portfolio of 31 assets totaling 1.1M SF across seven states in the Western United States. Intersection operates offices in San Diego, Carlsbad and Salt Lake City. To learn more, visit intersectioncre.com.

1 RenoAvenue, LLC, Intersection Equities, LLC

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221222005561/en/

CONTACT: Natalie Baylon

T: 619.329.0002

nbaylon@intersectioncre.com

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA NEVADA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE FINANCE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY ASSET MANAGEMENT REIT

SOURCE: Intersection CRE, Inc.

PUB: 12/29/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 12/29/2022 08:02 AM

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheStreet

This Is No Longer a Crime on the Las Vegas Strip

People come to Las Vegas to do things they might never do at home. Some of those can be pretty benign. You might stay up later than you normally do, imbibe a little more, or eat a few extra-extravagant meals. And, of course, Las Vegas has legal gambling and recreational cannabis with consumption lounges on the way.
LAS VEGAS, NV
twowanderingsoles.com

17 Fun Day Trips from Las Vegas

This page may contain affiliate links. More info in our Privacy Policy. For those looking to get out of the city, there are countless day trips from Las Vegas. Whether you’re looking to explore the surrounding national parks or visit a nearby ghost town, our detailed guide will offer all the information you need to plan.
LAS VEGAS, NV
travellemming.com

15 Best Bars in Las Vegas in 2023 (By a Local)

Bars in Las Vegas are pretty easy to come by, but finding the best bars in Las Vegas takes an inside scoop. Lucky for you, I’m a Las Vegas local and am here to help you find the best bars in Las Vegas. Nightlife is one of the things Las Vegas is famous for, and checking out the bar scene is easily one of the best Las Vegas activities.
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

This $5.5 Million Spanish Style Home in Henderson Nevada offers The Best Unobstructed Mountain and Strip Views

9 Yorkridge Court Home in Henderson, Nevada for Sale. 9 Yorkridge Court, Henderson, Nevada is a recently completed home perched high in the hills above the Green Fairways within the prestigious Anthem Country Club with the best unobstructed mountain, city and trip views. This Home in Henderson offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9 Yorkridge Court, please contact Zar A. Zanganeh (Phone: 702-684-6100) at The Agency Las Vegas for full support and perfect service.
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas expected to welcome 100,000 CES 2023 attendees next week

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The 2023 Consumer Electronic Show should resemble pre-pandemic times. CES 2022 ended up with lots of empty hallways as the omicron variant surged and the number of attendees plummeted. In total, around 40,000 people attended, which was less than a quarter of the more than 170,000 in Las Vegas for its 2020 convention.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Is it going to rain on the Las Vegas Strip when the ball drops?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As New Year’s Eve quickly approaches on Saturday, weather forecasts are showing the likelihood of rain that evening. Will the waterworks put a damper on the fireworks? They might or might not. Some hit-and-miss showers will be visible around the Las Vegas valley from the late afternoon into the early evening, […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
gamblingnews.com

Fontainebleau Las Vegas Secured $2.2B to Ensure Project Completion

A long-delayed casino resort slated to appear on the Las Vegas Strip is set to finally complete construction work after securing a $2.2 billion loan from a group of banks and other investors. Testament of Dedication. Fontainebleau Las Vegas, developed by a partnership between Fontainebleau Development and Koch Real Estate...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

US 95 northbound remains closed before Lee Canyon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The northbound lanes of U.S. 95 north of Las Vegas and before the turnoff for Lee Canyon, or Highway 156, are closed to traffic Thursday morning due to a big rig crash. The crash happened around 12:25 a.m. when a tractor-trailer overturned at mile marker...
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

How The Southwest Meltdown Is Affecting Las Vegas

We’ve all been seeing the news about the Southwest Airlines nightmare happening this week. Flights are being cancelled all over the nation. And many people have been stranded or severely delayed for their holidays. And it’s not just the blizzard that’s causing the issues. We’ll get to that in a minute.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Center Square

Nevada rent prices see greatest decline nationwide, report shows

(The Center Square) – Nevada experienced the greatest year-over-year decrease in rent prices nationwide this November, according to a Rent.com report. Since last November, rent has risen 7.45% nationwide, which the report notes is the lowest year-over-year rise in the past 15 months. Meanwhile, rent fell 3.8% in Nevada, one of only five states to see a year-over-year decline in rent prices. Other states include Maryland (down 1.3%), Idaho (down...
NEVADA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
606K+
Post
648M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy