live5news.com

Cat brought to Charleston Animal Society had 38 hair ties removed from stomach

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cat brought into Charleston Animal Society is facing a long road to recovery after a life-saving surgery removed 38 hair ties from its stomach. Juliet was brought to the shelter along with two other cats who had been left outside of a home with their family moved out of the state, Animal Society officials said.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

2 adults, 4 children displaced in morning N. Charleston fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A fire at a North Charleston duplex displaced two adults, four children and pets Thursday morning. North Charleston Fire Department Assistant Chief Christan Rainey said crews responded just after 10 a.m. Thursday to the 7700 block of McKnight Drive. Arriving crews reported heavy smoke coming...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Woman recovering after dog attack in Walterboro, officials say

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman is recovering after she was attacked by a dog in Walterboro on Thursday afternoon. Colleton County Fire Rescue Chief Barry McRoy told News 2 the dog attack happened off Witsell Street around 12:00 p.m. Firefighter-paramedics initially treated the adult woman for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene before she was […]
WALTERBORO, SC
live5news.com

Sick dog abandoned, animal society and police search for answers

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating the abandonment of a sick dog at the Charleston Animal Society. Officials say three unknown people in a pickup left a sick French Bulldog in a box behind the front gate of the Charleston Animal Society on Dec. 22 around 9:30 p.m.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

New temporary housing causing concern for some Summerville residents

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — For years, the Dorchester County Community Outreach (DCCO) in Summerville has been offering shelter to people in need along Central Avenue. Recently, the shelter began looking to expand its services. "We found this piece of property, I don’t have an exact address, but it’s on...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

SC health dept. suspends 2 Charleston Co. assisted living facilities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control says it has taken emergency actions against four community residential care facilities including two in Charleston County to protect residents’ safety. A release from the agency states it determined conditions and practices at the facilities, commonly...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Officials called to pickup v. building crash in Summerville

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders in Summerville were called to a vehicle v. building crash Thursday night. Officers with the Summerville Police Department and crews with the Summerville Fire Department were called to the crash just before 6:30 p.m. A Live 5 News reporter is on scene. Where a...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Local kids host fundraiser in support of neighbor and Charleston Animal Society

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A group of kids gathered in Mount Pleasant to raise money for two important foundations on Wednesday. The children raised just over $350 in support of their three-year-old neighbor with an extremely rare genetic disorder, known as Bardet Biedl Syndrome. Some of the money will also be donated to the Charleston Animal Society.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

Ravenel woman born on Christmas Day turned 102 this year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As families and others gathered for Christmas, a Lowcountry woman had another special occasion to celebrate. Sadie Susie Green turned 102 years old on Christmas. Green was born on December 25, 1920 in Ravenel, SC. She now lives in an assisted living facility in Goose Creek....
RAVENEL, SC
live5news.com

New Goose Creek project promoting local artists

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Goose Creek is asking local artists to submit designs as a part of a new city-wide project. The project is just one of the city’s many initiatives that aim to promote local artwork and beautify the community simultaneously. Artists are asked...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

Authorities looking for missing North Charleston teen

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen. Police say Kiarra Holt, 17, was last seen leaving her North Charleston residence on Dec. 20. She was wearing black pants, a black Dunkin Donuts work shirt and her hair was in a ponytail, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Gullah Geechee Commission preserving Watch Night tradition

Morris Street Baptist Church will host the fifth annual Freedom’s Eve: A Gullah Geechee Watch Night and Emancipation Day Celebration at noon Friday to commemorate the night enslaved people celebrated the dawn of freedom. On Jan. 1, 1863, enslaved people throughout the slave-holding states emerged from bondage with the...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Multiple agencies involved in chase from Goose Creek to North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several Lowcountry law enforcement agencies were involved in a reported pursuit that stretched between Goose Creek and North Charleston Thursday night. The slow-speed chase was reported on Rivers Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Charleston County and Berkeley County deputies confirmed they were assisting Goose Creek Police...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
counton2.com

Man airlifted after Colleton County crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) responded Wednesday evening to a rollover wreck with entrapment on Cottageville Highway. According to CCFR, the driver on a Honda Accord was traveling southbound near Phillips Road when he veered off the road into a ditch, struck a driveway culvert, and flipped the vehicle four times.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

