Las Vegas, NV

Skyworks to Present at J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Forum

The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bbEuE_0jxYB2CN00

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 29, 2022--

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWKS), an innovator of high-performance analog and mixed signal semiconductors connecting people, places and things, today announced that executives will participate in the J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Forum during the 2023 International Consumer Electronics Show on Jan. 5, 2023, at 11:05 a.m. PST at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221229005004/en/

Skyworks to Present at J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Forum During CES 2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The event will be webcast live and archived for replay for one week following the conference in the “Investors” section of Skyworks’ website at www.skyworksinc.com.

About Skyworks

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking revolution. Our highly innovative analog and mixed signal semiconductors are connecting people, places and things spanning a number of new and previously unimagined applications within the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, defense, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations, sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North America and is a member of the S&P 500 ® (Nasdaq: SWKS). For more information, please visit Skyworks’ website at: www.skyworksinc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include without limitation information relating to future events, results and expectations of Skyworks. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “believes,” “plans,” “may,” “will” or “continue,” and similar expressions and variations or negatives of these words. Actual events and/or results may differ materially and adversely from such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those identified in the “Risk Factors” section of Skyworks’ most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K (and/or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q) as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Copies of Skyworks’ SEC filings can be obtained, free of charge, on Skyworks’ website ( www.skyworksinc.com ) or at the SEC’s website ( www.sec.gov ). Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Note to Editors: Skyworks and the Skyworks symbol are trademarks or registered trademarks of Skyworks Solutions, Inc., or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Third-party brands and names are for identification purposes only and are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221229005004/en/

