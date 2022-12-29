ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blake Shelton Posts Heartwarming Video With Gwen Stefani and Fans Lose It

Blake Shelton shared a sweet, festive video with Gwen Stefani that got him and fans in the holiday spirit. The clip was from the music video for the couple’s duet, “You Make it Feel Like Christmas.”. The pair are looking forward to making new memories together over the...
Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon Reveal Secrets of Learning to Sing Like Country’s Royal Couple in ‘George & Tammy’

It’s all about the nose. That is the secret to singing classic country music, or at least getting to the heart of the style of singing brought back to life in “George & Tammy,” according to the actors who inhabit the title roles, Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain. Variety caught up with the actors as they made the rounds recently to discuss playing George Jones and Tammy Wynette in the six-episode limited series, which premieres Sunday night on both Showtime and Paramount+. (It’ll be a Showtime exclusive for the following episodes.) They discussed how they worked with vocal coaches and music...
Kelly Clarkson and Season 21 Winners Girl Named Tom Bring Christmas Cheer to 'The Voice' Season 22 Finale

The Voice concluded on Tuesday night (Dec. 13) with a performance-filled finale. And Kelly Clarkson joined in on the fun, bringing a Christmas tune along with her. The former coach on The Voice and American Idol alum took to the stage to perform her Christmas tune, "Santa, Can't You Hear Me," from her 2021 album, When Christmas Comes Around. The performance certainly brought some Christmas cheer to the show, as the stage was decked out with festive Christmas trees and other decorations. Clarkson dazzled in a blue, sparkly dress. She stood atop a platform above the band as she performed the tune, which acts as a letter to Santa asking for a new love. Clarkson's high-flying vocals soared throughout the energetic performance.
Christian Singer Amy Grant to Host Niece's Same-Sex Wedding

Amy Grant, the Queen of Christian pop who crossed over to the mainstream with several hit songs, recently announced she is hosting the same-sex marriage of her niece. The Grammy winner, 2022 Kennedy Center Honor recipient, and the first Christian artist to have an album go platinum described her progressive views to The Washington Post: “Jesus, you just narrowed it down to two things: love God and love each other. I mean, hey, that’s pretty simple.” Grant also detailed her reaction when her niece first came out: What a gift to our whole family to just widen the experience of our whole family.
Lily Collins Just Shared A Romantic BTS Video Of Emily & Gabriel

It seems like even actors themselves are fond of seeing behind the scenes content. Lily Collins has been keeping us well-fed with Emily In Paris BTS clips, first taking us through funfair rides and a look at the set pieces, and now in a new clip uploaded onto Instagram, showing viewers around one of the many beautiful shooting locations in Season 3 of the hit Netflix series.
25 Years After Playing Selena, J.Lo Pays Tribute To The Late Singer Again

Among the many roles Jennifer Lopez has played — Ramona from Hustlers, Marisa from Maid in Manhattan, and Ricki from Gigli — it seems as though her turn as the late Selena Quintanilla is still closest to the singer’s heart. Lopez plays the Tejano music star in the 1997 biopic Selena, which follows the titular singer’s rise to fame and tragic death at 23 in the hands of her fan club’s president Yolanda Saldívar. It was a star-making turn for Lopez, who later established herself as a singer and went on to make music as “Jenny from the Block.”
Madeline Brewer Continues To Champion A Person’s Right To Choose

The conclusion of its fifth season in November 2022 was quickly followed by the announcement that The Handmaid’s Tale will finish with Season 6. As a quick recap, Season 5 ended with Luke (O-T Fagbenle) being arrested for manslaughter, Nick (Max Minghella) being in trouble with his wife and her powerful family, Janine (Madeline Brewer) being abducted by the Eyes, and both June (Elisabeth Moss) and Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) running away on a train to Alaska or Hawaii. With the attention on the cast, viewers may be wondering if Brewer, who was nominated for an Emmy for her portrayal of Janine, is dating anybody IRL?
