The Voice concluded on Tuesday night (Dec. 13) with a performance-filled finale. And Kelly Clarkson joined in on the fun, bringing a Christmas tune along with her. The former coach on The Voice and American Idol alum took to the stage to perform her Christmas tune, "Santa, Can't You Hear Me," from her 2021 album, When Christmas Comes Around. The performance certainly brought some Christmas cheer to the show, as the stage was decked out with festive Christmas trees and other decorations. Clarkson dazzled in a blue, sparkly dress. She stood atop a platform above the band as she performed the tune, which acts as a letter to Santa asking for a new love. Clarkson's high-flying vocals soared throughout the energetic performance.

16 DAYS AGO