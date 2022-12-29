Read full article on original website
musictimes.com
Barbara Walters Dead: Cause of Death of Host Known For 'Traumatizing' Some Musicians, Unclear
Barbara Walters, a pioneer as television news' first female celebrity, has passed away. She was 93 years old. Her cause of death could not be determined immediately. Other information, like the location of her death, were not immediately disclosed. In 1976, Walters made waves as the first female network news...
Hank Azaria Admitted He Was ‘Jealous’ of Ex-Wife Helen Hunt and Her Success
Hank Azaria's marriage to 'Twister' star Helen Hunt fizzled after only a year, thanks in part to the 'Friends' actor's jealousy.
The Conners Casts Jane Curtin as Dan's New Mother-in-Law — First Look
An original Not Ready for Primetime Player is headed to Lanford, just in time for the holiday season. TVLine can exclusively reveal that The Conners has cast two-time Emmy winner (and OG Saturday Night Live cast member) Jane Curtin as Doris Goldufski, mother of Dan’s wife Louise (played by Katey Sagal) and Jackie’s husband Neville (Nat Faxon). We also have a first look at her debut: In the episode, titled “The Dog Days of Christmas” and airing Wednesday, Dec. 7 (ABC, 8/7c), “The holidays are approaching and Dan meets his mother-in-law for the first time,” according to the synopsis. “Elsewhere, Darlene helps...
Popculture
Reese Witherspoon Reprising Decades-Old Role for Sequel Movie
Reese Witherspoon is reprising her role as ambitious go-getter Tracy Flick in a sequel to the Oscar-nominated political comedy Election titled Tracy Flick Can't Win. Witherspoon, now 46, appeared in the original film at age 22 and landed a Golden Globes nomination for best actress after its release to critical acclaim.
Margot Robbie Had A Great Reaction After Babylon’s Director Called Her Out For Working In Brad Pitt Kiss Scene
Margot Robbie worked in a kiss scene with Brad Pitt for Babylon, and she shared her reaction after director Damien Chazelle called her out on it.
ComicBook
Reacher: Prime Video Boss Has Good News for Season 2 Release Date
Good news, Reacher fans. The wait for the second season of the popular Prime Video series may not be all that long. In an interview with Collider, Amazon Studios' Head of Television Vernon Sanders teased that the second season of the Alan Ritchson-starring series could debut sometime in 2023. Production on Season 2 has only been underway for a couple of months.
‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Premiere Gets Five-Network Simulcast From AMC Networks (EXCLUSIVE)
“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” has been given a five-network simulcast premiere from AMC Networks. The world premiere will take place across BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV and WEtv alongside AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, January 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In addition to the anticipated series debut, the network has set “All of Them Witches,” a documentary exploring the history of witches, to be released on Dec. 21 on AMC+ and on Jan. 2 at 10 p.m. ET on AMC as a companion special. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, “Lives of the Mayfair Witches,” the eight-episode series focuses on an intuitive...
WandaVision's Agatha Spinoff Adds Patti LuPone in Mystery Role
Agatha Harkness’ coven keeps getting bigger and better: Showbiz legend Patti LuPone has joined the cast of Disney+’s WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos, our sister site Deadline reports. There’s no word yet on who LuPone is playing, but Deadline reports “she may be playing a witch.” (Gosh, we hope so.) Agatha: Coven of Chaos will see Kathryn Hahn reprising her WandaVision role as nosy neighbor-turned-evil witch Agatha Harkness. (The role earned Hahn an Emmy nomination last year.) In WandaVision‘s season finale, Agatha lost the battle to absorb Wanda’s magic, and Wanda indefinitely trapped Agatha in her nosy neighbor “Agnes” persona. Along with LuPone...
Jake Weber Books Trip to NCIS: Hawai'i as Ex-Agent Holding a Grudge
Jake Weber will guest-star on CBS’ NCIS: Hawai’i later this season — though for his character and at least one Special Agent, it will not be “happy to see me.” TVLine has learned that Weber — whose many TV credits include Medium, Homeland and 13 Reasons Why — will appear in the second season’s 14th episode as Jim Carter, a former NCIS agent who is now head of security at a university. Jim prides himself on being a “good cop,” but he’s also gruff, arrogant and openly despises authority — traits that led to his downfall at NCIS after Jane Tennant...
Eddie Murphy & Jonah Hill Star In The Hilarious Teaser Trailer For The Upcoming Kenya Barris Comedy ‘You People’
Kenya Barris will make his feature directorial debut when 'You People' starring Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Lauren London and Nia Long hits Netflix on January 27! Check out the teaser trailer inside!
Collider
'Glass Onion' Director Rian Johnson Explains the Film's Final Shot
Editors Note: This article contains spoilers for Glass Onion. Rian Johnson's Knives Out sequel sees Daniel Craig reprise his role as sought-after investigator Benoit Blanc delving into another mystery, this time involving "disruptors" Miles Bron (Edward Norton) and Andi Brand (Janelle Monáe), both of whom are caught up in a messy rich people problem. Called Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the film has had its fair share of incredible shots throughout its over two-hour runtime, but the one that has caught the eyes of viewers and critics alike is the film's final shot with Monáe positioned in the same way as Leonardo da Vinci's portrait painting Mona Lisa. In an interview with The Wrap, the director discussed the connection between Monáe and the world's most famous painting, as well as its significance in the film.
Stanley Kubrick And Tom Cruise Pushed TAR's Todd Field To Start Directing His Own Movies
Todd Field is once again in Academy Award conversations thanks to his work on "Tár." The psychological drama stars Cate Blanchett as the titular world-famous composer has been described as one of the tensest films to come out of 2022, and audiences shouldn't be surprised if it snags a couple of Oscar nominations later in 2023. Blanchett has already been nominated for a Golden Globe, with plenty of other outlets praising her performance, in particular (via NBC News). However, the movie only managed to come together under the watchful eye of Field.
Movie review: Baumbach struggles to get his arms around DeLillo’s ‘White Noise'
Director Noah Baumbach always has made original films, earning respect for efforts he’s written or co-written that include “Kicking and Screaming” (1995), “The Squid and the Whale” (2005) and “Frances Ha” (2015). After the release of his excellent, Academy Award-nominated drama “Marriage Story”...
Bustle
Martin Compston Says Mayflies Is His Most Emotionally Challenging Role
Fans of the iconic crime-drama series Line Of Duty can now see Martin Compston in a rather different role in BBC One drama Mayflies. The two-part series is set in a Scottish town in 1986 and follows the story of Jimmy (played by Compston) and Tully (played by Tony Curran). After meeting each other in the summer, the duo develop a strong friendship. However, thirty years later, Jimmy receives a call from his friend that faces him with a test of loyalty like no other. But will there be a Season 2 of Mayflies?
James J. Murakami, Emmy-Winning Art Director on ‘Deadwood,’ Dies at 91
James J. Murakami, the admired art director, production designer and set designer who earned an Emmy for Deadwood and an Oscar nomination for Changeling, one of the dozen films he worked on for director Clint Eastwood, has died. He was 91. Murakami died Dec. 15 at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles of complications from a fall, his wife of 34 years, Ginger, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterMaggie Thrett, 'Star Trek' and 'Three in the Attic' Actress, Dies at 76Tony Barry, Veteran Australian Film and TV Actor, Dies at 81Diane McBain, Actress in 'Surfside 6' and...
Bustle
Madeline Brewer Continues To Champion A Person’s Right To Choose
The conclusion of its fifth season in November 2022 was quickly followed by the announcement that The Handmaid’s Tale will finish with Season 6. As a quick recap, Season 5 ended with Luke (O-T Fagbenle) being arrested for manslaughter, Nick (Max Minghella) being in trouble with his wife and her powerful family, Janine (Madeline Brewer) being abducted by the Eyes, and both June (Elisabeth Moss) and Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) running away on a train to Alaska or Hawaii. With the attention on the cast, viewers may be wondering if Brewer, who was nominated for an Emmy for her portrayal of Janine, is dating anybody IRL?
Stephen King’s ‘The Dark Tower’ TV Series in the Works from Mike Flanagan
Hot on the heels of leaving Netflix for Amazon, horror creator Mike Flanagan already has his next big project lined up. The creator of spooky TV favorites like “The Haunting of Hill House,” “Midnight Mass,” and “The Midnight Club” has acquired the rights to adapt Stephen King’s “The Dark Tower” book series. Flanagan revealed the news in a Deadline interview with his producing partner Trevor Macy about their recent jump from Netflix to Amazon, where they recently inked an overall deal. “Predating our deal with Amazon, we acquired the rights to ‘The Dark Tower,’ which if you know anything about me, you...
‘Glass Onion’ Lands With a Splash on Netflix, But Not in Its Top 5 Film Debuts
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the Rian Johnson film that renewed the conversation over the coexistence of theaters and streaming services, has become Netflix’s sixth biggest film debut. Glass Onion was streamed 82.1 million hours in the first three days since bowing Dec. 23, the streaming service said Tuesday. That puts it behind Sandra Bullock’s The Unforgivable (85.86. million hours) and The Gray Man, the pricey Ryan Gosling-Chris Evans feature that bowed to 88.55 million hours in July. Those films stand at Netflix’s No. 5 and No. 4 debuts, respectively, since the streamer began releasing such records in 2021.More from...
Bustle
Happy Valley S3 Premiere Features A Surprising Easter Egg
Set to capitavate viewers with its third and final series, Happy Valley will shortly return to BBC One. Fans of the show’s writer and creator, Sally Wainwright, may wonder whether another Gentleman Jack season is in the cards. While HBO axed the show in the summer, audiences are clinging on to hope that the BBC will commission a third season about the life of Anne Lister. In the meantime, though, Wainwright has connected her hit shows by giving viewers a special treat in the opening episode of Happy Valley, which Bustle viewed during an early screening, followed by a Q&A with the cast and crew.
‘The Batman’: Read The Screenplay For Matt Reeves’ Take On The Caped Crusader
Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race. Matt Reeves is the fourth filmmaker to introduce a new take on Batman. Tim Burton’s 1989 version led to three sequels, and three different Batman/Bruce Waynes in the same series. Christopher Nolan introduced a realistic take in Batman Begins with Christian Bale, and Zack Snyder brought Ben Affleck as a grizzled veteran Batman. (Of course, there was also a 1966 movie based on the Adam West TV show starring that show’s cast.) The Batman originally began as a spinoff for Affleck,...
