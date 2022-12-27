THREE THINGS TO KNOW -12/31/22

ATHENS MESSENGER NEW YEAR’S HOLIDAY NOTICE

This issue of the Athens Messenger is the last one for 2022. Due to the New Year’s holiday, there will not be a Tuesday edition. We have combined the Weekend and Tuesday edition into today’s publication. The next edition of The Messenger will be Thursday, Jan. 5. The Messenger offices will be CLOSED on Monday, Jan. 2, in legal observance of the holiday. Happy New Year from the Athens Messenger.

Average Gas Price Continues to Drop

The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is eight cents lower this week at $2.888 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average price in South Central Ohio Average was $2.888. The average price during the week of Dec. 19 was $2.966

The average price during the week of Dec. 27, 2021 $3.104

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in Athens last week was $2.951.

The trend analysis shows that gas prices are lower again this week as the national average is four cents cheaper at $3.10. This is 45 cents less than a month ago and 18 cents less than a year ago.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at gasprices.aaa.com.

This Day in History

On this day, Dec. 31, 1929, Guy Lombardo and his Royal Canadians played “Auld Lang Syne” as a New Year’s Eve song for the first time.