Column: 2023 can be year of great increase —if you put in the work

By Webb Hoggard Columnist
 1 day ago

God is never offended by our effort, only our earning. When it comes to salvation, the only thing we contribute is the sin that necessitates Jesus’ sacrificial gift.

We see cause-and-effect agreements throughout the Old Testament. They often sound like, “If you will do this, then I will do this.” Yet, Jesus comes with salvation in His hands for all people and all that is required is faith.

John 1:12 tells us everyone who believes and receives Jesus is a child of God. There is no earning righteousness before God because all was accomplished in Jesus Christ.

However, all increase on earth comes from work. We cannot sit prayerfully and hope God will accomplish everything without our efforts. If you want to see increase in an area, you’ll need to give attention to it.

Thankfully, God also gives us direction in areas we should increase and even how to do so. We are told in Luke 2:52 that Jesus increased continuously in His life. Jesus increased in stature, wisdom and relationship with God and man. Jesus was submissive to His parents and obedient to the mission of God, and in that context we learn Jesus grew in health, intellect, connection and spiritually.

What areas do you want to see increase?

Health can be emotional and physical wellbeing. Intellect can be information but also divine understanding. Your relationship with people can be a deeper connection in your marriage or an opportunity to lead someone to Jesus.

A goal in your relationship with God may look like a greater obedience and trust in Biblical ways. Maybe, you want to see a promotion at work or a breakthrough in your finances or to see a dream finally come through. What you need to accomplish it is found in these areas that Jesus increased.

In the same way you give, it will be given back to you. A double-minded man is unstable in all his ways. Decide this year what you want to see and chase after it with all of your mind, soul and strength. I believe 2023 can be your year for great increase, but you’ll need to put in the effort. Let’s take ground this year together.

The Perquimans Weekly

The Perquimans Weekly

