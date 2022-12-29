ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Where Todd Monken Sees Growth In Stetson Bennett

By Evan Crowell
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Drq0J_0jxYAFhC00

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken praised quarterback Stetson Bennett and his growth during his time at Georgia.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett's journey through college football has been well-chronicled. The former walk-on turned Heisman finalist has a long list of accomplishments, but it wasn't always that way.

In Bennett's own words, when he arrived at Georgia, he "didn't really understand football." While that may have been a stretch, offensive coordinator Todd Monken took time to commend Bennett for the work he has put in .

"It's a complete credit to him and really nothing to do with me. All we did was try to bury him for the couple of years he was here, and all he did was continue to fight and compete and had every reason to say, you know what, I'm gone in today's day and age in the portal and guys leaving. He didn't do that. He wanted to be a Georgia Bulldog, wanted to be the quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs."

Bennett's patience has paid dividends in a big way this season. He consistently gets everyone into the right call and does his job at a high level. Two years ago, Stetson Bennett, the NFL quarterback, was an unthinkable sentence; it may become reality in a few short months.

A reporter followed up on Bennett's comments by asking Monken about his thoughts on his quarterback. Monken praised Bennett's football acumen, underscoring that few signal callers can do his job.

"Stetson is a very smart player. He loves football. I mean, he sits in there, studies it, will be in there late. He wants to know everything about what we're doing, how to do it better. He's one of the rarer guys at this level that you can be quarterback controlled."

