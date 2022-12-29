Read full article on original website
Marc Overmars: Ex-Arsenal winger in hospital after 'mild stroke'
Royal Antwerp sporting director Marc Overmars has been admitted to hospital after suffering what his club called "a mild stroke". The 49-year-old former Ajax, Arsenal and Barcelona winger became unwell on Thursday, the Belgian side said. Overmars joined Royal Antwerp earlier this year following a decade as director of football...
Newcastle joins Juventus in chasing coveted Serie A forward
Juventus is facing more competition in their bid to land Nicolo Zaniolo and the Azzurri star could even move abroad. They have eyed the AS Roma attacker for a long-time now and it seemed he would become the replacement for Paulo Dybala at the end of last season. However, the...
Auxerre vs Monaco LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Auxerre take on Monaco in Ligue 1 today.Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Manchester United contact forward’s agent to rival Tottenham for potential transfer
Manchester United and Tottenham could reportedly both be set to battle it out for the transfer of Rennes striker Martin Terrier. According to a report from French outlet Media Foot, both Man Utd and Spurs have recently been in contact with Terrier’s agent to sound out the possibility of a deal.
Photo – Inter Milan Share Snapshots Of Matteo Darmian & Romelu Lukaku In Action Against Sassuolo
Inter secured a 1-0 friendly win over Serie A side Sassuolo in their final friendly match of the World Cup break. Whilst the result will not be overly important in the grand scheme of things, the nature of the performance sends a very positive message ahead of the Nerazzurri’s long anticipated return to Serie A action against Napoli next week.
Juventus and Atletico Madrid battling it out for La Liga forward
Enes Unal has entered the radar of Juventus as they search for more firepower upfront. Max Allegri has been unable to call on Dusan Vlahovic for some time now and the likes of Moise Kean and Arkadiusz Milik are only in Turin on loan from their parent clubs. Juve could...
Marc Overmars recovering from 'mild stroke,' Antwerp says
BRUSSELS (AP) — Former Barcelona and Arsenal winger Marc Overmars is recovering from a mild stroke, according to Belgian club Royal Antwerp. Antwerp, where the 49-year-old Overmars is serving as director of football, posted a message on Twitter on Friday saying the Dutchman “became unwell last night and was admitted to hospital with a mild stroke.” It added that Overmars is “doing well” but “will have to take it easy for a while.”
Manchester United lead the way in race to sign Joao Felix
Manchester United continue to be linked with a move for Atletico Madrid and Portugal forward Joao Felix. According to Marca, as per the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United are leading the race to sign Atletico Madrid attacker Joao Felix in January, overtaking Arsenal before the transfer window opens. The report...
Inter Milan Defender Francesco Acerbi: “Excellent Match Against Sassuolo, Serie A Clash With Napoli Will Be Do-Or-Die”
Inter defender Francesco Acerbi is pleased with how the team performed in their friendly win over Sassuolo this evening. Speaking to InterTV after the match, via FCInterNews, the 34-year-old also looked ahead to the Nerazzurri’s Serie A clash with Napoli in just under a week’s time, predicting that it will be a decisive match for their season.
Romelu Lukaku & Edin Dzeko Favourites To Start For Inter Milan Against Napoli, Italian Media Report
Strikers Romelu Lukaku and Edin Dzeko are likely to be the starting pair for Inter in next Wednesday’s Serie A clash with Napoli. This according to the online edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInterNews, who report that Nerazzurri coach Simone Inzaghi is leaning towards starting the pair in the clash with the Partenopei next week.
Arsenal tipped to rival PSG for top Serie A centre-back
If there is one position that many Gunners would argue does not require improvement, it is defense. Arteta has one of the strongest defensive units in the PL, thanks to Gabriel Magalhaes, Ben White, and William Saliba. However, it appears that Arteta is not yet satisfied with his defense. Over...
Captain Leah Williamson among Lionesses honoured after Euro 2022 success
Skipper Leah Williamson is among four of England’s Euro 2022-winning side included on the New Year Honours list.Beth Mead, Ellen White and Lucy Bronze are the others recognised after the triumph in July that brought the Lionesses the first piece of major silverware in their history, and the first for a senior England team since the men’s 1966 World Cup success. The team’s Dutch head coach Sarina Wiegman was made a CBE on the Overseas List.Arsenal defender Williamson lifted the trophy following a 2-1 extra-time victory for Wiegman’s side over Germany at Wembley, where a crowd of 87,192 – a...
Factbox--Soccer-Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr
MANCHESTER UNITED (2003-09) * United manager Alex Ferguson signs the 18-year-old for 12.24 million pounds ($14.80 million) in August 2003. * In 2006-07, United win the title and Ronaldo is named England's Footballer of the Year.
Inter Milan Goalkeeper Andre Onana: “My Focus Only On Nerazzurri, We Can Win Every Trophy Here”
Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana feels that he is just focused on winning with the Nerazzurri, and feels that the team have a chance of bringing home silverware this season. Speaking to Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia after the friendly win over Sassuolo, via FCInterNews, the Cameroonian stressed the view that Inter will be in the mix in all competitions over the rest of the current season.
