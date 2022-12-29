Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida couple adopts newborn surrendered under safe haven lawLive Action NewsLargo, FL
After a video shows him dragging a woman into jail, a Tampa officer was fired.MikeTampa, FL
Teacher arrested after telling her students to cut themselves to rid their bodies of demons.Rooted ExpeditionsSaint Petersburg, FL
Top Tampa Cocktail Bars: Savor the Flavors of Tampa at These Must-Try Cocktail BarsKiki AlbaTampa, FL
What is This? The City of Tampa Flag.Modern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
atozsports.com
Buccaneers fans receive the news they’ve been waiting for all year
On Wednesday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans received the news they’ve been waiting for all season. The Bucs have officially opened the practice window for center Ryan Jensen according to a release from the team. Jensen hasn’t played this season after suffering a knee injury during training camp. The...
FOX Sports
Brady, Bucs take aim at NFC South title against Panthers
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers don’t have to sort through a bunch of potential tiebreaker scenarios to know what they need to do to win the NFC South and host a first-round playoff game. Beat the Panthers on Sunday at Raymond James...
Panthers Star Makes His Head Coaching Preference Clear
The Panthers will have an important decision to make once this season is over. They can either stick with Steve Wilks as their head coach or move in a different direction. During an appearance on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football," Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown revealed his preference for the 2023 season.
Mike McDaniel seemingly drops conflicting stories on Tua Tagovailoa concussion diagnosis
The Miami Dolphins are facing major heat over what many consider an utter lack of caution for their quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The third-year QB has once again entered concussion protocol which has shined the spotlight on whether head coach Mike McDaniel and the rest of the Dolphins brass have mismanaged the entire situation when it comes to their player’s safety.
Yardbarker
What surging Panthers should do with interim HC Steve Wilks
Carolina defensive tackle Derrick Brown has thrown his support behind interim Panthers head coach Steve Wilks securing the job permanently. "I'll speak for everybody in that locker room and say that we want Coach Wilks to be our next head coach," he said on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" on Tuesday. (h/t Pro Football Talk)
NFL Sunday Ticket moving to YouTubeTV in 2023; Carolina Panthers to be available on same platform
The NFL announced a multi-year agreement with Google giving YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels the rights to "exclusively distribute NFL Sunday Ticket to consumers in the United States starting with the 2023 NFL season," an official release, first reported by Ian Rapoport, said.
Bucs vs. Panthers injury report: Good news, bad news for Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have updated their injury report for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, and there’s both good and bad news for Bucs fans. Getting the bad news out of the way first, cornerback Carlton Davis III missed practice for the second day in a row Thursday, putting his status for Sunday’s critical division matchup in doubt.
FOX Sports
NFL's five healthiest, most injured teams; previewing Panthers-Buccaneers
With all the drama that has happened thus far this season, the playoffs are shaping up to be eventful and full of toss-up games. One thing you can count on is that health will play an important role. Would the Eagles have beaten the Cowboys with Jalen Hurts in the lineup? Would the Rams have been eliminated from the postseason if they weren't the most banged-up team through the season, according to the ThePredictors.com BUS rankings to this point? If the Packers weren't third in BUS ranking health, would they still be in contention for the playoffs?
The Miami Dolphins Must Consider These Starting Quarterbacks, Big Changes for 2023
Let's face it - the Tua Tagovailoa era in Miami should come to an end following this season. While Tua has shown glimpses of elite quarterback play, his wild inconsistency couple with his troubling injury history, specifically with concussions, he is not a viable option for the Dolphins long-term.
Comments / 0