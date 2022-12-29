ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parishioners make holiday delivery

Sun City West Independent
A group of parishioners from Advent Episcopal Church in Sun City West recently traveled to the Pascua Yaqui community in Tucson to deliver holiday gifts to the elder members of the community.

This is the fifth year that the church members have made the trek to the community. They distributed 103 holiday gift bags to the elder residents. Gift items in the bags included ponchos, bed pillows, laundry detergent, shampoo and conditioner, tooth brushes and paste and candy.

A traditional meal was prepared by the Pascua Yaqui members for their guests. Plans are being made for the village residents to visit Advent Church in April.

