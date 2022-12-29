ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

With new year comes new laws across Louisiana

By Jasmine Dean
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gRMfA_0jxY9s6Z00

LOUISIANA (KLFY)– With a new year comes new laws and regulations across Louisiana.

One ensures that all homes sold or rented must have a carbon monoxide detector.

Ashley Rodrigue with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal‘s office says this comes after a spike in carbon monoxide related deaths during and after the 2020 and 2021 hurricane season.

“We’ve been experiencing a lot of carbon monoxide poisoning calls, carbon monoxide effects from not only portable generators, but those whole home generators.”

Rodrigue says because of portable and in home generators, as well as some appliances, carbon monoxide is more likely to seep into homes causing carbon monoxide poisoning, or death.

She says this new law is an attempt to save lives as carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless, and tasteless gas.

“At the end of the day we would advise anyone don’t wait for that home to get sold or leased, go out, its twenty dollars get that carbon monoxide alarm, have it in your home ready to go at anytime.”

Rodrigue says for people who do not have a carbon monoxide detector, it’s highly encouraged to get one.

Some other laws going into effect January 1st include the SAFE-T Act which prevents police officers who found themselves on the wrong side of the law from resigning or being terminated for their actions at one department only to move to a neighboring police force.

Also, the Virtual Currency Business Act will require a license for a business to continue using virtual currency.

See full list of new laws, here.

Comments / 1

Related
ktalnews.com

New Louisiana laws take effect Jan. 1, 2023

BATON ROUGE (KTAL/KMSS) — A new year means new laws for the state of Louisiana. More than 30 of the bills passed during the 2022 Louisiana legislative session and signed into law by Gov. John Bel Edwards will take effect on Jan.1, and they cover a wide range of topics.
LOUISIANA STATE
bigeasymagazine.com

Entergy Denies Refunds Due Customers in Defiance of Federal Regulators

On Dec. 23, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) ruled that Entergy Corp. owes around $500 million in refunds to ratepayers in Louisiana and Arkansas related to the management and operation of the Grand Gulf nuclear plant. The FERC’s ruling comes as the result of a joint lawsuit filed by Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi claiming the company overcharged customers to operate the facility. Both Arkansas and Louisiana Public Service Commissions rejected settlement offers in the case earlier this year in part because they did not include refunds to ratepayers. However, on Monday Entergy issued a press release saying that no refunds are due to its customers, in direct defiance of the FERC ruling.
LOUISIANA STATE
lincolnparishjournal.com

New rules on carbon monoxide detectors

The State Fire Marshal’s Office has issued guidance to prepare for an upcoming change in the law regarding the presence of carbon monoxide alarms in homes across Louisiana. During the 2022 Legislative Session, the State Fire Marshal’s Office collaborated with State Representative Stephanie Hilferty (R-Metairie) to develop and pass Act 458 which revised Louisiana law on carbon monoxide detectors. Simply put, any house sold or leased after January 1, must have at least one installed carbon monoxide alarm.
LOUISIANA STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Patriot Rail buys NE Louisiana short line

Patriot Rail Company LLC, which owns the Louisiana & North West Railroad, has acquired Delta Southern Railroad, Inc. (DSRR), a short line railroad company operating two-line segments in Louisiana. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. DSRR operates over 40 miles of track and serves two port facilities...
LOUISIANA STATE
5NEWS

New Arkansas laws going into effect in 2023

ARKANSAS, USA — A new year in Arkansas means new and amended laws going into effect that'll shape the way of life in the Natural State. This year, we'll see a new state income tax, expanded healthcare coverage, and mental health training required in schools. Not to mention here...
ARKANSAS STATE
WDSU

LaPlace woman undercharged by Entergy forced to pay thousands

Sky-high Entergy bills are an issue that comes as no surprise to many people living in Southeast Louisiana, but one woman says her high bill is no fault of her own. Suzanne Robinson in LaPlace says Entergy mistakenly undercharged her for six months and is now required to pay her $2546.50 bill within six months.
LAPLACE, LA
woodworkingnetwork.com

Great Southern Wood announces $5.9 million expansion of Louisiana facility

MANSURA, La. – Great Southern Wood Preserving, the lumber processing company best known for its YellaWood brand pressure-treated pine, announced a $5.9 million expansion of its Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana facility’s remanufacturing division with the installation of four new production lines. The additional equipment will increase the facility’s production capacity and allow for the manufacturing of components used in the oil field and for storm relief and mitigation.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
bossierpress.com

Attorney General Jeff Landry writes letter to Governor Edwards

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry wrote a letter to Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne dated December 28, 2022 concerning the Office of Group Benefits Pharmacy Benefits Management Contract:. Dear Governor Edwards and Commissioner Dardenne:. You indicated that, despite unanimous rejection by the Joint Legislative...
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Alabama to allow concealed guns without permit in 2023

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama on Jan. 1 will become the latest state to allow people to carry a concealed handgun without a state permit that requires a background check. The new state law ends the requirement for a person to get a permit to legally carry a concealed handgun in public. A person can […]
ALABAMA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

67K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy