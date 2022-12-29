ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Virginian Review

Highlands Community Bank Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary

Highlands Community Bank conducted its 20th Anniversary Celebration at the Jackson River Sports Complex on Sat., Sept. 24. The celebration festivities began at 4:00 p.m. and lasted into the night when the celebration ended with fireworks displayed under the supervision of Ray Keen, Jr. The car show attracted dozens of antique and classic car owners who displayed their vehicles in three rows adjacent to the River Rock Amphitheatre where the Fender Benders opened for Crobar Cane from Salem, a five-piece rock band. Inflated playground equipment was set up beside the permanent playground equipment, and many children were sliding down the inflated slides and...
CBS News

Wisconsin waitress receives $1,000 tip on Christmas Day

A waitress received a Christmas morning surprise when a patron tipped her $1,000 on a $17 bill. Carrie Blue, who has been working at Gus's Diner in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, for six years, had just started her early-morning shift when Michael Johnson, president and CEO of the local Boys and Girls Club, came in for breakfast at around 6:00 a.m. He was Blue's second customer of the day, she said, and the pair talked for about 45 minutes.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI

