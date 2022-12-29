Read full article on original website
Salvation Army requests winter coat donations
The Salvation Army needs gently used winter coats to help keep Chicagoans warm during the winter months. WBBM Newsradio’s Carolina Garibay reports.
Man slammed as 'selfish' for asking Christmas party guests to bring food to save him money
Christmas celebrations are in full swing this week, but since money is tight, some people are struggling to fund their festive get-togethers. In fact, one man found himself on the verge of falling out with his friends after he tried to save some money at his upcoming Christmas party. The...
Upworthy
Woman who grew up in homeless shelter is now on the board of directors of the shelter: 'Full circle'
Sometimes life brings people back a 'full circle' to the place where they started out but that doesn't always mean it's a bad thing. It could be to help many others with the experience and knowledge that the person has acquired over all these years. A woman had one such beautiful story to share on Reddit.
Highlands Community Bank Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary
Highlands Community Bank conducted its 20th Anniversary Celebration at the Jackson River Sports Complex on Sat., Sept. 24. The celebration festivities began at 4:00 p.m. and lasted into the night when the celebration ended with fireworks displayed under the supervision of Ray Keen, Jr. The car show attracted dozens of antique and classic car owners who displayed their vehicles in three rows adjacent to the River Rock Amphitheatre where the Fender Benders opened for Crobar Cane from Salem, a five-piece rock band. Inflated playground equipment was set up beside the permanent playground equipment, and many children were sliding down the inflated slides and...
Wisconsin waitress receives $1,000 tip on Christmas Day
A waitress received a Christmas morning surprise when a patron tipped her $1,000 on a $17 bill. Carrie Blue, who has been working at Gus's Diner in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, for six years, had just started her early-morning shift when Michael Johnson, president and CEO of the local Boys and Girls Club, came in for breakfast at around 6:00 a.m. He was Blue's second customer of the day, she said, and the pair talked for about 45 minutes.
'I Charge My Family for Christmas Dinner'
Caroline Duddridge tells Newsweek why she makes her family pay at Christmas in this original essay.
Thousands of veterans honored in wreath-laying ceremony this weekend
Hundreds of volunteers will walk among the graves at Jefferson Barracks laying wreaths this Saturday. Following a ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Amphitheater, wreath laying will begin at noon.
KETV.com
'A story of generosity': Preparing for asylum seekers to stop in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — National attention is on the southern border since the Supreme Court Tuesday saidTitle 42 will stay in place for the time being. The pandemic-era policy allows some migrants who could qualify for asylum to be rejected at the border. However, a bus full of migrants who...
