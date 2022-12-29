Read full article on original website
With a new year on the horizon, you’re presented with a clean slate where you can set new intentions and pursue new goals. If managing your finances or making more money is on your to-do list for the new year, then you’ll want to read your 2023 money horoscope.
If you’re having trouble processing the fact that another year’s gone by, you’re most definitely not alone. It feels as if we blinked, and 2022 flew right before our eyes. The good news is, after taking a closer look at the astro-weather for the upcoming year, I am delighted to tell you all about the lucky zodiac signs who will have the best year 2023. For the record, if your zodiac sign isn’t mentioned, it doesn’t mean you’re doomed. On the contrary, 2023 will bring a series of peak moments for all 12 zodiac signs, so don’t lose hope. In the...
The problem with spending time with whimsical, effervescent people is that after you swim through colorful skies together, it becomes rather difficult to return to the world of pavement walking. This is why it’s better to be such a person than have to keep finding or chasing one. Mercury’s retrograde provides inspiration for capricious disruption.
The first month of a new year is generally billed as the perfect opportunity to make an ambitious to-do list and dive right in. That’s no surprise, given that it’s hosted by two of the most goal-oriented and resolute signs of the zodiac: industrious cardinal earth sign Capricorn and future-minded fixed air sign Aquarius. Until January 20, the sun moves through the pragmatic sign of the Sea Goat, and then, the vitality-bringing luminary will occupy the rebellious sign of the Water Bearer until February 18.
After getting crunk in Las Vegas, a retired Area 51 employee makes some startling admissions. How long do you think it’ll be until he ‘mysteriously’ disappears?. If you needed any further proof about the shady practices at the world’s most infamous facility where alien technology is developed and tested, you’ve got it. Just listen to this story coming from a retired Area 51 employee who got too drunk for his own safety and started spilling some highly-sensitive beans.
Your Pisces 2023 horoscope says you’re gearing up for a year of significant milestones, so prepare to bring your A-game. By the time 2023 begins, you will have survived a chaotic holiday season, thanks to Mars retrograde in Gemini driving up the conflict in your fourth house of hometowns and family dynamics. However, that will come to an end on January 12, when Mars stations direct and encourages you to find a solution to the issues that have been waiting for you at home. However, the pressure is only just beginning, especially if you’re a Pisces or Pisces rising. By March...
Happy new year! Welcome to your 2023 horoscope, the forecast for a year that will elevate our passions and lust for life. The new year begins while Mercury and Mars are retrograde. Mars retrograde began on October 30 in Gemini and lasts until January 12. Mercury retrograde began on December 29 and lasts until January 18 in Capricorn. Therefore, the year will get off to a very slow start. Of course, the Mercury retrograde that starts our year won't be the only one. There are three more occurring in 2023: April 21 to May 14 in Taurus, August 23 to September 15 in Virgo, and December 13 to January 1 in the signs of Capricorn and Sagittarius (Mercury retrograde backspins into Sagittarius on December 23).
Last year put far too much pressure on your relationships, which is why you’ll love what your Sagittarius 2023 horoscope has to say. The year begins on the brink of Mars retrograde in Gemini *finally* coming to an end on January 12. As Mars stations direct in your seventh house of partnerships, the level of frustration you feel in your relationships is bound to decrease. In fact, you may feel ready to get on the same page as whoever you’ve been disagreeing with. March will be a month of much change, especially if you’re a Sagittarius or Sagittarius rising. It all...
Welcome to your 2023 horoscope for each of the twelve zodiac signs. I’m here to tell you how you might be affected in the year ahead, according to your sun sign. The new year will bring some exciting energy that is going to shake up your love life, career, finances, and everything in between.
Have you been feeling frustrated and overlooked? Not to worry, because your Gemini 2023 horoscope says the revenge story you’ve imagined in your mind is finally being set in motion. Things are already looking *way* better than last year, especially because Mars retrograde is finally coming to an end on January 12, stationing direct at 8 degrees Gemini. You’ve spent time looking inward and finding inner validation. Now, it’s time to show the world what you’re made of! By March, you’ll be brought to the brink of a brand new era, especially if you’re a Gemini or a Gemini rising. On...
Your Virgo 2023 horoscope says you’re about to reach a turning point in your career, so keep your hands on the wheel. The New Year begins with Mars retrograde in Gemini finally coming to an end on January 12, which means the planet will renew your sense of ambition and commitment to your career goals. And once Mercury retrograde comes to an end in your creative fifth house on February 3, you’ll notice your mood begin to perk up and a desire to return to your artistic sensibilities. 2023 could be a year of major relationship developments, especially if you’re a...
Don’t be alarmed, but your Capricorn 2023 horoscope is starting off on an energetically-charged note. Venus is forming an exact conjunction with Pluto in Capricorn on New Year’s Day, which could lead to some intense emotions and dramatic new beginnings. Tap into your power! By the time Mercury retrograde in Capricorn finally comes to an end on February 3, you’ll be in a much stronger position to make decisions on behalf of yourself. Give yourself time to listen to your needs and hear your inner voice. You can expect mind-blowing spiritual shifts to begin unfolding during March, especially if you’re a...
This year, you’re testing your limits and working toward a greater wisdom. Your Cancer 2023 horoscope says you’re learning a lot this year, and once Mars retrograde in Gemini comes to an end on January 12, you may find yourself overcoming some of your fears and letting go of residual emotions. As Mars stations direct in your 12th house of spirituality, you’re feeling inspired to take action toward letting go of lingering grudges and resentments. And when Mercury stations direct in your seventh house of partnerships on February 3, you’ll find it easier to establish harmony with those around you. This...
Capricorn is the rare sign who upholds their zodiac stereotype to the letter. Ruled by disciplined Saturn, Capricorns are methodical, ambitious, and work-obsessed. Though excellent at maintaining boundaries in emotional entanglements, their relentless compulsion to achieve pushes them beyond reasonable limits in professional pursuits. This combination results in a distinct personality archetype: Innately aware of their own intelligence and skill, Caps can appear unflappably secure, even coming off as arrogant to other signs stricken with greater susceptibility to imposter syndrome.
Your Libra 2023 horoscope says this may not be the easiest year, but sticking with it will yield beautiful results. After all, Mars retrograde in Gemini will come to an end on January 12, stationing direct in your expansive and open-minded ninth house. If you’ve been missing the forest for the trees, it’s time to start working toward the big picture. And when Mercury retrograde in Capricorn finally comes to an end on February 4—stationing direct in your fourth house of home and family—you’ll begin to regain a deeper sense of comfort and emotional belonging. 2023 will be a year of...
Read about your daily horoscope and learn about the challenges and opportunities ahead. Here you will get all the information about love, life, work, education and lots more. Knowing about your lucky colour, number and day will help you handle your challenges and take charge of your life. Let's see what's in store for you.
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Owing up to your part of the matter takes the wind out of an argument. Others may even open up. This is your chance to start afresh. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): You thought you had more time to organize a venture but it looks like the clock is ticking. Don't worry. You always perform better under pressure.
Your horoscope for the week of Dec. 22-28
As the final holiday of 2022 approaches, the astrology for this week couldn’t be more eventful. Capricorn season’s inviting every sign to plot and plan for the new year, and with Jupiter officially back in Aries, the excitement and anticipation for future dreams and endeavors is at an all-time high. While you probably have your hands full putting the finishing touches on New Year’s Eve plans, the cosmos have one last event up their sleeve: A rare, fourth Mercury retrograde to close out the year. The planet of communication typically only reverses through the cosmos three times annually, so to end the year with Mercury retrograde is uncommon to say the least. In addition, Venus and Pluto will conjoin in Capricorn, illuminating power dynamics within intimate connections. As a result, your December 26, 2022 weekly horoscope is bound to not only highlight miscommunication, but the future of your interpersonal relationships will also be in question.
