As the final holiday of 2022 approaches, the astrology for this week couldn’t be more eventful. Capricorn season’s inviting every sign to plot and plan for the new year, and with Jupiter officially back in Aries, the excitement and anticipation for future dreams and endeavors is at an all-time high. While you probably have your hands full putting the finishing touches on New Year’s Eve plans, the cosmos have one last event up their sleeve: A rare, fourth Mercury retrograde to close out the year. The planet of communication typically only reverses through the cosmos three times annually, so to end the year with Mercury retrograde is uncommon to say the least. In addition, Venus and Pluto will conjoin in Capricorn, illuminating power dynamics within intimate connections. As a result, your December 26, 2022 weekly horoscope is bound to not only highlight miscommunication, but the future of your interpersonal relationships will also be in question.

5 DAYS AGO