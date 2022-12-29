Read full article on original website
These 8 movies flopped in theaters, but you should still check them out. Here's how.
From "Babylon" to "The Fabelmans," these movies didn't attract audiences to theaters in droves. But they're still worth watching.
Collider
The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in December 2022
We hung our socks over the fireplace and got a plate of cookies in the living room. Now, all we have to do is wait for Holiday-themed original movies to come to Netflix. However, while there are still some Christmas flicks to enjoy this month on the streaming platform, and Netflix is focused on bringing some quality family-friendly content to the viewers, December might be one of their best months for original movies yet this year. That’s because many highly-anticipated releases are coming to Netflix this month, and there’s definitely something for everybody. So, without further ado, here are the seven best original movies on Netflix in December 2022.
CNET
The Very Best TV Shows of 2022
It was a fantastic year for television. I feel like I said that last year -- and potentially the year before -- but facts are facts. Television has never been better. This year, however, was especially compelling for its variety. Big-budget shows like House of the Dragon delivered, but we also got compelling sci-fi with The Peripheral, genius comedies like Bad Sisters and subversive anime like Spy X Family. Even the down-in-the-doldrums Star Wars franchise got itself a genuine masterpiece in Andor.
CNET
New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix
In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
Is ‘Babylon’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
With an all-star ensemble cast featuring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Jean Smart and Tobey Maguire, it won’t be long before you can experience Babylon for yourself. Directed by Damien Chazelle, the period comedy-drama, which takes place in the 1920s, follows the rise and fall of its characters as Hollywood transitions from silent to sound films. The movie has received positive reviews, scoring a 70% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 64 out of 100 on Metacritic, based on 23 reviews.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nostradamus’ 2023 Predictions Include World War III & End Of The Monarchy
The 16th-century astrologer has previously been credited with foretelling the 9/11 attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic, among other things. With a new year, for many, comes new resolutions and the chance to step into a better version of yourself. However, each new year also comes with 365 days of potential turmoil – depending on what the universe plans to throw at us. According to 16th-century astrologer, Nostradamus, the impending fresh start could have some serious upheaval.
Yellowstone Star Kelsey Asbille Recalls Tense Kayce Fight As One Of Her Favorite Moments
Couples in "Yellowstone" are required to go through some major hurdles for love. Take Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) and Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille). The pair begin "Yellowstone," keeping their distance from Kayce's father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner). But as they get sucked into the power struggles of the Yellowstone Ranch, they've been through a separation, lose a child, and both are nearly killed in an assassination attempt on the Dutton clan orchestrated by Garrett Randall (Will Patton).
Netflix’s Biggest 2022 Hit Series & Films [List]
Netflix announced this week’s Top 10 programs. Check out the 2022 list of some of Netflix’s biggest hits inside.
French Astronomer Predicted the Arrival of an Antichrist, World War III, and the Death of Monarchy in 2023
Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, LesProphéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise ofAI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.
‘Glass Onion’ Director Rian Johnson Says He’s “Pissed Off” to Have ‘Knives Out’ in the Title
Hollywood continues to be in an IP-driven moment, with an emphasis on reboots, sequels and branded product, but Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery director Rian Johnson wishes that he could have trimmed a few words from that title. During an interview with The Atlantic that published online Monday, Johnson said that he strived to make both the current Netflix film and Lionsgate’s original 2019 hit Knives Out feel like complete stories that can exist on their own. Daniel Craig, who plays tenacious detective Benoit Blanc, is the only returning castmember for the sequel, which is simply titled as Glass...
Young Sheldon Fans Are Wondering What Happened To Tam
While he may be a genius in most walks of life, Sheldon Cooper has always needed to be more knowledgeable regarding social etiquette. On "Young Sheldon" and "The Big Bang Theory," he's shown time and time again that he struggles to be around people — mainly because he believes that they're all infested with germs and inferior to him. So, when Sheldon meets a friend he can tolerate, it's a big deal.
Marlon Brando Ended His Career With A Flop Instead Of A Bang
It's difficult, when simply hearing the name Marlon Brando, to not immediately picture him as Vito Corleone. That role in "The Godfather" become his most iconic. But it was just one of the many incredibly well-known parts he played over his impressive career, essentially giving more than enough reason for the industry to carve his face in the cliffside, next to the Hollywood sign. And despite starring in classics like "Apocalypse Now," and "A Streetcar Named Desire," the legendary actor finished his career with an underachieving flop.
Harvard Crimson
Top 10 TV Shows of 2022
The Crimson Arts Board presents its TV favorites of the year, from "Abbott Elementary" to "Heartstopper." Janelle James, Tyler James Williams, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Quinta Brunson, and Lisa Ann Walter star in ABC’s “Abbott Elementary,” which returned for a second season on September 21.By Courtesy of ABC/Gilles Mingasson.
Nicolas Winding Refn On Saddling Up Netflix Noir Series ‘Copenhagen Cowboy’ & How “Theatrical Will Always Exist” But Hollywood System Is “Falling Apart” – Crew Call Podcast
A pandemic and the closure of cinemas didn’t stop Cannes Film Festival-winning Nicolas Winding Refn from creating, the Drive filmmaker hunkering down with his family to make the new noir Netflix series Copenhagen Cowboy which drops on Thursday, January 5. The six-episode series follows Mui, a lone wolf protagonist much like the crime crusaders in Refn’s repertoire, i.e. Ryan Gosling’s Driver in Drive and Julian in Only God Forgives, and Mads Mikkelsen’s Tony in the director’s Pusher franchise. Known to possess a gift, Mui is bought as a “lucky coin” to help cure a much older woman’s fertility problems....
Comedy Fans Compared Jim Carrey And Will Ferrell's Careers (& The Winner Is Clear)
When it comes to legends of comedy, you would be hard-pressed to find two comedic actors more iconic than Jim Carrey and Will Ferrell. Both are comedic legends, having become popular through hilarious performances starting around the 1990s and continuing into the present day, with Carrey recently playing Dr. Robotnik in 2020's "Sonic the Hedgehog" and 2022's sequel "Sonic the Hedgehog 2." Ferrell has also been busy, staring alongside Ryan Reynolds in 2022's holiday-themed "Spirited."
Ron Howard Doesn't Sound Very Optimistic About The Possibilty Of Solo 2
Despite being directed by Oscar-winning director Ron Howard and featuring a stellar cast that included Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Donald Glover, and Emilia Clarke, not all "Star Wars" fans were thrilled with the 2018 film "Solo: A Star Wars Story." Some fans accused Howard of rewriting the script after he took over, something which one of the film's actors disputed. "It's exactly the same script," the anonymous actor told Vulture. "They're filming exactly the same things. There's nothing new." But while the standalone film may not be nearly as financially successful as other "Star Wars" installments, "Solo" fans aren't the only ones hanging onto hope for a sequel.
Houston Chronicle
The 10 best queer-focused movies and TV shows of 2022
- - - 1. "A League of Their Own" Inspired by the 1992 movie "A League of Their Own," this series follows a group of women trying to play in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League during World War II. Co-creator Abbi Jacobson ("Broad City") leads an incredible ensemble cast through issues of race and sexuality in this uplifting watch. (Streams on Prime Video)
‘Glass Onion’ Lands With a Splash on Netflix, But Not in Its Top 5 Film Debuts
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the Rian Johnson film that renewed the conversation over the coexistence of theaters and streaming services, has become Netflix’s sixth biggest film debut. Glass Onion was streamed 82.1 million hours in the first three days since bowing Dec. 23, the streaming service said Tuesday. That puts it behind Sandra Bullock’s The Unforgivable (85.86. million hours) and The Gray Man, the pricey Ryan Gosling-Chris Evans feature that bowed to 88.55 million hours in July. Those films stand at Netflix’s No. 5 and No. 4 debuts, respectively, since the streamer began releasing such records in 2021.More from...
Paramount+ Declares ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Its Most-Watched Movie in Streaming Premiere
After dominating the box office this year, “Top Gun: Maverick” has finally hit Paramount+ seven months after its theatrical premiere. And even with the long, long gap between release and streaming — as well as its ready availability on VOD platforms — the blockbuster has become the most watched Paramount+ film in its premiere weekend, Paramount Studios announced Wednesday. That’s even despite its continued success on platforms like iTunes, where “Top Gun: Maverick” currently sits at #2. “The runaway success of this film across theatrical, digital and now in streaming is an undeniable proof point demonstrating the power of Paramount’s multi-platform...
A Man Called Otto Review: A Movie Called Underwhelming
Pros Some excellent dark comedy amidst the sweetness Surprisingly effective trans representation - a rarity for a studio movie aimed at older audiences. Cons Far more sentimental than the original adaptation, to the detriment of the pitch-black humor Casting Tom Hanks against type as the grumpy lead is less powerful than casting a more gruff older actor. This would have been a perfect Clint Eastwood or Harrison Ford role!
Looper
