Tampa, FL

The Spun

Former Cowboys 1st Round Draft Pick Cut On Wednesday

Taco Charlton will have to find another home in the NFL. He was officially waived by the Bears on Wednesday. The Bears waived Charlton to make room for former Broncos cornerback Michael Ojemudia. Charlton was selected by the Cowboys with the 28th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
New York Post

Adoree’ Jackson’s practice return looking like crucial boost to Giants’ defense

Adoree’ Jackson, the top cornerback on a Giants team about to play a win-and-in game on Sunday against the Colts to get into the playoffs for the first time in six years, took a step forward on Wednesday, a turn of events that could be a boon to the Giants’ defense. Jackson returned to practice on a limited basis on Wednesday, the first time he has taken the field with his teammates since suffering a sprained knee back on Nov. 20. Jackson was injured while returning a punt in a 31-18 loss to the Lions at MetLife Stadium. The sprained medial collateral ligament...
JACKSON, CA
All Cardinals

James Conner Lands on First Injury Report vs. Falcons

The Arizona Cardinals released their first injury report of Week 17's meeting with the Atlanta Falcons. Six players were listed as DNP's, including RB James Conner. The Arizona Cardinals have released their first injury report ahead of Week 17's road meeting with the Atlanta Falcons. These are just estimations as the Cardinals only held a walk-thru.
ATLANTA, GA

