Chapel Hill, NC

FSU transfer Amari Gainer commits to UNC

With the 2022 season in the rear-view, North Carolina has transitioned to the offseason and begun preparation for 2023. As the transfer portal continues to play an important role in building rosters, the Tar Heels received good news on the recruiting front as Florida State transfer Amari Gainer committed to North Carolina on Friday.
UNC Basketball: Staff Picks @ Pittsburgh

The UNC Basketball team will remain in ACC play for the remainder of the regular season, beginning with Friday’s game at Pittsburgh. After an up-and-down non-conference slate, the UNC basketball team heads into the heat of conference play for the rest of the season beginning with Friday’s game at Pitt. The Heels are 1-1 in ACC play thus far, losing at Virginia Tech and beating Georgia Tech at home earlier this month.
No. 13 UNC upset by unranked Florida State

Chapel Hill, N.C. — No. 13 North Carolina opened Atlantic Coast Conference women’s basketball play with a loss Thursday night, falling 78-71 to Florida State at Carmichael Arena. With their second loss in a row, the Tar Heels are now 9-3 overall and 0-1 in ACC play. The...
UNC vs. Pittsburgh: Three Things to Watch

The Tar Heels are on a bit of a roll as of late, winning their last four contests after dropping four straight. A commitment to playing inside out as well as a heightened sense of urgency on the defensive end are the big keys to their recent success. The product isn’t perfect, but it’s a vast improvement on what we saw earlier this season. Here are three things to watch as the Heels go on the road to take on Pittsburgh this Friday.
Local Recruits Heading to Pitt for North Carolina Game

As Pitt takes on North Carolina on Friday, several local recruits will be in attendance for the matchup. Meleek Thomas and Amere Brown will both be in attendance for the game. Thomas is a five-star prospect out of Lincoln Park who is ranked as the No. 7 prospect in the nation in the class of 2025. The No. 1 point guard prospect in the nation holds offers from Pitt, Indiana, Missouri, and more, and has earned interest from programs such as Duke and Kansas. On Thursday, Pitt head coach Jeff Capel was out at CCBC watching Thomas play for Lincoln Park in a big WPIAL matchup against Laurel Highlands in which he dropped 20 points.
Expert Analysis: Elliot Cadeau Commitment Ushers in New Era for UNC

North Carolina made a big national recruiting splash on Wednesday night in receiving a commitment from the No. 1-ranked point guard in the 2024 class, Elliot Cadeau. The New Jersey product, who is prepping this year at Link Academy in Missouri, has starred at the high school, AAU and even international levels. He chose the Tar Heels over finalists Kansas, Louisville, Syracuse, Texas, and Texas Tech.
Dan River’s Coleman signs with UVA

Dan River senior Ty’Lyric Coleman made it official this week as he signed his national letter of intent to attend the University of Virginia. Coleman, the son of Marcquis Coleman and Latoya Motley, will continue his football career with the Cavaliers in Charlottesville as a wide receiver. Ty’Lyric had verbally committed to joining the Wahoos back in late June as the 6’3” 175-pound senior honor student picked Virginia over in-state schools Virginia Tech, James Madison, Richmond, and the College of William and Mary.
North Carolina professor files lawsuit after firing

(The Center Square) — A teacher at the North Carolina Governor's School recently filed a lawsuit against state officials who he claims fired him for questioning the school's critical race theory ideology. David Phillips filed the lawsuit in Wake County Superior Court in mid-December with the help of the Alliance Defending Freedom, a nonprofit legal organization, claiming multiple violations of the North Carolina Constitution. Phillips, a well-respected college English professor,...
Woman shot in Durham neighborhood early Friday morning, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they’re investigating after a woman was shot in a Durham neighborhood early Friday morning. At about 4 a.m., officers said they were called to the 200 block of Laurel Ave. in reference to shots fired. They said they found a woman...
Governor Appoints Craig James To Fill District Court Judicial Vacancy

RALEIGH – Governor Roy Cooper has appointed the Honorable Craig James to serve as District Court Judge in Judicial District 11, serving Johnston, Harnett and Lee Counties. He will fill the vacancy created by the election of the Honorable Paul Holcombe to Superior Court Judge. “Judge James has been...
