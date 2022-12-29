Read full article on original website
Journal Inquirer
X-Raid: Second-ranked Huskies take unbeaten record into No. 22 Xavier
If one ever wondered what ideologies and beliefs coach Dan Hurley holds dear for his UConn men’s basketball team, all they’d have to do is look at the four phrases adorning the walls of the team’s practice court in the Werth Family Center in Storrs. The “core...
Summing up No. 2 UConn's 74-66 win over Villanova
The Huskies (14-0, 3-0) surrendered the first four points of the second half to fall behind 36-33. But UConn responded with a 16-3 run in a 6:28 span — including eight-straight points — to take a 10-point lead. Villanova (7-6, 1-1) trimmed the deficit to two, 58-56, when Caleb Daniels converted an and-one with 3:36 to play to cap-off a 7-0 Wildcats run.
Betz: Diarra's ovation well earned
HARTFORD — When he exited the court for a breather in the latter stages of the second half Wednesday night, UConn men’s basketball junior Hassan Diarra received an ovation from the announced sellout crowd of 15,564 at the XL Center that rivaled the one given to Husky great Emeka Okafor earlier in the night.
Hawkins, Huskies top Villanova
HARTFORD — Jordan Hawkins didn’t show any kind of rust in the UConn men’s basketball team’s first game following Christmas break. The sophomore guard scored a team-high 22 points while adding seven rebounds, two steals and a block to lead the second-ranked Huskies to a 74-66 win over Big East foe Villanova before an announced sellout crowd of 15,564 at the XL Center in Hartford.
UConn men notebook: Hawkins' strong shooting gives fans something to cheer for
HARTFORD — Seemingly each time Jordan Hawkins made a basket for the UConn men’s basketball team Wednesday night, he looked to the XL Center crowd and began talking. Was the sophomore guard talking back to someone that had been chirping at him?. Not exactly.
LaBrecque scores 31 to lead Rockville
Weston LaBrecque has had plenty of memorable games during his tenure with the Rockville High boys basketball team. The senior added another Thursday. LaBrecque poured in a game-high 31 points as the Rams topped Windham Tech 74-56 in their home opener.
Journal Inquirer
Student athletes pledge to make ‘Class Act School’ of Rockville High Rams
VERNON — More than 100 Rockville High School athletes have signed a pledge to encourage sportsmanship, support lesser-known teams, and build community throughout the school. A new program aimed at making Rockville High School a “Class Act School” is intended to promote sportsmanship and discipline, foster respect for coaches, teammates, opponents, officials, and spectators, and win and lose graciously.
Journal Inquirer
Accommodating child neglect is no substitute for parents
While the worst of the recent virus epidemic is long past, chronic absenteeism has been soaring in Connecticut's schools, in cities and suburbs alike, signifying the worsening impoverishment of the population even as the state just went through an election campaign in which the winners insisted that the state is enjoying prosperity.
Top stories of 2022; No. 3: Massacres continue
As the year draws to a close, the Journal Inquirer has compiled a list of the Top 10 Stories of 2022 for north-central Connecticut. This is the eighth in that series, which concludes on Saturday. December 14 marked 10 years since a former student fatally shot 20 children and six...
Top stories of 2022; No. 4: New normal
As the year draws to a close, the Journal Inquirer has compiled a list of the Top 10 Stories of 2022 for north-central Connecticut. This is the seventh in that series, which concludes on Dec. 31. Ever since March 2020, when Connecticut’s first resident was diagnosed with COVID-19, the state...
Journal Inquirer
Lamont's new order prevents shame of 'no room at the inn'
With an extension of one of his epidemic-related emergency orders, Governor Lamont has saved for another six months the Pacific House homeless shelter in Danbury, just days before it would have had to close because of the expiration of his previous order and the city zoning board's disgraceful refusal to approve the facility.
