Omaha, NE

Journal Inquirer

X-Raid: Second-ranked Huskies take unbeaten record into No. 22 Xavier

If one ever wondered what ideologies and beliefs coach Dan Hurley holds dear for his UConn men’s basketball team, all they’d have to do is look at the four phrases adorning the walls of the team’s practice court in the Werth Family Center in Storrs. The “core...
STORRS, CT
Journal Inquirer

Summing up No. 2 UConn's 74-66 win over Villanova

The Huskies (14-0, 3-0) surrendered the first four points of the second half to fall behind 36-33. But UConn responded with a 16-3 run in a 6:28 span — including eight-straight points — to take a 10-point lead. Villanova (7-6, 1-1) trimmed the deficit to two, 58-56, when Caleb Daniels converted an and-one with 3:36 to play to cap-off a 7-0 Wildcats run.
RADNOR TOWNSHIP, PA
Journal Inquirer

Betz: Diarra's ovation well earned

HARTFORD — When he exited the court for a breather in the latter stages of the second half Wednesday night, UConn men’s basketball junior Hassan Diarra received an ovation from the announced sellout crowd of 15,564 at the XL Center that rivaled the one given to Husky great Emeka Okafor earlier in the night.
STORRS, CT
Journal Inquirer

Hawkins, Huskies top Villanova

HARTFORD — Jordan Hawkins didn’t show any kind of rust in the UConn men’s basketball team’s first game following Christmas break. The sophomore guard scored a team-high 22 points while adding seven rebounds, two steals and a block to lead the second-ranked Huskies to a 74-66 win over Big East foe Villanova before an announced sellout crowd of 15,564 at the XL Center in Hartford.
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

LaBrecque scores 31 to lead Rockville

Weston LaBrecque has had plenty of memorable games during his tenure with the Rockville High boys basketball team. The senior added another Thursday. LaBrecque poured in a game-high 31 points as the Rams topped Windham Tech 74-56 in their home opener.
ROCKVILLE, CT
Journal Inquirer

Student athletes pledge to make ‘Class Act School’ of Rockville High Rams

VERNON — More than 100 Rockville High School athletes have signed a pledge to encourage sportsmanship, support lesser-known teams, and build community throughout the school. A new program aimed at making Rockville High School a “Class Act School” is intended to promote sportsmanship and discipline, foster respect for coaches, teammates, opponents, officials, and spectators, and win and lose graciously.
ROCKVILLE, CT
Journal Inquirer

Accommodating child neglect is no substitute for parents

While the worst of the recent virus epidemic is long past, chronic absenteeism has been soaring in Connecticut's schools, in cities and suburbs alike, signifying the worsening impoverishment of the population even as the state just went through an election campaign in which the winners insisted that the state is enjoying prosperity.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Top stories of 2022; No. 4: New normal

As the year draws to a close, the Journal Inquirer has compiled a list of the Top 10 Stories of 2022 for north-central Connecticut. This is the seventh in that series, which concludes on Dec. 31. Ever since March 2020, when Connecticut’s first resident was diagnosed with COVID-19, the state...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Lamont's new order prevents shame of 'no room at the inn'

With an extension of one of his epidemic-related emergency orders, Governor Lamont has saved for another six months the Pacific House homeless shelter in Danbury, just days before it would have had to close because of the expiration of his previous order and the city zoning board's disgraceful refusal to approve the facility.
CONNECTICUT STATE

