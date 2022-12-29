ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffield, CT

Journal Inquirer

FOOD AND DRINK: Local groups plan January dinners, breakfast

Second Congregational Church of Coventry, 1746 Boston Turnpike, will serve a ham drive-through/take-out dinner on Jan. 21. The menu: Glazed ham, vegetable, cornbread, and dessert. The cost is $15 adults, $8 children. Place orders at 860-742-1616 or email secondcurch@sbcglobal.net and indicate pick-up time of 5, 5:30, or 6 p.m. The...
COVENTRY, CT
WTNH.com

Abate’s Apizza & Seafood Restaurant: A Sweet Family Tradition

New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – CT Style is ringing in the New Year with a delicious treat from Abate’s restaurant. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio kitchen by owners Louis and Loretta Abate, who have been running the restaurant for many, many, years, after taking it over from Louis’ father.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Enfield pub may seek a permit change

ENFIELD — The owners of Jimmy’s Pub have stopped offering live entertainment in the wake of residents’ concerns and will come before the Planning and Zoning Commission for a permit should they want to resume such events in the future. Planning and Zoning Commission Chairman Lewis Fiore...
ENFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Enfield PZC tables vote on mall traffic alternatives

ENFIELD — The Planning and Zoning Commission this month tabled a vote on selecting alternative ways to enter and exit the Enfield Square Mall that will improve traffic flow and safety. In partnership with the state Department of Transportation and the Capital Region Council of Governments, or CRCOG, the...
ENFIELD, CT
MassLive.com

Single-family home sells for $680,000 in Agawam

Yelena Artemova and Artem Artemova bought the property at 116 Adams Street, Agawam, from Anatoliy Paliy and Svetlana Paliy on Dec. 6, 2022, for $680,000 which represents a price per square foot of $214. The property features five bedrooms, two bathrooms, a underground/basement, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 5.8-acre lot.
AGAWAM, MA
zip06.com

A New Gathering Place

I recently read an article in the New Haven Register by Mark Zaretsky about The Q River Grill, 3-5 Clifton Street, New Haven. It’s not only drawing customers from the Fair Haven neighborhood, where it’s located, it’s also pulling people in from across New Haven and also the ‘burbs from as far away as Branford. Wings, grilled pizzas, bugers, salads, and drinks are on the menu at the Q River, which has a family feel and has turned into something of a gathering place. One of the owners claims their wings are the best in Connecticut, and I, for one, am looking forward to trying them.
NEW HAVEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

14 Middletown restaurants failed health inspections in October, November

MIDDLETOWN — Fourteen of 62 Middletown restaurants that underwent health inspections during October and November received at least one four-point violation from city personnel, although all passed upon reinspection, city records indicate. A rating below 80, or any four-point violation regardless of score, results in a failure, according to...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
MassLive.com

Detached house sells for $700,000 in Wilbraham

Heather Leone and Evan Lau acquired the property at 11 Deerfield Drive, Wilbraham, from A R on Dec. 8, 2022, for $700,000 which works out to $192 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 3.4-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
WILBRAHAM, MA
Journal Inquirer

Enfield Safe Harbor seeking additional donations

ENFIELD — Enfield Safe Harbor has issued an updated needs list due to an increase in the town’s homeless population. The warming center needs razors, socks, underwear, blankets, sweatpants in sizes medium to extra large, hats, gloves, prepackaged snacks, cases of bottled water, coffee, toilet paper, paper towels, heavy-duty garbage bags, 1-gallon zippered bags, and hot and cold cups.
ENFIELD, CT
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Southwick: $455,000 for a four-bedroom home

Anthony Degrandi and Pamela Degrandi acquired the property at 124 Berkshire Avenue, Southwick, from Ft Deyo on Dec. 9, 2022, for $455,000 which works out to $444 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a underground/basement, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 10,454-square-foot lot. These...
SOUTHWICK, MA
WTNH

Eversource, United Illuminating rate hikes start Jan. 1

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Energy rates will hike for most Connecticut homes in two days. The rate hikes for Eversource and United Illuminating hit customers right as the coldest months of the year settle in. It’s estimated that most customers will see an increase of $80 a month, but businesses are set to see an […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

