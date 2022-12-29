Read full article on original website
Journal Inquirer
FOOD AND DRINK: Local groups plan January dinners, breakfast
Second Congregational Church of Coventry, 1746 Boston Turnpike, will serve a ham drive-through/take-out dinner on Jan. 21. The menu: Glazed ham, vegetable, cornbread, and dessert. The cost is $15 adults, $8 children. Place orders at 860-742-1616 or email secondcurch@sbcglobal.net and indicate pick-up time of 5, 5:30, or 6 p.m. The...
WTNH.com
Abate’s Apizza & Seafood Restaurant: A Sweet Family Tradition
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – CT Style is ringing in the New Year with a delicious treat from Abate’s restaurant. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio kitchen by owners Louis and Loretta Abate, who have been running the restaurant for many, many, years, after taking it over from Louis’ father.
Enfield pub may seek a permit change
ENFIELD — The owners of Jimmy’s Pub have stopped offering live entertainment in the wake of residents’ concerns and will come before the Planning and Zoning Commission for a permit should they want to resume such events in the future. Planning and Zoning Commission Chairman Lewis Fiore...
Enfield PZC tables vote on mall traffic alternatives
ENFIELD — The Planning and Zoning Commission this month tabled a vote on selecting alternative ways to enter and exit the Enfield Square Mall that will improve traffic flow and safety. In partnership with the state Department of Transportation and the Capital Region Council of Governments, or CRCOG, the...
Single-family home sells for $680,000 in Agawam
Yelena Artemova and Artem Artemova bought the property at 116 Adams Street, Agawam, from Anatoliy Paliy and Svetlana Paliy on Dec. 6, 2022, for $680,000 which represents a price per square foot of $214. The property features five bedrooms, two bathrooms, a underground/basement, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 5.8-acre lot.
South Windsor school board OKs middle school roof replacement
SOUTH WINDSOR — The South Windsor Board of Education approved final plans and cost estimates for a roof replacement at Timothy Edwards Middle School earlier this month. The vote on Dec. 13 was unanimous for the estimated $3.2 million project that has an anticipated reimbursement of $1.18 million from the state.
New year, new eats! 14 new restaurants coming to Connecticut in 2023
(WTNH) — The new year is looking bright! For all of the foodies out there looking to spice it up in 2023, we have some exciting news for you. While 2022 saw many restaurants come and go, 2023 is ringing in several new eateries across the state! Check out the list below of 14 new […]
zip06.com
A New Gathering Place
I recently read an article in the New Haven Register by Mark Zaretsky about The Q River Grill, 3-5 Clifton Street, New Haven. It’s not only drawing customers from the Fair Haven neighborhood, where it’s located, it’s also pulling people in from across New Haven and also the ‘burbs from as far away as Branford. Wings, grilled pizzas, bugers, salads, and drinks are on the menu at the Q River, which has a family feel and has turned into something of a gathering place. One of the owners claims their wings are the best in Connecticut, and I, for one, am looking forward to trying them.
trumbulltimes.com
14 Middletown restaurants failed health inspections in October, November
MIDDLETOWN — Fourteen of 62 Middletown restaurants that underwent health inspections during October and November received at least one four-point violation from city personnel, although all passed upon reinspection, city records indicate. A rating below 80, or any four-point violation regardless of score, results in a failure, according to...
Detached house sells for $700,000 in Wilbraham
Heather Leone and Evan Lau acquired the property at 11 Deerfield Drive, Wilbraham, from A R on Dec. 8, 2022, for $700,000 which works out to $192 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 3.4-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
TRAFFIC: Section of Northampton St. in Easthampton reopened
A portion of Northampton Street (Route 10) between O’Neill Street and Florence Road is closed until further notice due to a broken utility pole and wires down.
Resident jumped out of window during Canon Circle fire in Springfield
In Springfield this Friday morning where firefighters are working to put out a fire at a home.
Eyewitness News
How to save on rising electric bills; PURA public meeting with Eversource January 3rd
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - There are a few things you can do to make sure you don’t go into electric bill shock. It’s not too late to switch to a third-party supplier, you can actually do so at any time of the year. ”One thing to know is,...
Four-bedroom home sells in Southwick for $1.2 million
Tasos Ft acquired the property at 111 Coes Hill Road, Southwick, from Aziz S Elias and Deborah L Elias on Dec. 6, 2022, for $1,175,000 which works out to $213 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The unit sits on a 6.2-acre lot. Additional houses...
Enfield Safe Harbor seeking additional donations
ENFIELD — Enfield Safe Harbor has issued an updated needs list due to an increase in the town’s homeless population. The warming center needs razors, socks, underwear, blankets, sweatpants in sizes medium to extra large, hats, gloves, prepackaged snacks, cases of bottled water, coffee, toilet paper, paper towels, heavy-duty garbage bags, 1-gallon zippered bags, and hot and cold cups.
Guard rail impales car in Manchester, Connecticut
A car crashed into a guard rail on 384 in Manchester, Connecticut this week, sending the metal right through the passenger side, between both front seats, and then out the back of the car.
PVTA bus driver retires after 48 years of continuous service
The Pioneer Valley Transit Authority (PVTA) is thanking one of the longest working drivers in the history of the company who has recently retired!
Sale closed in Southwick: $455,000 for a four-bedroom home
Anthony Degrandi and Pamela Degrandi acquired the property at 124 Berkshire Avenue, Southwick, from Ft Deyo on Dec. 9, 2022, for $455,000 which works out to $444 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a underground/basement, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 10,454-square-foot lot. These...
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
Eversource, United Illuminating rate hikes start Jan. 1
ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Energy rates will hike for most Connecticut homes in two days. The rate hikes for Eversource and United Illuminating hit customers right as the coldest months of the year settle in. It’s estimated that most customers will see an increase of $80 a month, but businesses are set to see an […]
