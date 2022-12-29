ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best hiking boot brands: a quick guide to all the biggest names

By Emily Woodhouse
When you are choosing a hiking boot, the best boot brand is, ultimately, the boot that fits your feet and matches the activity you’re planning to do. As in, it’s all very well if a brand fits you snugly when they only make lightweight summer boots but you want something stiffer and warmer for winter. We won’t even talk about Ugg boots.

But, aside from fit and type, you can use brand to help you narrow down your decision. From the range of boots they make, as well as the general shape and materials. The best hiking boot brands each have their own characteristics and, usually, reputation. After all, if the brand has been around for more than half a minute then the hiking community will have talked about it and formed an opinion. We do all love a bit of gear chat.

So, here’s what they’re saying on the street - even if that street is in fact High Street in the Lake District - about each of the best hiking boot brands. We’ve pre-selected the most common and reputable hiking boot brands to start with. Just remember, the very best thing you can do is find a boot that fits.

Salomon hiking boots

Salomon’s overwhelming reputation is that of a comfy fit. Even the boots with very high ankle support “feel like trainers” from the first wear. That’s not just marking speak either. Trust a brand who makes running trainers to make hiking boots that you barely need to break in. On the other side of this coin, Salomon boots tend to wear out fairly quickly compared to other brands. We’re talking months of consistent, regular use rather than years on a stiffer boot. That said, they seem to have resolved the manufacturing issues that lowered their reputation several years ago.

inov-8

While we’re on the running shoe brands, inov-8 has recently branched out into hiking boots. Whether it’ll be one of the best hiking boot brands remains to be seen, but they’re certainly causing a stir. Especially in the world of fastpacking and fast-light-far hiking. Combining their well-renowned fell running sole (did someone say graphene?) with a lightweight and flexible upper, expect a boot that feels like a running shoe.

Zamberlan

Zamberlan are a classic European boot, manufactured in Italy since 1929 and still run by the same family. Their style is simple: a traditional leather upper, solid vibram sole and a connecting rand. This simplicity makes them easy to look after and they can often be resoled after years of use. Zamberlans are one of the best hiking brands for people with narrow heels but a wide toe box. They’re a no-nonsense boot that last.

SCARPA

Scarpas are another stalwart classic brand of hiking boot. Their signature style is a a clean and simple shaped boot, often in leather. These boots have been around since the 1930s, so you can expect them to be reliable and long-lasting. In terms of sizing, they have a reputation for being a wide fit. Scarpa also make stiffer mountaineering boots up to B3, with 8000m peaks in mind. So it’s worth investigating if you’re intending to transition into winter hikes and mountaineering. At least you know the boot fits.

Brasher/Berghaus

We’ll take these two together, since Brasher was bought by Berghaus in the 90s. Brasher may have lost its reputation for being an indestructible boot in the merger, but the brand does still exist as something separate to Berghaus. Brasher now make simple leather boots, in a distinctive tan colour. Berghaus have a mix of styles from fabric to full leather. Berghaus expect their footwear to last for four years and offer a guarantee and repair service to match.

Vivobarefoot

Something a bit more unusual: Vivobarefoot are cementing themselves as the go-to for, you guessed it, barefoot hiking boots. If you’re curious to try a shoe with no arch support, zero drop and a sole that you can feel the floor through, this is the place to start. There are some vegan options too. Vivobarefoot shoes fit much wider than a normal shoe, designed to allow your toes to spread as you move. They're also seriously flexible - you can legitimately scrunch up the whole boot in your hand. Apparently barefoot shoes are more healthy for your feet and help your foot build up its own strength, making you less injury prone. You just need time to get your feet used to it, if they’ve been in normal shoes all of their life.

La Sportiva

La Sportiva is a powerhouse of an outdoor brand, covering everything from ski mountaineering to trail running, t-shirts to socks and skis and backpacks. They have the lot. Even their footwear ranges from climbing shoes to ski boots. La Sportiva has a reputation for being a very classy brand with a big alpine influence. Their hiking boots are colourful and complex - often a mix of materials - and sometimes with a built in gaiter.

Hi-Tec

Although not a hugely well known brand, Hi-Tec aren't new to hiking boots, they’ve been around in England since the 1970s. Specialising in simple, affordable hiking boots, they are a good place to start if you’re dipping your toes into the world of hiking. That or you’re an infrequent hiker who just wants a low-cost but reliable pair of boots that’ll last. There are plenty of entry level models to choose from in fabric or leather.

Keen

Keen are a relatively new kid on the block when it comes to hiking boot brands. Founded in 2003, they are an American company and were best known for their sandals initially. Their practical sandal design with a covered toe is still very distinctive - a blend between lifestyle shoe and practical outdoor living. The same can be said for their walking boots: they live somewhere between the two. You could wear them to the shops or on a trail. The boots have mostly soft fabric uppers and more of a design element than is usual in hiking boots. They also have a comprehensive children’s range if you’re trying to shoe mini-mountaineers.

