The Trashmen's 'Surfin' Bird'Frank MastropoloMinneapolis, MN
As the World Turns Star Rita Walter McLaughlin Dead at 71Soap HubOakdale, MN
Tragedy strikes: UW-River Falls student found dead on Christmas day after going missing in sub-zero temperaturesEdy ZooStillwater, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Medical Examiner ID’s Body of Missing Minnesota Man
Stillwater, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the body found Christmas night near Stillwater was 20-year-old George Musser. Musser was reported missing Saturday morning. He was last seen leaving a downtown Stillwater bar shortly after 2 a.m....
Stolen car with baby inside originated in Alexandria
(Minneapolis MN) Police are still investigating the discovery of a six-month-old boy suffering from hypothermia inside an abandoned car in south Minneapolis. Officers took the baby to H-C-M-C and said his condition was not life-threatening. Mark Anthony reports the vehicle is connected to Douglas County in west central Minnesota. Authorities say the car was stolen on Monday in Alexandria while the keys were inside. A 60-year-old woman who lives in in Nelson reportedly owns the vehicle. Authorities do know the baby and mother's identities. However, they haven't said how the baby ended up in the vehicle or in the Twin Cities.
Watertown Man Found Dead in City Park on Christmas Day
Authorities in neighboring Carver County are investigating the death of a Watertown man who was found in a park in the City of Watertown on Christmas Day. Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud reports that around 4:45 PM December 25th, his department received a report of an unresponsive male found lying on the ground in Evergreen Park on State Street Northeast in Watertown.
Man injured in shooting along Nicollet near downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is recovering from non-life threatening injuries after he was shot Friday evening.The incident happened just after 7 p.m. near the intersection of Nicollet Avenue and 16th Street. Police say that he was walking in the area when shots were allegedly fired from a vehicle.The man ran to 15th after being struck.The victim was taken to Hennepin Healthcare. Police did not indicate where the man's injuries were, but said he was expected to recover.The incident remains under investigation.
6-year-old child found dead in fire in River Falls
RIVER FALLS, Wis. — Authorities say a 6-year-old child was found dead following a fire early Friday morning in River Falls, Wisconsin. Firefighters were called to a home fire in the 1400 block of S. Wasson Lane at 4:30 a.m., according to a news release from the River Falls Fire Department.
Medina police investigating woman's death as homicide, suspect arrested
MEDINA, Minn. -- Medina police say they are investigating a woman's death as a homicide after they received a call that she had been involved in a car accident.Officers say they found a 27-year-old woman not breathing when they arrived at the residence on the 500 block of Clydesdale Circle. They administered first aid but she later died at a hospital. The preliminary investigation led police to believe the woman's death involved foul play.Police say they arrested a 25-year-old Minneapolis man in connection to the suspicious death.
Fatal auto accident in Wabasha County involved a Rochester motorist
WATOPA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A fatal three-vehicle collision in Wabasha County involved a Rochester driver. The names and conditions of those involved have not been released but the Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 4:10 pm on Highway 42. A 2021 Chevy Blazer driven by an 81-year-old Rochester man was driving south when it was rear ended by a southbound 2006 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by a 22-year-old man from Kellogg. A 2005 Ford Escape driven by a 69-year-old man from Plainview then also crashed into the Chevy Blazer.
Woman dead, man jailed on suspicion of murder in Medina
A 27-year-old woman is dead and a 25-year-old man is in custody following the victim's suspicious death early Thursday morning. According to Medina Police Department, the incident began with a report of a woman involved in a crash on the 500 block of Clydesdale Circle just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
Sheriff: George Musser died of cold weather exposure after leaving Stillwater bar
Man found dead in small town west of Twin Cities
Sheriff: Preliminary evidence shows George Musser died from extreme cold
Minnesota Police Nab Suspect In Connection To 9 Burglaries In 6 Cities
A tip of the cap to all of those working in law enforcement out there, working the holidays and keeping us all safe. Recently it was the work of multiple law enforcement agencies coming together to capture someone that was behind multiple burglaries in various cities. The St. Paul Police Department laid out the case recently on Facebook.
At least one killed in two separate crashes in Wabasha County
(ABC 6 News) – At least one person was killed after two separate vehicle crashes happened within 15 minutes of each other Friday afternoon. Both crashes happened around 4 p.m., the first injury crash was 1 mile west of Plainview on MN Highway 247 and 265th Ave. According to...
1 person arrested after high-speed pursuit on I-94
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is arrested after a high-speed pursuit on Interstate-94 Friday. According to a media release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on Dec. 30, 2022 around 12:20 a.m. Martise Terrell Craig of Lithia Springs, GA was arrested after fleeing from law enforcement in a high-speed pursuit.
Minneapolis man charged with Mall of America murder
Sheriff: Man found dead near Elko New Market might've crashed stolen car, froze
Car Stolen in Alexandria Found in Minneapolis With Baby Inside
Baby suffering from hypothermia found in stolen car in Minneapolis
Emergency responders find hypothermic baby in stolen car
Deadly MOA shooting: TaeShawn Adams-Wright, 18, Lavon Longstreet, 17, charged with murder
