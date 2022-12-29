Read full article on original website
Related
Bank of America says a recession is likely in the 1st quarter of 2023 - and recommends investors buy stocks in these 3 areas
Bank of America expects a recession in the first quarter of 2023, according to a recent client note. Economists for the bank say the Fed's recent 50-basis-point rate hike did little to change an imminent slowdown scenario. BofA also highlighted three stock-market areas to watch if a recession does strike.
Latin American Mergers and Acquisitions Expected to Grow in 2023
Investors are looking at Latin America for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and other opportunities. This is likely to increase the amount of M&A in the region in 2023, but the number of initial public offerings (IPOs) is still likely to be held back by other factors, Reuters reported Tuesday (Dec. 27).
msn.com
A Bull Market Is Coming. Here's Warren Buffett's Investing Advice
This year hasn't been easy for investors. Between surging inflation, a bear market, and the constant threat of a recession, it's easy to feel discouraged about the future. But there is good news. Every single bear market and recession in history -- no matter how severe -- has eventually given way to a bull market. While nobody can predict exactly how long this market slump will last, we do know a bull market is on the way.
The stock market will jump 18% in 2023 as this year's crises become next year's opportunities and the economy heads for a soft landing, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says
The stock market will rally 18% in 2023 as the economy sticks a soft landing, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Fundstrat's 2023 outlook for the S&P 500 to end the year at 4,750 is the most bullish forecast on Wall Street. "US economy [is] remarkably resilient in the face of rapid...
Stocks have entered a new bull market and the S&P 500 could soar 26% in the next 12 months, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
"We're starting a new bull market," Leuthold's chief strategist told Bloomberg as he sees a 60% probability of the US economy sidestepping recession.
A billionaire investor who calls himself an ‘optimist’ is leaning short on stocks for this reason
David Tepper worries central banks will be forced to continue hiking interest rates to fight inflation in 2023, setting up stocks for a rough year.
NASDAQ
Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten-Down Stocks
The Dow Jones Industrial Average officially fell into bear market territory at the end of September, falling just over 20% compared to where it started the year, but has steadily regained ground since. In fact, it's not even in "correction" territory anymore, as it is down less than 10% year to date.
Here are the boldest predictions for 2023: Crashing stocks, another Great Depression, and a meatless nation.
In the past year, investors have been rocked by a bear market, the crypto crash, Russia's war on Ukraine and massive Fed rate hikes — and some forecasts see even more tumult in 2023. Here are some of the boldest predictions for the new year. Tesla stock will plunge...
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry rang the alarm on a market crash and recession, revamped his stock portfolio, and ripped into Tesla this year. Here are his 4 highlights of 2022.
Michael Burry issued a raft of grim warnings and bleak predictions in 2022. The "Big Short" investor forecasted a stock-market crash and a prolonged recession. Burry also made sweeping changes to his portfolio, and took aim at Elon Musk's Tesla. Michael Burry, the prescient investor of "The Big Short" fame,...
Goldman Sachs plans to cut bonuses for senior employees - report
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group's (GS.N) bonus pool for senior employees is expected to shrink by as much as half, news platform Semafor reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
MySanAntonio
Credit market cracks widen as distressed debt nears $650 billion
Multiple stress points are emerging in credit markets after years of excess, from banks stuck with piles of buyout debt, a pension blowup in the UK and real estate troubles in China and South Korea. With cheap money becoming a thing of the past, those may just be the start....
Just 5 trading days accounted for 94% of the S&P 500's decline in 2022 - and they could signal what's to come in 2023, DataTrek says
"At some point next year, equity markets should have some outsized up days as investors conclude that the Fed is done raising rates," DataTrek said.
Here's your complete guide to navigating the stock market in 2023 — including over 100 investing ideas from top fund managers and firms
Investors are reconsidering their strategies and bracing for more market turbulence in 2023. But opportunities remain across asset classes for those who look in the right places. You can read all about what to expect in 2023 by subscribing to Insider. The consensus among top investment firms 12 months ago...
Zacks.com
3 Promising Bank Stocks as Recession Threat Looms in 2023
Heading into 2023, the questions that come to our mind are whether the inflation will cool down enough for the central banks to stop raising rates and whether there will be an economic slowdown. Per a poll conducted by Reuters, economists are expecting “a short and shallow recession over the coming year.”
US luxury housing market hits sharpest skid on record: data
Even high-end luxury homes aren’t immune from the US housing market’s ongoing slump, according to the latest data released by real estate firm Redfin this week. Sales of luxury homes – defined as properties that are estimated to be in the top 5% based on market value – plummeted by a whopping 38.1% in the three-month period ending on Nov. 30 compared to the same time one year ago, according to the firm’s report. The decline for high-end real estate marked the sharpest on record since Redfin began tracking the market in 2012. By comparison, sales of non-luxury homes – properties that...
CoinTelegraph
‘Everything bubble’ bursts: Worst year for US stocks and bonds since 1932
It’s been a torrid year for investors, and not just those in crypto, with United States (U.S.) bonds experiencing their worst year in centuries and U.S. stocks pulling back nearly 20% since 2022 began. As of Nov. 30, a Financial Times report noted that a traditional portfolio consisting of...
London markets make gains after strong trading in US
The FTSE crawled back to positive territory as a strong opening on Wall Street helped to offset early worries over the latest wave of coronavirus in China.Asia’s main markets all slumped early on Thursday, dragging back trading in London and elsewhere in Europe amid concern about a fresh surge of the virus following the relaxation of pandemic restrictions in China.Resilience among financial stocks helped the FTSE finish higher, as it helped to offset weakness among miners and tobacco firms during a broadly cautious session.The FTSE 100 finished the day up 15.53 points, or 0.21%, at 7,512.72.Oanda analyst Craig Erlam commented:...
CNBC
Global economy is heading into a decade of low growth, economist says
The International Monetary Fund now projects that global GDP growth will slow from 6% in 2021 to 3.2% in 2022 and 2.7% in 2023. Speaking to CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Tuesday, Lacalle said the potential for a full reopening of the Chinese economy was "the biggest positive" that markets could expect for 2023.
CNBC
Stocks close higher in year-end rally. Nasdaq adds more than 2%
Stocks jumped on Thursday as investors headed into the final trading days of 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 345.09 points, or 1.05%, to 33,220.80, recovering nearly all of its losses from the previous session. The S&P 500 gained 1.75% to close at 3,849.28, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 2.59% to 10,478.09.
Inflation, recession and earnings among factors to drive U.S. stocks in 2023
NEW YORK, Dec 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stock investors could not be more eager to turn the page on 2022, a brutal year dominated by market-punishing Federal Reserve rate hikes designed to tamp down the steepest inflation in 40 years.
