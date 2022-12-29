Read full article on original website
Here's what the cast of 'Avatar: The Way of Water' looks like in real life
In addition to returning stars Zoe Saldaña and Sam Worthington, James Cameron's "Avatar" sequel features many new characters with names you may miss.
James Cameron Didn’t Want ‘Avatar’ Teen Actors to Age Like the ‘Stranger Things’ Kids: High Schoolers ‘That Look Like They’re 27′
James Cameron recently told Entertainment Weekly that part of the reason he decided to film “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Avatar 3” and some of “Avatar 4” all at once is because he wanted his franchise to avoid what he called “the ‘Stranger Things’ effect,” or when child actors grow up so fast in between installments that eventually they stop resembling children. “The Way of Water” introduces several young characters, including Tuk (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, who was 7 years old when cast and is now 13) and Spider (Jack Champion, who was 12 when cast but is now 18). Because Champion...
Polygon
Avatar 2 took forever because James Cameron had to make sure Avatar 4 was ready to shoot
Avatar: The Way of Water was a notoriously delayed project. Writer-director James Cameron first announced the sequel to his 2009 hit Avatar in 2010, with a goal of releasing it in 2014 and following up with a third Avatar movie in 2015. But every time the release date got close, Cameron would announce a new delay, postponing the releases by another year — or several. And all that release-calendar jumping was before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down production and made long movie delays and schedule shuffles commonplace.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’: Kate Winslet Says James Cameron Has Become “Calmer” Since ‘Titanic’ & Director Reveals Why Sequel Took 13 Years
The world premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water was held Tuesday at Leicester Square in London, where the stars of the film got together to celebrate its debut. Kate Winslet, James Cameron, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver and Andy Serkis were present and talked to Deadline about their work on the much-anticipated sequel. Winslet returned to work under Cameron’s direction after 25 years and said he was “absolutely amazing.” RELATED: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ World Premiere Gallery: Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver, James Cameron & Zoe Saldaña Attend Gala “He’s so good at pulling the actors together and letting them figure it out,”...
'Avatar' star Sam Worthington says he lost 'Green Lantern' role after questioning the film: 'It didn't make much sense to me'
Worthington spoke to Variety about nearly landing the lead roles in "Casino Royale" and "Green Lantern."
Collider
James Cameron Reveals He Shot the 'Avatar' Sequels Simultaneously to Avoid the "Stranger Things Effect"
It's fairly obvious when you first set eyes on Avatar: The Way of Water that this is possibly the most ambitious film ever attempted. And then you realise that James Cameron, the mastermind behind the world of Pandora, has made three films at once. It's a testament to the man's...
thedigitalfix.com
James Cameron reveals when you should pee during Avatar 2
By now, you’ve probably heard about Avatar 2‘s mammoth runtime. The upcoming science fiction movie has been confirmed to be 3 hours and 12 minutes. For context, that’s longer than the MCU movie Avengers: Endgame, and only 8 minutes shorter than the infamously long Lord of the Rings movie Return of the King.
Avatar: The Last Airbender series ‘had to change its name’ because of James Cameron’s Avatar
James Cameron has apparently always had big plans for his Avatar film series. In fact, half a decade before Avatar’s 2009 debut – whereupon it became the highest-grossing film of all time worldwide, earning $2.9bn (£2.3bn) at the box office – he had already acquired the rights to its title.As it turns out, Cameron’s forward thinking had ramifications for Nickelodeon’s hit animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender. “In 2004 we learned that we had to change the name of our show from Avatar to Avatar: The Last Airbender because James Cameron already had the rights to a movie called...
James Cameron confirms ‘urban legend’ about his Aliens film pitch was in fact true
James Cameron has confirmed that a long-standing story about his pitch meeting for Aliens is in fact completely true.The Avatar filmmaker directed the 1986 sequel to Ridley Scott’s 1979 sci-fi-horror classic Alien.According to the story, which some fans had previously thought to be an “urban legend”, Cameron went into a meeting with studio executives to try to get Aliens made.As the crux of his pitch, he wrote the word “Alien” on a piece of paper, before drawing vertical lines through the final letter, turning it into a dollar sign.Cameron recalled the meeting in an interview with Empire.“I had lunch...
Collider
New 'Babylon' Featurette Lets Audiences Discover Justin Hurwitz's "Score For the Ages"
Paramount Pictures just released a new featurette that gives audiences the chance to listen to the score for the upcoming Damien Chazelle epic Babylon. The Academy Award-winning composer Justin Hurwitz, who is best known for his imaginative and original score for 2016’s La La Land, revealed how the sounds of a screaming sax and wailing trumpet of jazz mixed with modern elements created what star Margot Robbie describes as “a score for the ages.”
The Ending Of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Explained
WARNING: The following contains spoilers for "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." The title "Glass Onion" means a few different things. It's a reference to a Beatles song (similar to how its predecessor, "Knives Out," was named for a Radiohead song), and within the movie, it's the name of the Grecian island estate of billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton), the literal glass onion-shaped building at the center of the estate, and the bar at which Miles and his friends were first introduced to each other. Yet this title also has another meaning that's central to understanding the mysteries at the center of the film: an onion has layers, but a "glass onion" is clear and empty, despite taking the shape of something layered and complex.
A Batman Beyond movie starring Michael Keaton has reportedly been canceled by DC
This new Batman movie is Beyond saving
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Art will imitate life in ‘Deadpool 3’ as ‘Avatar 2’ flies high, but still below the MCU
One of James Cameron’s favorite things to do in promotion of Avatar: The Way of Water has been to throw shade at the Marvel Cinematic Universe anytime the opportunity even remotely presents itself, but his sci-fi sequel continues to lag behind Kevin Feige’s franchise in the race to the top of the box office.
Top Gun: Maverick Is About To Lose A Box-Office Record To Avatar: The Way Of Water
Avatar: The Way of Water is coming on strong enough at the box office to wrestle this distinction away from Top Gun: Maverick.
Stanley Kubrick And Tom Cruise Pushed TAR's Todd Field To Start Directing His Own Movies
Todd Field is once again in Academy Award conversations thanks to his work on "Tár." The psychological drama stars Cate Blanchett as the titular world-famous composer has been described as one of the tensest films to come out of 2022, and audiences shouldn't be surprised if it snags a couple of Oscar nominations later in 2023. Blanchett has already been nominated for a Golden Globe, with plenty of other outlets praising her performance, in particular (via NBC News). However, the movie only managed to come together under the watchful eye of Field.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ becomes the second-fastest movie outside of the MCU to reach $1 billion
Even though it scored upwards of $400 million in three days, and took only 10 to pass $850 million, accusations were still being leveled that Avatar: The Way of Water remained in danger of bombing at the box office. In a rare defense of the haters, it was an understandable...
A Man Called Otto Review: A Movie Called Underwhelming
Pros Some excellent dark comedy amidst the sweetness Surprisingly effective trans representation - a rarity for a studio movie aimed at older audiences. Cons Far more sentimental than the original adaptation, to the detriment of the pitch-black humor Casting Tom Hanks against type as the grumpy lead is less powerful than casting a more gruff older actor. This would have been a perfect Clint Eastwood or Harrison Ford role!
Darren Aronofsky's The Whale Nearly Had A Very Different Director And Star
Darren Aronofsky's "The Whale," based on the play of the same name by Samuel D. Hunter, is a character study constructed around one man's pain and impending brush with mortality. Since its debut at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival, the film has won both critical praise for its emotional storytelling and criticism for how the film handles its central character. The debate stems from the use of prosthetics to depict an obese person. The New Yorker's Michael Schulman summed up one side of the argument by writing, "In 'humanizing' Charlie, Aronofsky seems to want to repel the viewer so that we can pat ourselves on the back for finding the man in the monster."
Collider
The 'Five Nights at Freddy’s' Movie’s Long, Complicated Road to the Screen
You’d think the Five Nights at Freddy’s game series would’ve spawned a movie way before now. First launched back in 2014, the Freddy’s games combined jump scares with very simple game mechanics that made it catnip for YouTube gamers and youngsters alike. The innate marketability and immense popularity of this franchise meant that it was inevitable that the Freddy’s universe would get translated into more media formats than just video games. However, a proper feature film adaptation has proved shockingly elusive over the year for the Five Night at Freddy’s universe, though not for lack of trying. Like so many gamers trying to make it to the next level in a Freddy’s game, Hollywood studios have been constantly making attempts at cracking the code of a Freddy’s movie only to fail entirely in their ambitions.
James Cameron's Avatar Might Have Muddied The Waters For Nintendo's Cinematic Future
For all of the pioneering visual effects and advancements in 3-D cinematic technology, it is sometimes easy for "Avatar's" technological achievements to overshadow its story. In both "Avatar" and "Avatar: The Way of Water," writer-director James Cameron introduces audiences to the Na'vi race, which includes the debut of the Metkayina (a species of Na'vi) in the sequel film. Both movies explore their struggles against the RDA (Resources Development Administration) from Earth, and their own internal strife based on differences in their customs. Of the many different characters in "Avatar: The Way of Water," the Metkayina have strikingly dissimilar physical features compared to the Na'vi, and are also more in tune with and customized to live within the vast water world on display in the follow-up film.
