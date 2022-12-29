Read full article on original website
Related
Only One U.S. City Made the Top Travel Destinations List in 2022
While the high cost of plane tickets has curtailed some people's plans to travel over the holidays, demand is also not going down as many finally take the trips they put off during the pandemic. There have been studies that showed the anticipation of and planning process for a holiday...
The Most Beautiful Building in Each Country Around the World, According to Tourists
In addition to people, culture, food, beverages, sites of interest, and natural landscapes, architecture often leaves an impression tono travelers — especially when the buildings in question are easily recognizable; an important part of the history of the destination; or are simply beautiful…. The Most Beautiful Building in Each...
CBS News senior travel adviser shares 2023 travel industry wish list
As the travel industry emerges from some year-end chaos, 2023 is providing a fresh start for the industry. CBS News senior travel adviser Peter Greenberg shares what he would like to see in airports, at hotels and for cruise lines in the new year.
Travelers taking once-in-a-lifetime trips now that pandemic restrictions lifted
NEW YORK - Not being allowed to travel during the pandemic created a thirst for once-in-a-lifetime trips once restrictions were lifted. And those trips sometimes include bucket list hotels and extra special rooms. For some, a bucket list hotel in the Maldives means a bubble. If the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean and overwater pools and villas aren't special enough at Finolhu Resort, add on a night in the beach bubble tent, which has all the comforts of home, inside a bubble on a private beach. The $1,000 a night stay includes beachside meals served by a butler....
I was born and raised in Mexico. Here are the 12 mistakes I see tourists make when they visit the most popular spots.
I'm a Mexico City resident who's watched visitors make avoidable mistakes like forgetting cash, undertipping, and only eating tacos and enchiladas.
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
msn.com
The World's Most DANGEROUS Cities Tourists Fear to Visit
Slide 1 of 41: When you research your next travel destination, it’s always wise to consider where it ranks in terms of safety and risk to foreign travelers. The Economist Intelligence Unit's Safe Cities Index (SCI) scores international destinations on personal safety and digital, health, infrastructure and environmental security – with an overall score out of 100 – making it a handy tool for tourists. Using this data, we've ranked the 10 safest cities in the world, followed by the 10 most dangerous.
TravelPulse
Mexican Travelers are Flocking to the Dominican Republic
The Dominican Republic received nearly 42,000 Mexican tourists in October 2022, according to The Ministry of Tourism of the Dominican Republic (MITUR). Direct flights offered by Aeromexico, Arajet and Viva Aerobus have favored the increase in Mexican travelers. Many Mexican tourists like to explore the natural riches of other countries,...
The 12 Best Places to Travel in 2023
Wondering what the best places to travel in 2023 are? Us too—so we decided to ask a panel of hospitality experts to find out. Their answers were quite literally all over the place (which, in this case, is a very good thing). After re-opening their borders after years of COVID-19 closures, trips to the Asian and Australian continents are set to make a roaring comeback, with countries like Japan and Singapore leading the way. Also trending? What Virtuoso managing director Misty Belles calls “isolation with intention” vacations, where travelers go to remote—and remotely populated—locations to get away from it all. Pack your bags for the Yukon, Chilean Patagonia, or Greenland.
I visited 8 countries this year by train, plane, and cruise ship. 5 things surprised me that will change how I travel in 2023.
From Europe to the Caribbean, Insider's reporter traveled around the world and learned to avoid crowds, embrace solo travel, and travel sustainably.
"I Was Bored After Six Hours": People Are Sharing The Travel Destinations That Fell Short Of Their Expectations (Or Surpassed Them Immensely)
"IMO, it's probably the most underrated travel destination on the planet. It's home to every kind of landscape you could hope to visit."
More women are traveling alone. The hospitality industry is meeting demand with offerings like 'Alonemoons' — no partner required.
Luxurious honeymoon destinations like the Hôtel Barrière Le Carl Gustaf in St. Barts have started offering trip packages for women traveling solo.
Time Out Global
Japan named the top travel destination for Chinese New Year 2023
With so many new openings, events and other happenings to right now, it’s no surprise that October’s border reopening was followed by a significant uptick of overseas visitors. It looks like this trend will continue in the new year, with Japan ranked as the favourite holiday spot for Chinese New Year 2023, which will fall on January 22.
Traveler Shares Important Warning About Traveling to Peru Right Now
The country is currently in political turmoil.
The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express’s New Route Takes You on a Luxe Ride Through the French Alps
Nothing says “winter getaway” like a trip to the French Alps. And soon, travelers will be able to board Belmond’s famed Venice Simplon-Orient-Express for the ultimate snow-capped European adventure. The legendary train has recently announced a new route that captures the joy of slow travel with all the excitement of an exhilarating Alpine adventure. Kicking off next winter, passengers will be able to choose between four winter journeys that trek between Paris and one of the highest mountain ranges in the world—the French Alps. And the best part? You can enjoy the frosty, picturesque landscapes without ever leaving the railcar. Launching in December 2023, the 17-carriage train...
tripatini.com
Why Switzerland is Among the Top International Honeymoon Destinations?
Switzerland is one of the smallest countries in central Europe. This place has been among the top international Honeymoon destinations. It's a great place to take your wife. The mountainous Alps and the posh ski resort town of Saint Moritz are just two of the many attractions in Switzerland. The...
travelawaits.com
Our 18 Best-Selling Travel Products From 2022 You’ll Need In 2023
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Many of our expert travel contributors shared their favorite travel products throughout 2022. Who is better to take travel advice from than a retired flight attendant or a full-time travel writer? They have tested many items, some better than others, throughout their miles on the road and in the sky. These are the 18 products they recommended that resonated most with our readers in 2022. Start your 2023 trip planning and stock up on these essentials now!
TravelPulse
More Than 18 Million International Tourists Visited Mexico by Air in 2022
2022 was a banner year for Mexico in terms of air arrivals. From January to November 2022, Mexico hosted 18.4 million international tourists by air, representing an increase of 51.7 percent compared to the same period in 2021. Mexico's Minister of Tourism, Miguel Torruco Marques, said the United States, Canada,...
travelyourway.net
Top 10 most searched travel destinations in 2022
2022 is the “revival year” of the tourism industry, tourists often tend to seek and return to familiar destinations they were unable to visit during the two years of the pandemic. Popular cities like Amsterdam, Venice, Bali or Barcelona have often struggled with over-tourism. As reported by Condé...
Comments / 0