Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Dawn’s Pleasant Valley Greenhouse ownerLinda SchreiberIowa City, IA
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
Related
kiwaradio.com
Iowa’s Jack Campbell And Team Mates Preview The Music City Bowl
Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell wants to end his Hawkeye career with a win. The Cedar Falls native became the first Iowa player to win the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker and says there was no thought of opting out to get ready for the NFL Draft. Campbell...
iheart.com
Spencer Petras To Return To Iowa, Doesn't Anticipate Playing Again
(Iowa City, IA) -- Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras plans to return to the Hawkeyes but doesn't anticipate playing again. On Wednesday Petras told reporters his shoulder injury is bad and he wants to pursue becoming a coach. The Hawkeyes will be looking to freshman quarterback Joe Labos to start their bowl game this weekend, while anticipating the arrival of Michigan transfer quarterback Cade McNamara next season. The Hawkeyes take on Kentucky in the Music City Bowl in Nashville at 11:00 a.m. Saturday.
Nebraska Basketball: Iowa Hawkeyes tears are full of salty goodness
The Nebraska basketball team entered Thursday with plenty of people wondering just what they’d see from the Huskers. Hoiberg’s Heroes have been extremely up and down. They’re a squad that upset then 7th-ranked, Creighton. They’re the squad that almost upset top-ranked Purdue. They’re also the team that looked god-awful against Kansas State. They looked pretty mediocre against Queens.
saturdaytradition.com
Brian Ferentz gives self-evaluation leading up to Music City Bowl
Brian Ferentz usually wouldn’t be retained on most staffs after Iowa’s woeful offensive production in 2022. Ferentz spoke at Friday’s media availability about how he thought he did during 2022. When asked by reporters during Friday’s open media session on how he would self-evaluate his play-calling, Brian...
saturdaytradition.com
Fran, Connor McCaffery share frustration at Iowa hoops' poor offensive showing vs. Nebraska
Fran and Connor McCaffery are one of the few father-son duos in college basketball. The two seemed frustrated after the loss to Nebraska per Hawk Central’s Travis Hines. Iowa lost to Nebraska 66-50 on Thursday. The Hawkeyes had a tough time scoring the basketball and it showed throughout the game.
Nebraska goes on 20-0 burst, handles Iowa
Nebraska used a 20-0 scoring run in the first half to beat Iowa 66-50 on Thursday night in a Big
College Basketball Odds: Iowa vs Nebraska prediction, odds and pick — 12/29/2022
The Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Iowa Nebraska prediction and pick. Iowa basketball has gone through a whirlwind month in December. The Hawkeyes lost to Duke but then crushed rival Iowa State by 19 points. They lost an overtime duel to Wisconsin, which was no cause for any shame at all — Wisconsin is a good team — but then suffered the worst loss of the college basketball season from a betting standpoint. There is no bigger favorite in college basketball to lose this season. That’s a fact.
Daily Iowan
Defensive back Riley Moss embracing opportunity to play one final game for Iowa football
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Defensive back Riley Moss has been playing for the Iowa football team since 2018, and he’ll suit up in the Black and Gold for the last time when the Hawkeyes play the Kentucky Wildcats in the Music City Bowl on Saturday. NCAA COVID-19 rules allowed...
kiwaradio.com
Iowa’s Kris Murray To Return Against Nebraska
Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery says Kris Murray and Connor McCaffery will play on Thursday night when the Hawkeyes visit Nebraska. Murray missed the last four games with a leg injury while Connor missed the loss to Eastern Illinois with a sprained wrist. With Murray out senior center Filip Rebraca...
KCRG.com
Hawk fans gather at bar that Iowa native owns in Nashville
An early Christmas present arrived in Peosta, but it won't be assembled until this Spring. Univ. of Iowa finishes cancer investigation at Hudson schools. The University of Iowa is working with the CDC to track how well COVID-19 vaccines, boosters and prior infections impact health care workers. Hawk fans invade...
hawkeyesports.com
Chelsea Bluestein Signs With Hawkeyes
IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa women’s tennis head coach Sasha Schmid announced on Tuesday that Chelsea Bluestein has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Hawkeyes next fall. “As soon as I stepped on campus, I knew Iowa was the right place for me,”...
teamusa.org
Iowa hammers 14 wrestlers into men’s semifinals at Soldier Salute in Coralville
CORALVILLE, Iowa – The University of Iowa men’s team, competing in their back yard at the Xtream Arena, powered 14 wrestlers into the semifinal round of the inaugural Soldier Salute on Thursday. Three of the Hawkeye semifinalist are competing unattached. There are two weight classes where three of...
2 Iowans To Be Honored During Rose Parade for Organ Donation
Choosing to become an organ donor is a wonderful, selfless decision. It is saying that even in the event of your untimely death, many others will be able to go on living. There is no greater gift. Two Iowans will be honored this weekend for the gift of life they both gave by being organ donors themselves.
Iowa’s public universities prepare program expansions in 2023, 2024
Iowa’s three public universities are planning to expand several programs over the next two academic years. Starting in 2023, Iowa State University is helping students retain the flexibility of the online options originally offered during the COVID-19 pandemic while the University of Northern Iowa works to finalize its new nursing program by 2024. The University […] The post Iowa’s public universities prepare program expansions in 2023, 2024 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast: Friday, December 30th, 2022
First-time bowl goers and longtime Iowa fans arrive in Nashville ahead of Music City Bowl. Two Iowans will be honored at the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, on Monday. Univ. of Iowa Health Care to work with CDC to track vaccine outcomes among healthcare workers. The University of Iowa is...
Bargain Outlet Will Open First Iowa Location In The Corridor
Residents of Iowa, more specifically the Corridor, are about to experience their first trip to Ollie's!. Ollie's Bargain Outlet is about to open its first Iowa location! According to an announcement on the Iowa City Marketplace Facebook page, Ollie's will open in Iowa City sometime in 2023. For those wondering where the Iowa City Marketplace is located, the address is 1660 Sycamore Street and features stores like JoAnn, Dollar Tree, Planet Fitness, and Panera Bread. Soon, you'll see a picture of Ollie and all his bargains too!
KCRG.com
Hamburg Inn #2 to close in January
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Employees have confirmed to KCRG-TV9 that a long-standing restaurant in Iowa City will close sometime in January. The Hamburg Inn #2 opened way back in 1935. It is a popular politican hang out for caucus candidates with visits from past presidents including Barrack Obama, Bill Clinton, Ronald Reagan, and countless others.
KCJJ
New retailer appears to be on its way to IC’s southeast side
A new retailer appears to be on its way to Iowa City’s southeast side. On Tuesday the Iowa City Marketplace posted on its Facebook page that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet was coming in 2023. The company touts itself as, “Good stuff cheap.”. The post said Ollie’s sells electronics,...
Dive team searching Mississippi River for missing Louisa County man
GRANDVIEW, Iowa — The Louisa County Sherriff's Office is searching for a man last seen on Dec. 18. 48-year-old Michael Steven Bishop, Jr., of Grandview, Iowa, was last heard from by his daughter around 6:58 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. He was allegedly driving his silver 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss Edition pickup at the time. He reported missing just before 11:00 a.m. the next day.
Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant To Close For Good This Week
There are many people who are looking forward to what the new year has to offer. Many would like to forget what has been a tough 2022, including many in the restaurant industry. Another popular Eastern Iowa eatery announced that it will be closing their door for good at the end of this week.
Comments / 0