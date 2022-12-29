ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

FanSided

Nebraska Basketball: Iowa Hawkeyes tears are full of salty goodness

The Nebraska basketball team entered Thursday with plenty of people wondering just what they’d see from the Huskers. Hoiberg’s Heroes have been extremely up and down. They’re a squad that upset then 7th-ranked, Creighton. They’re the squad that almost upset top-ranked Purdue. They’re also the team that looked god-awful against Kansas State. They looked pretty mediocre against Queens.
kiwaradio.com

Iowa’s Jack Campbell And Team Mates Preview The Music City Bowl

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell wants to end his Hawkeye career with a win. The Cedar Falls native became the first Iowa player to win the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker and says there was no thought of opting out to get ready for the NFL Draft. Campbell...
247Sports

Three Keys and a Pick: Iowa at Nebraska

Iowa basketball will start up Big Ten Play on Thursday, Dec. 29 as the Hawkeyes will travel to Lincoln, Nebraska to take on the Cornhuskers. The Hawkeyes are 8-4 on the season and are fresh off a stunning loss to Eastern Illinois. Nebraska is 7-6 on the year, and has lost three of its last four games, with all three of those losses coming to teams ranked inside the top-51 on KenPom.
ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: Iowa vs Nebraska prediction, odds and pick — 12/29/2022

The Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Iowa Nebraska prediction and pick. Iowa basketball has gone through a whirlwind month in December. The Hawkeyes lost to Duke but then crushed rival Iowa State by 19 points. They lost an overtime duel to Wisconsin, which was no cause for any shame at all — Wisconsin is a good team — but then suffered the worst loss of the college basketball season from a betting standpoint. There is no bigger favorite in college basketball to lose this season. That’s a fact.
FanSided

Nebraska Football: 1890 Initiative NIL collective spinning up with new signing

For the Nebraska football team and Nebraska football faithful, three letters have become a big part of their lives. NIL. Standing for Name, Image, and Likeness rights, NIL is in fact a very big part of the college sports world in general. While it’s all over these days, Nebraska was actually one of the first states to really embrace what NIL meant for college athletes.
WQAD

Rebraca and Iowa host Nebraska

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa Hawkeyes (8-4, 0-1 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-6, 0-2 Big Ten) BOTTOM LINE: Iowa visits the Nebraska Cornhuskers after Filip Rebraca scored 24 points in Iowa's 92-83 loss to the Eastern Illinois Panthers. The Cornhuskers are 5-1 on their home court. Nebraska scores...
saturdaytradition.com

Brian Ferentz gives self-evaluation leading up to Music City Bowl

Brian Ferentz usually wouldn’t be retained on most staffs after Iowa’s woeful offensive production in 2022. Ferentz spoke at Friday’s media availability about how he thought he did during 2022. When asked by reporters during Friday’s open media session on how he would self-evaluate his play-calling, Brian...
247Sports

Nebraska pushing for a Top 25 recruiting class

Matt Rhule and Nebraska are looking to move into the Top25 of the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings with a couple key prospects still in play in the 2023 cycle. One of them is Roswell (Ga.) High defensive back Ethan Nation who had a terrific visit with his mother to Lincoln the weekend of Dec. 16. Heading into a college decision at the Under Armour All-American game on Jan. 2, the Huskers look like the one to beat.
247Sports

Key commitment saves for Nebraska in the 2023 class

Not every recruiting class can be saved and not every commitment sticks during a coaching change, but Nebraska coach Matt Rhule was able to save more than a handful during the transition and that could pay off down the line. Husker247 takes a look at a few of the important...
kiwaradio.com

Iowa’s Joe Labas Talks Music City Bowl

Iowa quarterback Joe Labas hopes to have access to most of the playbook by the time the Music City Bowl against Kentucky kicks off Saturday. Labas will make his first start when the Hawkeyes play the Wildcats in Nashville. His mobility may put more quarterback runs into the game plan...
hawkeyesports.com

5 Hawkeyes Undefeated after Session I of Soldier Salute

CORALVILLE, Iowa — The 10 unattached University of Iowa women’s wrestlers competing at the inaugural Soldier Salute closed out the first session with a record of 12-3. Sterling Dias, Emile Gonzalez and Felicity Taylor advanced to the semifinals. Nanea Estrella and Reese Larramendy advanced to the quarterfinals. Kylie Welker and Bella Mir are undefeated in round robin style brackets.
247Sports

Four-star edge Cameron Lenhardt set for Tuesday decision

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Four-star edge Cameron Lenhardt made December official visits to Nebraska and Maryland, and those are two of his primary suitors heading into Tuesday's college unveiling during the Under Armour All-America Game. The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG prospect also has Rutgers, Penn State and Georgia Tech as...
hawkeyesports.com

Chelsea Bluestein Signs With Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa women’s tennis head coach Sasha Schmid announced on Tuesday that Chelsea Bluestein has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Hawkeyes next fall. “As soon as I stepped on campus, I knew Iowa was the right place for me,”...
Kearney Hub

Husker recruiting notes: Dylan Raiola, '24Ours' and an early trend as NU builds next class

As he worked to solidify Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class, Matt Rhule often took to posting strings of emojis on Twitter. Some of the head coach's messages may have been hard to decipher, but there’s no confusion about what Rhule’s message to the Class of 2024 is. One day after signing 21 prospects, Rhule and his coaching staff began posting videos and messages featuring “24Ours,” the program’s new slogan for their 2024 recruiting efforts.
