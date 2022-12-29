Isanti County "Shop With a Cop" brings joy to local youths
Area law enforcement officers proved once again that it is better to give than to receive when they took time to connect with area youths last week.
School-age children selected by Isanti County schools were paired with law enforcement from Isanti County as well as the cities of Braham, Cambridge and Isanti to “Shop With a Cop” at the Cambridge Walmart on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
According to Cambridge Police Officer Kevin Gross, who serves as the school resource officer at Cambridge-Isanti High School and coordinates the event, the program gave the students a $100 gift card to shop at Walmart, as well as a Walmart gift bag.
