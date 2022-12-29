ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isanti County, MN

Isanti County "Shop With a Cop" brings joy to local youths

By John Wagner
County News Review
County News Review
 1 day ago

Area law enforcement officers proved once again that it is better to give than to receive when they took time to connect with area youths last week.

School-age children selected by Isanti County schools were paired with law enforcement from Isanti County as well as the cities of Braham, Cambridge and Isanti to “Shop With a Cop” at the Cambridge Walmart on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

According to Cambridge Police Officer Kevin Gross, who serves as the school resource officer at Cambridge-Isanti High School and coordinates the event, the program gave the students a $100 gift card to shop at Walmart, as well as a Walmart gift bag.

