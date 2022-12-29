M Health Fairview releases top Minnesota baby names of 2022

How to talk to your children about a new baby 04:24

MINNEAPOLIS -- There were over 13,300 babies born in the M Health Fairview system in Minnesota this year – here are the top baby names.

According to M Health Fairview , the top girl names are Charlotte, Olivia and Evelyn.

The top boy names are Theodore, Henry and Oliver.

Full list of top girl names:

Charlotte Olivia Evelyn Harper Eleanor Isla Emma Nora Amelia Ava

Full list of top boy names: