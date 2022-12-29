ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
M Health Fairview releases top Minnesota baby names of 2022

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
 1 day ago

MINNEAPOLIS -- There were over 13,300 babies born in the M Health Fairview system in Minnesota this year – here are the top baby names.

According to M Health Fairview , the top girl names are Charlotte, Olivia and Evelyn.

The top boy names are Theodore, Henry and Oliver.

Full list of top girl names:

  1. Charlotte

  2. Olivia

  3. Evelyn

  4. Harper

  5. Eleanor

  6. Isla

  7. Emma

  8. Nora

  9. Amelia

  10. Ava

Full list of top boy names:

  1. Theodore

  2. Henry

  3. Oliver

  4. Jack

  5. Leo

  6. James

  7. William

  8. Levi

  9. Liam

  10. Benjamin

CBS Minnesota

