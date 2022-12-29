ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckeye, AZ

Arizona AG files suit against Buckeye Elementary School District, superintendent

Buckeye Independent
 1 day ago

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the Buckeye Elementary School District and Superintendent Kristi Wilson.

The announcement follows a report issued by the Arizona Auditor General that found the district paid Wilson more than $1.7 million of “additional compensation” from July 2016 to December 2021, according to a release from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.

“That brought Wilson’s total compensation to about $3.3 million for that time,  an estimated $571,256 of which she was not entitled to under her employment agreements,” the release stated.

The auditor general found that Wilson’s compensation was about 100% more than what the state’s three largest school districts, on average, paid their superintendents during the same period, Brnovich’s office said in the release.

The lawsuit seeks to require Wilson to return any funds the district paid her in violation of her employment agreements and the Arizona Constitution’s Gift Clause.

"Transparency and accountability are not electives in our public school districts," Brnovich said. "Hardworking taxpayers expect these public funds to be expended in accordance with the law and the best interest of students."

Buckeye, AZ
