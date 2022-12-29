Read full article on original website
Ryan Seacrest Says CNN Axing Alcohol During New Year's Eve Broadcast Is a 'Good Idea'
“I might send them some Casa Dragones Tequila just to tempt them while they're on the air,” Seacrest joked about New Year's Eve Live hosts Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen 2023 is right around the corner and Ryan Seacrest is ready to ring in the new year sans alcohol. In November, Variety reported that CNN was cutting down on drinking both on and off-camera during its New Year's Eve programming. Seacrest, the longtime host of ABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, told EW that he commends the...
After Andy Cohen's drunken dig, Ryan Seacrest is all for CNN's sobered-up New Year's show
Ryan Seacrest commended CNN for cutting down on drinking during its annual New Year's Eve coverage. "I don't advocate drinking when one is on the air," he said.
Ryan Seacrest Is a Killjoy About Drinking on TV During New Year’s Eve
Ryan Seacrest is a New Year’s Eve party pooper and wants CNN to have a booze-less holiday. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the host of NBC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve had some pointed words for his NYE competitors over at CNN, who choose to drink on air during the annual festivities.
Barbara Walters Dead: Cause of Death of Host Known For 'Traumatizing' Some Musicians, Unclear
Barbara Walters, a pioneer as television news' first female celebrity, has passed away. She was 93 years old. Her cause of death could not be determined immediately. Other information, like the location of her death, were not immediately disclosed. In 1976, Walters made waves as the first female network news...
Today’s Carson Daly chokes back emotion as he mourns tragic death of close friend tWitch in new live TV segment
TODAY host Carson Daly has choked back his emotions and tears during a live TV segment about the death of his friend, Stephen "tWitch" Boss. TWitch died by suicide on Tuesday morning in a Los Angeles motel room at the age of 40. On Thursday morning, Today aired a segment...
'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Returns to Reveal Heartbreaking Illness
The Conners Thanksgiving episode for 2022 is sure to become a classic in due time. The emotional tale welcomed back Roseanne alum Estelle Parsons or the first time in two years. But the details introduced in the episode quickly turned into a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans, and a terror on emotions.
Chelsea Handler Reveals Why She Broke Up With Jo Koy
Chelsea Handler is shedding light on her July breakup from Jo Koy. During an appearance on Brooke Shields' Now What? podcast, the comedian revealed that she felt the two didn't align on some...
A young Joan Collins had a secret affair with Harry Belafonte at a time when interracial romance was restricted
Joan Collins in 1954Photo byUnknown; Public Domain Image. British actress and author Dame Joan Collins, age 89, as of December 2022 has had a distinguished career on TV and in the movies.
Major New FOX Series Canceled After Just One Season
Fox's star-studded new series Monarch will not return for a second season, meaning that Tuesday's episode will serve as the series finale. The show, which stars Anna Fiel, Trace Adkins, Joshua Sasse, Beth Ditto, and Susan Sarandon, opened with fairly solid numbers, making it one of Fox's most-watched scripted debuts in years (per Deadline, who broke the news of its cancellation) -- but ratings quickly sank, and by the end of the season its audience share (the percentage of viewers watching it live instead of whatever else is on TV) was cut in half.
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Can’t Stop Freaking Out About Tom Bergeron’s Return to TV
Dancing With the Stars recently crowned its season 31 winner, but longtime fans are still hoping to see certain familiar faces back on their screens. Luckily, former host Tom Bergeron understood the request. In a new social media post, the America's Funniest Home Videos alum shared a quick look at...
Lauren London Playing Eddie Murphy and Nia Long's Daughter in 'You People' Sparks Casting Debate
Netflix has dropped the first teaser trailer for its upcoming comedy You People. The film marks the directorial debut of Kenya Barris, the genius behind ABC's critically acclaimed comedy series, black-ish. Starring Jonah Hill, Nia Long, Eddie Murphy, and Lauren London, the official logline reads: "A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences." Hill stars as London's boyfriend, with Long and Murphy playing London's parents.
Magnum P.I. Season 5 on NBC: It's Gordon Like You've Never Seen Him Before — 2023 FIRST LOOK
Fitting for the Christmas weekend ahead, TVLine’s first look at Magnum P.I. Season 5 brings you tidings of comfortin’ Joy. When last we tuned into the Hawaii-based drama, Juliet (played by Perdita Weeks) had ‘fessed up her feeeelings to Thomas (Jay Hernandez), after which the partners in crimesolving shared a passionate kiss against a perfect sunset. But preceding that long-awaited lip-lock, Rick and Suzy (Zachary Knighton and Betsy Phillips), after a bit of a scare, welcomed their first child into the world, while Gordon (Tim Kang) found himself suspended from the police force after working “off book” to rescue his ex-wife...
Chris McNally of ‘When Calls the Heart’ Has a Cameo In This Hallmark Christmas Movie
'When Calls the Heart' star Chris McNally made a cameo as an elf in the Hallmark Channel holiday movie 'Christmas Class Reunion.'
'Ain't No Mo'': Lee Daniels and Gabrielle Union Attend Broadway Show on Opening Night (Photos)
The highly anticipated comedy — written by Jordan E. Cooper, the youngest American playwright in Broadway history — had its opening night at the Belasco Theater last week The wait for Ain't No Mo' is no more. The highly anticipated show officially opened on Broadway last Thursday at the Belasco Theater. From the pen of 27-year-old Jordan E. Cooper — the youngest American playwright in Broadway's centuries-long history — comes this highly anticipated dark comedy, which turns racist taunt "go back to Africa" on its head with surprising and...
Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? (Dec. 28, 2022)
The holidays might be over, but the wait for new episodes of ABC’s hit crime drama Big Sky is going to continue for yet another week. While we’d love to inform you that a new episode of Big Sky is finally coming your way tonight, the fact of the matter is that the series will remain on break through the remainder of the year.
The Conners Casts Jane Curtin as Dan's New Mother-in-Law — First Look
An original Not Ready for Primetime Player is headed to Lanford, just in time for the holiday season. TVLine can exclusively reveal that The Conners has cast two-time Emmy winner (and OG Saturday Night Live cast member) Jane Curtin as Doris Goldufski, mother of Dan’s wife Louise (played by Katey Sagal) and Jackie’s husband Neville (Nat Faxon). We also have a first look at her debut: In the episode, titled “The Dog Days of Christmas” and airing Wednesday, Dec. 7 (ABC, 8/7c), “The holidays are approaching and Dan meets his mother-in-law for the first time,” according to the synopsis. “Elsewhere, Darlene helps...
How To Watch New Year’s Eve Specials On TV & Times Square Livestream
New Year’s Eve festivities are being broadcast across the country Saturday, from Miami to Los Angeles to the famous Times Square ball drop in New York City. The official Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration will kick off at 6 p.m. ET with the lighting and raising of the New Year’s Eve Ball atop One Times Square. Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett will return to host the event, which will feature performances from KT Tunstall, LL Cool J, Chlöe, Journey, and Karol G, as well as a Planet Fitness Dance Performance with Liza Koshy, and the USO Show Troupe. Jeremy Hassell will co-host. Related Story Ryan Seacrest...
How to Watch 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party' With Dolly Parton
New Year's Eve is a time for reflection and celebration, where we examine the year behind us, honor our wins and mourn our losses, and ultimately prepare for and celebrate the new year ahead. The holidays are almost over, and New Year's Eve is rapidly approaching, signaling the end of 2022. It's been a big year, and people all over the world are preparing to party away the stress of 2022 and welcome a new start in 2023. Every year, party-goers flood bars, clubs, and landmarks to ring in the new year. And this year, Miley Cyrus is bringing the party to Miami.
‘Chicago Med’: How Brian Tee & Yaya DaCosta Exit NBC Drama Series
SPOILER ALERT: The following reveals major plot points from tonight’s episode of NBC’s Chicago Med titled “This Could Be The Start of Something New.” Tonight’s fall finale of NBC’s Chicago Med is bittersweet, as viewers will once again say goodbye to April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta), this time alongside her husband Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) as they embark on a new adventure. Related Story 'Chicago Med' Star Brian Tee To Exit After 8 Seasons; Will Return To Direct Related Story How To Watch Golden Globes Nominations Next Week; George & Mayan Lopez To Emcee Early-Morning Unveil Related Story Keke Palmer Reflects On 'SNL' Hosting Debut & Calls...
Former The Flash Star Jesse L. Martin's New Series The Irrational Gets Picked Up by NBC
NBC is picking up The Irrational featuring The Flash star Jesse L. Martin. The Law & Order actor was cast way earlier this year in April, but things have begun to crystallize with the series according to The Hollywood Reporter. As of right now, NBC is determining whether or not to air The Irrational at the tail end of this season or to hold until mid 2023. It will be interesting to see how people take to the professor's character and a look into how so many individuals make decisions. Add in a dash of high-stakes cases and you have the recipe for quite a "case of the week" program for the network. Travina Springer is also along with Maahra Hill. Molly Kunz and Arash DeMaxi are also set to star In the show. The Irrational joins Quantum Leap and Found as the dramas to make it through the 2022 development cycle. Check out the synopsis for executive producer Arika Mittman's show right here.
