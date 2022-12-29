Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UPDATE: Active shooter Attacks Jehovah’s witness center in Colorado throws Molotov cocktail into building Says PoliceOlu'remiThornton, CO
Opinion: Denver hound dogs' siren call adorableDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Swedish church built in 1888 may become Denver landmarkDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver is on Track to Spend $3 Million Supporting Migrants this YearTom HandyDenver, CO
Where to see New Year’s Eve fireworks in DenverBrittany AnasDenver, CO
5280.com
Denver’s Best Restaurant Openings and Saddest Closings in 2022, According to 5280 Staffers and Contributors
The Denver area welcomed a bounty of exciting new dining concepts in 2022, from elegant French eateries and crave-worthy bakeries to family-friendly Japanese joints to welcoming Italian bistros. But the growing list of temporary and permanently closed bars and restaurants is a reminder that local food businesses continue to battle labor shortages, skyrocketing operation costs, and tight profit margins—all issues that have been exacerbated by the ongoing global pandemic and record-breaking inflation.
303magazine.com
10 Denver Spots For Your New Year’s Day Hangover Brunch
Whether you plan to ring in the New Year with 12 glasses of champagne or not, brunch the next day sounds like the perfect start to 2023. Check out these 10 spots in and around Denver for some bottomless bubbles or sweet and savory dishes. While this list doesn’t include...
21 Local Restaurants & Shops Said Goodbye to Colorado This Year
2022 has come to a close, and many Colorado restaurants have gone with it. Lingering stress from the COVID-19 pandemic, financial struggles, and retirements have forced many eateries to say goodbye to the Centennial State. Others appear to have shut down involuntarily — and some left without a word.
This Restaurant Serves Colorado's Best Southern Food
That's why Eat This, Not That! spotted every state's best Southern eatery.
Colorado’s Top Spot Featured on Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives
If you are looking for the best of the best when it comes to food, you might want to take it from a guy who eats for a living. The guy's name is Guy. Guy Fieri, the host of Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives. The highly popular tv show highlighting unique...
Whiskey bottle pay homage to Colorado's iconic 14ers
It's no secret that many mountain folk love their whiskey and one Denver-based whiskey company is set on giving them a nod, while also giving back to the local community. Earlier this month, TINCUP introduced their 'Fourteener' bourbon whiskey, aged 14 years and named after Colorado's many 14,000-foot peaks. The launch also included a $14,000 donation to the Colorado Fourteener Initiative, which helps to preserve and restore trails on Colorado's tallest peaks.
303magazine.com
303 Magazine’s Best of ’22: Music Edition
End-of-the-year lists are fast approaching a scourge upon the written world, but there is still a certain appeal to them. That appeal lies in gratitude — these aren’t just lists, they’re love letters. Sweet-nothings and whispers hoping to capture an iota of the brilliance that got us through another trying year. To the musicians featured here (and the plethora of ones who are not), thank you for all you do and all you create. We music nerds wouldn’t get a chance to rant and rave — not to mention make our own art by writing about yours — nearly as much if it weren’t for you.
iheart.com
This Is Colorado's Most Iconic Sandwich
Colorado is the birthplace of several recognizable foods, such as Rocky Mountain oysters. Some cities in the Centennial State are also known as foodie destinations, and plenty of tourists flock there to try certain cuisine they can't find anywhere else in the country, including a certain sandwich. 24/7 Wall St....
The best Colorado restaurant, visited by Guy Fieri: report
If you're looking for someone who knows good food, the so-called "Mayor of Flavortown" might be a good place to start.
You Can Sip Margaritas & Shop At A Groovy Vintage Store In Colorado With A Full Bar Inside
There is a vintage shop with the most groovy shopping experience where you can sift through racks of treasures with a freshly crafted cocktail in hand. Garage Sale Vintage, located at 1460 Larimer St. in Denver, CO is a unique thrift store destination with a massive clothing selection ranging from old western apparel to kitschy Y2K fashions.
Swedish church built in 1888 may become Denver landmark
The former Swedish Evangelical Lutheran Church as it sits today.Photo byCity and County of Denver. (Denver, Colo.) A 134-year-old former church in Denver’s Cole Neighborhood may become the city’s latest landmark.
This Is Colorado's Best Nachos
If you're craving crunchy goodness, Eat This, Not That! found the best nachos in every state.
Westword
Mile High Tree Closed for the Season
It was fun while it lasted, but the Mile High Tree won't be around to see the new year. Owing to damage sustained during the winter storm this week, the 110-foot-high tree, which moved to Civic Center Park this year, is now closed. The New Year's Eve countdown planned for December 31 is off, and the tree will remain dark until it's removed from the park and stored for next year's celebrations.
94kix.com
Get the Best Roasted Green Chiles in Northern Colorado
Since moving back to Colorado years ago, there has been at least one trip to a local chile roaster in the Denver Metro Area to get roasted Hatch Green Chiles. What may seem to be an errand for some, is a tradition in our family. The smell of roasted green...
1940s summer camp-themed pickleball destination set to open in Colorado
In 2024, a 1940s summer camp-themed eatery and pickleball location, called Camp Pickle, is set to open in Denver. "Pickleball was invented in 1965 but has exploded in popularity in recent years. During the pandemic, more than a million Americans began playing it, bringing the total to around five million and growing rapidly," according to Camp Pickle Spokesperson Ashley Saunders.
Westword
Five Things the HGTV Dream Home Winner Should Know About Morrison
Every year since 1997, HGTV has given away a "dream home." Past HGTV dream home locations have included Jackson Hole and Lake Tahoe; this year, the house is a stunner located in Morrison. The only other time HGTV gave away a Colorado dream home was in 2007 — a rustic, mountain-style design by Winter Park with ski-in and ski-out privileges.
Sexy Sammies Spreading the Heat to Fort Collins
Hand-breaded, "all-natural" spicy fried chicken bites coming to North College late in 2023.
Colorado woman sets wild new record on Longs Peak
Estes Park resident Lisa Foster has set several impressive records on Longs Peak in recent weeks, according to Estes Park News. Not only has Foster become the only person to climb the mountain every month for three calendar years, she also became the first woman to summit the mountain via a different route for each month of the year and is the first woman to be included among the ten people with the most summits of the peak. Read more about her record-setting climb on December 4 on the Estes Park News website.
Westword
Longtime 97.3 KBCO Radio Host Ginger Retires
Local radio has had stiff competition in recent decades amid the rise of streaming services. But radio also has one critical benefit that podcasts and Spotify playlists don't: personal engagement with listeners. And that's what's kept 97.3 KBCO icon Ginger Havlat at the "World Class Rock" station for 34 years...
cpr.org
The Marshall fire destroyed the Rotary restaurant, and sparked a year of reckoning for its owners
When Scott Boyd looks over a concrete pad ringed by a ragged fringe of weeds and a construction fence, he can still envision the hard work, the dreams, and the capital that went into this bleak spot. A year ago, he and his partners had just opened The Rotary restaurant...
Comments / 0