End-of-the-year lists are fast approaching a scourge upon the written world, but there is still a certain appeal to them. That appeal lies in gratitude — these aren’t just lists, they’re love letters. Sweet-nothings and whispers hoping to capture an iota of the brilliance that got us through another trying year. To the musicians featured here (and the plethora of ones who are not), thank you for all you do and all you create. We music nerds wouldn’t get a chance to rant and rave — not to mention make our own art by writing about yours — nearly as much if it weren’t for you.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO