Oklahoma City, OK

Thunder Gameday: Quick Trip to Charlotte

By Inside The Thunder Staff
Inside The Thunder
Inside The Thunder
 1 day ago

Following a seven-game homestand, the Oklahoma City Thunder will be in Charlotte tonight to take on the Hornets. This will be a one-game trip away from Oklahoma City before the team heads back for another contest at Paycom Center. As such, this will be the Thunder's last game of the season on the road.

Both squads are below .500, meaning this game could go either way. How will the Thunder adjust to being on the road for the first time in two weeks?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q6Omn_0jxY7X7W00
Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 1.5-point underdogs against the Hornets, and the total over/under is 229.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

Charlotte is one of the worst teams in the league both defensively and shooting from beyond the arc. This is a huge reason why the Hornets have struggled so much this season, as those are both crucial areas of the game.

They'll have a tough task tonight slowing down Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is one of the best scorers in the entire NBA.

Something to keep an eye on will be the frontcourt depth of the Thunder. They're now without Aleksej Pokusevski and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, both of which have played significant minutes at center this season. Rookie Jaylin Williams could be called upon to play more tonight and moving forward with the lack of depth at the position.

For the Hornets, LaMelo Ball will be the primary offensive focus as he looks to carry the team to a victory tonight.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (15-19) vs. Charlotte Hornets (9-26)

WHEN:

Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NC

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Following this contest, the Thunder will head back to OKC to host the Philadelphia 76ers on New Years Eve. Meanwhile, the Hornets will stay at home to take on the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday.

Comments / 0

 

Inside The Thunder

Inside The Thunder

Oklahoma City, OK
