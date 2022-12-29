ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

UpNorthLive.com

Temperatures will drop as the day continues Friday

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Friday is one of those odd days when the high temperature for the 24-hour day has already happened. It was near 50 degrees in some areas Friday morning, but temperatures will tumble into the 30s during the afternoon. It'll be around freezing at sunset. Wind will...
MICHIGAN STATE
Another cloudy day

Mostly cloudy day in the Lower Peninsula. In the Upper Peninsula...cloudy, but some light rain, snow, sleet as well. Highs today will be in the 34 to 40 degree range. That means some melting...and some wet streets. Wind will gust to 25 miles per hour from the south or southwest. Some gusts along Lake Michigan could be higher.
Join us for virtual townhall on the 2022 Christmas blizzard

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- It was a blizzard that brought much of Michigan to a standstill on what would normally be one of the busiest travel times of the year. The storm included high winds, snowfall and slippery road conditions. The blizzard brought more than three feet of snowfall to...
MICHIGAN STATE
Ring in 2023 as the turtle drops on Mackinac Island

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- People everywhere will be counting down to the start of 2023 Saturday night. While some celebrations will include tens of thousands, others will be smaller. Ring in 2023: New Year celebrations across Northern Michigan. On Mackinac Island the 9th Annual Great Turtle Drop will take...
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI
Could culture changes in the workplace improve staffing in 2023?

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Staffing, or the lack thereof, has been one of the overarching themes of the year. Issues with retaining and recruiting employees have been a top concern for businesses across many industries. “Labor participation in Pennsylvania is still low,” Alex Halper, vice president of government...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Democrat Kris Mayes wins Arizona attorney general race after close recount

PHOENIX (AP) — A recount of votes has confirmed Democrat Kris Mayes narrowly defeated Republican Abraham Hamadeh in the Arizona attorney general's race, one of the closest elections in state history. The highly anticipated results announced Thursday in Maricopa County Superior Court are among the last in the country...
ARIZONA STATE
AG urges students impacted by Hope College breach to protect data

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Wednesday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a press release urging current and former Hope College students who believe they were impacted by a recent data breach to take steps to protect their information from identity theft. On Dec. 15, Hope College reported a massive...
HOLLAND, MI

