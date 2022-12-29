ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX Sports

Milwaukee plays Washington after Antetokounmpo's 43-point showing

Washington Wizards (16-21, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (23-12, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts the Washington Wizards after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 43 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 123-114 victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Bucks have gone 11-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Giannis Antetokounmpo's latest big night leads Bucks past Wolves

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 43 points and 20 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks snapped a four-game losing streak with a 123-114 win over the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Bobby Portis Jr. had 22 points and 14 rebounds, and Joe Ingles recorded season highs with 14 points and 10 assists...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FanSided

Yankees sign 2022 Red Sox reliever, invite him to spring training

The New York Yankees have their 2023 bullpen mostly filled, but there’s no reason they can’t incorporate a couple of wild cards along the way to flesh things out. After all, there’s a role available that was previously occupied by 2021 spring training invitee Lucas Luetge, DFA’d (and traded to the Braves) to make room for Tommy Kahnle.
BOSTON, MA
KENS 5

Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Knicks

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (11-23) will face the New York Knicks (18-17) tonight at the AT&T Center. This will be the first meeting between the two teams this season. GAME REWIND. The Spurs are coming off a 130-114 road loss versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Devin...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Malcolm Brogdon (illness) added to Celtics injury report

Boston Celtics shooting guard Malcolm Brogdon (illness) is now questionable for Thursday versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Brogdon and Blake Griffin were both added to the Celtics' injury report with non-COVID illnesses. Derrick White and Marcus Smart will play more minutes if Brogdon is ruled out. Payton Pritchard will also be able to join the rotation.
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Bulls storm back to beat Bucks, DeRozan scores 42

There was Jack, basically known for his reign of terror against giants. David slinging against your Biblical goliath. There was Buster Douglas, the 1980 US Olympic hockey team and the tortoise, of course. The Bulls haven’t won any races yet, but they certainly are getting the hang of slaying the giants.
MILWAUKEE, WI




