The most glaring red flags in the Milwaukee Bucks' 3-game losing streak
The Bucks have a couple of issues that need to be fixed.
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes NBA History In Bucks-Timberwolves Game On Friday Night
It seems like every single night someone else is breaking or setting a new NBA record and on Friday night, it was Giannis Antetokounmpo’s turn. The Milwaukee Bucks hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves in a game that they won 123-114 thanks in large part to Giannis’ big night. Recording...
Anthony Davis injury update finally gives Lakers fans some clarity
The Los Angeles Lakers were finally starting to gain some semblance of momentum this season before the rug was completely pulled out. Anthony Davis injured his foot, with an indefinite timeline provided that left the Lakers in the dark. There have been conflicting updates about Davis. At first, many assumed...
FOX Sports
Milwaukee plays Washington after Antetokounmpo's 43-point showing
Washington Wizards (16-21, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (23-12, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts the Washington Wizards after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 43 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 123-114 victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Bucks have gone 11-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee...
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo's latest big night leads Bucks past Wolves
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 43 points and 20 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks snapped a four-game losing streak with a 123-114 win over the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Bobby Portis Jr. had 22 points and 14 rebounds, and Joe Ingles recorded season highs with 14 points and 10 assists...
Yankees sign 2022 Red Sox reliever, invite him to spring training
The New York Yankees have their 2023 bullpen mostly filled, but there’s no reason they can’t incorporate a couple of wild cards along the way to flesh things out. After all, there’s a role available that was previously occupied by 2021 spring training invitee Lucas Luetge, DFA’d (and traded to the Braves) to make room for Tommy Kahnle.
KENS 5
Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Knicks
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (11-23) will face the New York Knicks (18-17) tonight at the AT&T Center. This will be the first meeting between the two teams this season. GAME REWIND. The Spurs are coming off a 130-114 road loss versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Devin...
numberfire.com
Malcolm Brogdon (illness) added to Celtics injury report
Boston Celtics shooting guard Malcolm Brogdon (illness) is now questionable for Thursday versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Brogdon and Blake Griffin were both added to the Celtics' injury report with non-COVID illnesses. Derrick White and Marcus Smart will play more minutes if Brogdon is ruled out. Payton Pritchard will also be able to join the rotation.
NBA
Bulls storm back to beat Bucks, DeRozan scores 42
There was Jack, basically known for his reign of terror against giants. David slinging against your Biblical goliath. There was Buster Douglas, the 1980 US Olympic hockey team and the tortoise, of course. The Bulls haven’t won any races yet, but they certainly are getting the hang of slaying the giants.
FanSided
