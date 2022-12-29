ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Yardbarker

Yankees could fill left field with economical veteran

The New York Yankees may have to take a more economical approach toward filling the left field position. Having lost out on Michael Conforto, Michael Brantley, Andrew Benintendi, and others, general manager Brian Cashman could turn his attention toward the trade market for a player like Max Kepler or Bryan Reynolds.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees may already have their future left fielder on the roster

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is taking a conservative approach toward filling the vacant left field spot. Free agency has dried up, and the Yankees don’t seem keen on parting ways with their top prospects, notably Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza, and Jason Dominguez. Acquiring a left fielder...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Brandon Gomes: Dodgers Exploring ‘Different Avenues’ For Roster Upgrades

The Los Angeles Dodgers went into the offseason with more than a dozen players reaching free agency, and it has amounted to significant roster turnover thus far. Among those who signed elsewhere include Tyler Anderson, Cody Bellinger, Andrew Heaney and Trea Turner. Justin Turner reportedly agreed to a deal with the Boston Red Sox, but that has not been officially announced.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Braves could be interested in multiple Padres up for trade

When we began the offseason, the Braves had massive holes in left field and at shortstop. Many believed Atlanta would fill them via trade or free agency, and Alex Anthopoulos has done essentially nothing to improve the positions. The deeper we get into the winter, the more likely it is the Braves go into the 2023 campaign with Vaughn Grissom and Orlando Arica at shortstop and Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario at left field, but perhaps there is a way Atlanta can avoid that. According to reports, the Padres are open to discussing trades involving center fielder Trent Grisham and second baseman Ha-Seong Kim.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Purple Row

When it comes to identity, what is the Rockies function?

One Colorado professional sports team is in crisis. They aren’t winning and don’t seem like they know how to configure a winning blueprint. That last sentence could apply to the Denver Broncos or the Colorado Rockies. The first sentence only applies to the Broncos. Losing doesn’t send the Rockies into crisis because winning simply isn’t a priority.
DENVER, CO
Purple Row

Crafting a Gameplan for Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland has been quite good on the mound throughout his MLB career. The lefty, a Denver native, has a really good 4.27 ERA (114 ERA+) in 828 2⁄3 innings since his debut in 2017, and his exceptional 2018 season (17 wins, 202 1⁄3 innings, and a sparkling 2.85 ERA) is likely one of the two best in franchise history. Over the past three seasons, he’s been a metronome; his ERAs have been 4.33, 4.33 and 4.53, and he projects to be a steady fixture in the middle of the rotation for years to come.
DENVER, CO
InsideTheRangers

Projecting 2023 Rangers 26-Man Roster

The Texas Rangers enter 2023 with serious competition at utility and the bullpen, but most of the starting lineup and rotation looks settled. Major League Baseball is dark the final week of the year, but Inside the Rangers is taking its first stab at projecting the 26-man Opening Day roster.

