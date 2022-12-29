Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arapahoe Sheriff’s deputies arrest delivery driver on suspicion of vehicular homicideHeather WillardArapahoe County, CO
First Day Hike at Cheyenne Mountain State Park on January 1stColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
AdAmAn Alley in Downtown Colorado Springs Is Worth a VisitColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Last Week to Visit the Award-Winning Electric Safari at CMZooColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Fentanyl and methamphetamine discovered in Colorado Springs homeEdy ZooColorado Springs, CO
Related
Dodgers Prospects: There Is Plenty Of Usage Available For Michael Busch
How much will the Dodgers trust using the top prospect when his name is called?
Yardbarker
Yankees could fill left field with economical veteran
The New York Yankees may have to take a more economical approach toward filling the left field position. Having lost out on Michael Conforto, Michael Brantley, Andrew Benintendi, and others, general manager Brian Cashman could turn his attention toward the trade market for a player like Max Kepler or Bryan Reynolds.
Yardbarker
Yankees may already have their future left fielder on the roster
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is taking a conservative approach toward filling the vacant left field spot. Free agency has dried up, and the Yankees don’t seem keen on parting ways with their top prospects, notably Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza, and Jason Dominguez. Acquiring a left fielder...
Yardbarker
Brandon Gomes: Dodgers Exploring ‘Different Avenues’ For Roster Upgrades
The Los Angeles Dodgers went into the offseason with more than a dozen players reaching free agency, and it has amounted to significant roster turnover thus far. Among those who signed elsewhere include Tyler Anderson, Cody Bellinger, Andrew Heaney and Trea Turner. Justin Turner reportedly agreed to a deal with the Boston Red Sox, but that has not been officially announced.
Yardbarker
The Yankees have one exciting catcher prospect gearing up to make his MLB debut in 2023
The New York Yankees have a strong roster across-the-board heading into 2023. However, there are questions regarding the catcher position, despite striking gold with Jose Treviño last year before the season began. General manager Brian Cashman acquire Treviño from the Texas Rangers, adding an elite defensive catcher to the mix.
Yardbarker
Braves could be interested in multiple Padres up for trade
When we began the offseason, the Braves had massive holes in left field and at shortstop. Many believed Atlanta would fill them via trade or free agency, and Alex Anthopoulos has done essentially nothing to improve the positions. The deeper we get into the winter, the more likely it is the Braves go into the 2023 campaign with Vaughn Grissom and Orlando Arica at shortstop and Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario at left field, but perhaps there is a way Atlanta can avoid that. According to reports, the Padres are open to discussing trades involving center fielder Trent Grisham and second baseman Ha-Seong Kim.
Dodgers Welcome JD Martinez to Team with Hype Video Online
The Dodgers officially signed designated hitter JD Martinez on Thursday and posted a cool hype video to celebrate the occasion.
Dodgers Make All-Star Signing Official, Cut RHP from 40 Man Roster
Another low-risk contract made official by the Dodgers
Padres 'Open' to Trading Outfielder; Possible Left Field Option For Yankees?
Should the Yankees inquire with San Diego about a Trent Grisham trade?
Yankees’ Bullpen Lacks Lefties, But Can Still Attack Lefties
New York still has time to add another left-handed reliever this offseason, building on a group that's capable of getting lefties out
A New Left Field Option Has Emerged For the Yankees
Would the Diamondbacks be interested in flipping Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to New York after the Daulton Varsho trade?
Purple Row
When it comes to identity, what is the Rockies function?
One Colorado professional sports team is in crisis. They aren’t winning and don’t seem like they know how to configure a winning blueprint. That last sentence could apply to the Denver Broncos or the Colorado Rockies. The first sentence only applies to the Broncos. Losing doesn’t send the Rockies into crisis because winning simply isn’t a priority.
Dodgers: Trea Turner Moment vs White Sox Labeled One of the Worst MLB Decisions of the Year
The Atheltic has Tony La Russa-Dodgers walk as Worst Managerial Decision of 2022
Diamondbacks Projected Opening Day Positional Lineup
Suddenly things look mostly set for Torey Lovullo's position players.
Purple Row
Crafting a Gameplan for Kyle Freeland
Kyle Freeland has been quite good on the mound throughout his MLB career. The lefty, a Denver native, has a really good 4.27 ERA (114 ERA+) in 828 2⁄3 innings since his debut in 2017, and his exceptional 2018 season (17 wins, 202 1⁄3 innings, and a sparkling 2.85 ERA) is likely one of the two best in franchise history. Over the past three seasons, he’s been a metronome; his ERAs have been 4.33, 4.33 and 4.53, and he projects to be a steady fixture in the middle of the rotation for years to come.
Report: Diamondbacks Have Signed Evan Longoria
The veteran third baseman is reported to have signed a one year deal
Yardbarker
Winter League wrap-up: Rainer Núñez wins the Rookie of the Year, Roque Salinas hits his first home run, and more!
The 22-year-old was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 LIDOM by Estrellas de Oriente. In his rookie season, he slashed .263/.303/.445 with seven home runs in 145 plate appearances. His seven home runs led the league, and he was the first rookie to lead the league in that...
Projecting 2023 Rangers 26-Man Roster
The Texas Rangers enter 2023 with serious competition at utility and the bullpen, but most of the starting lineup and rotation looks settled. Major League Baseball is dark the final week of the year, but Inside the Rangers is taking its first stab at projecting the 26-man Opening Day roster.
D-backs Outfield Remains Complicated After Varsho Trade
Balancing playing time in the outfield could be a difficult juggling act for Mike Hazen and Torey Lovullo in 2023.
Comments / 0