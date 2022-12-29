Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Derek Carr goes to the Saints in a too-rich trade proposal from the Athletic
The New Orleans Saints are already being mentioned as a potential landing-spot for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who was benched this week to protect the team from jeopardizing lucrative guarantees for injury written into his contract. And it’s easy to see why: New Orleans doesn’t have a viable franchise quarterback after sending Jameis Winston to the shadow realm and riding out their season with Andy Dalton.
What the Eagles are saying ahead of Week 17 matchup vs. Saints
The Eagles and Saints are set for a critical Week 17 matchup that’ll have playoff implications for both teams. New Orleans (6-9) needs a win to stay in the NFC South race, while Philadelphia can clinch the NFC East and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. All eyes will be...
Look: Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Takes Significant Step Toward Return
It's looking more and more as if Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will make a full recovery from the shoulder injury that sidelined him last week. Team coach Nick Sirianni explained that he wouldn't rule Hurts out of Week 17 because of how quickly he heals. And now, as ...
Giants’ Wink Martindale ready to go after Colts’ Nick Foles: ‘There’s definitely blood in the water’
The Chargers sacked Colts quarterback Nick Foles seven times on Monday night. So what does that make Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale think, entering Sunday’s win-and-in home game against Indianapolis?
Action News Jax
If the Jaguars get a home playoff game, here’s what to know if you want to buy tickets
The Jacksonville Jaguars are on top of the AFC South and look poised to make the playoffs. With that in mind, the team is releasing information on how fans can purchase tickets to a potential home playoff game for Wild Card Weekend at TIAA Bank Field. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
chatsports.com
Canal Street Chronicles: Week 17 - Bold Predictions
It’s Week 16 and the Saints are now 6-9 after defeating both the Cleveland Browns and the cold weather on Christmas Eve at FirstEnergy Stadium. Here are your bold predictions from some of the Canal Street Chronicles staff for this week’s matchup between the New Orleans Saints and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
NOLA.com
Jeff Duncan: Don't look now, but the Jacksonville Jaguars are making a playoff run
Each year at this point in the NFL season, a team catches fire and makes a playoff run. The Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers are technically the hottest teams in the league, having won seven and eight consecutive games, respectively. But the team no one wants to play right now is the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts 'pushing to play' Sunday vs. Saints
According to Pelissero, Hurts has made "significant strides" in his recovery from a sprained shoulder suffered in the Eagles' Week 15 victory over the Chicago Bears and, after practicing several times this week, has yet to be ruled out. On Friday, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni noted that Hurts had...
Comments / 0