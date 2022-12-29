(KNSI) — A 26-year-old Sauk Rapids man was jailed in Florida after allegedly breaking into what he thought was his Airbnb and taking a bath. At about 7:15 Christmas morning, Cape Coral police were called to the home for a trespasser. They had already been there once for another call of a man holding a rock, yelling to be let in and banging on the front door. When police arrived, they found shattered glass but no sign of an intruder. They were called back to the home when someone heard noises coming from the second floor.

