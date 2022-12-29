At the beginning of December we let you know that Torrid, “the destination for Trendy Plus-size fashion and accessories”, will close its Rio location. The store, located at 35 Grand Corner Ave in Gaithersburg, has set a closing date of Monday, January 23rd, according to an assistant manager at the store. There is currently no update on closing sales. It took over the space that was previously home to Ono-Asia Pacific, a restaurant that served various Asian and Hawaiian cuisine, about a decade ago. There is no word on what the replacement will be at this time.

GAITHERSBURG, MD ・ 13 HOURS AGO