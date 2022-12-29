Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
2022’s Top Stories: Montgomery and Wheaton Mall Owner Plans to Sell All U.S. Properties By The End of 2023
As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from April 2022: In March of 2021, it was reported that Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) planned to sell all of it’s US holdings in 2022. This would include Montgomery Mall and Wheaton Mall (Westfield Montgomery and Westfield Wheaton), both located in Montgomery County. Chief Executive Jean-Marie Tritant told investors last week that Unibail wants to shed most of its U.S. properties by the end of 2023, according to a Wall Street Journal report, which pushes things back about a year.
mocoshow.com
2022’s Top Stories: Sheetz Submits Final Site Plan For First MoCo Location
As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from August 2022: Royal Farms has opened, Wawa is on the way, and many have been waiting for the trifecta to be complete with the Sheetz announcement. Good news for the lovers of the convenience store/gast station, as Sheetz, Inc., has submitted Final Site Plan application, SP-9217-2022, requesting approval for a 6,139 square foot convenience retail store with drive-through and automobile filling station at 751 Progress Way, located off of N. Frederick Rd (355) in Gaithersburg.
mocoshow.com
Torrid Officially Sets Closing Date for Gaithersburg Location in Rio
At the beginning of December we let you know that Torrid, “the destination for Trendy Plus-size fashion and accessories”, will close its Rio location. The store, located at 35 Grand Corner Ave in Gaithersburg, has set a closing date of Monday, January 23rd, according to an assistant manager at the store. There is currently no update on closing sales. It took over the space that was previously home to Ono-Asia Pacific, a restaurant that served various Asian and Hawaiian cuisine, about a decade ago. There is no word on what the replacement will be at this time.
mocoshow.com
2022’s Top Stories: Rockville Town Square Sold for $33 Million
As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from September 2022: Morguard North American Residential REIT announced earlier this week that it has acquired the retail portion of Rockville Town Square. Having purchased Fenestra Apartments in 2017, this acquisition of the remaining retail in this mixed-use asset expands Morguard’s investment in the City of Rockville. The transaction closed at a purchase price of US$33.0 million, excluding closing costs. The news was brought to our attention by The MoCo Source earlier this month.
storereporter.com
Year-end wrap-up: The biggest openings & closings in Rockville, Potomac & North Bethesda
For our local retail and restaurant scene, 2022 was a year of rebuilding. Some longtime businesses made it through the height of the pandemic, only to shut down after the worst was over. A new crop of boutiques appeared on the scene, offering clothes and accessories to celebrate the return of festive events. New restaurants opened with diverse cuisines, from Greek to Lebanese to Salvadoran to Italian. We’ve chronicled the highlights here, with links to fill in the blanks on any stories you might have missed.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery Village Update (What’s New, What’s Closed, and What’s Coming Soon)
Below is a list of restaurants and businesses that have recently opened or will be coming soon to Montgomery Village, MD:. Dunkin’ is continuing its massive expansion across the country and in MoCo, with an upcoming location coming to the Goshen Crossing Shopping Center in the former Capital One Bank building at 20000 Goshen Rd. Since Inspire Brands acquired Dunkin’ and Baskin Robbins in late 2020 for $11.3 billion, the company has been opening in former bank locations that allow for easy installation of a drive-thru window. Dunkin has also aimed for non-traditional development that includes opening in airports and on college campuses, including the University of Maryland.
mocoshow.com
Envision Now Signs Lease to Elevate Rockville Office Building to 100% Occupancy
Edge has elevated 12712 Rock Creek Mill Road to 100% occupancy with the recent leasing of 3600 square of space to Envision Now, LLC. The 59,800-square-foot flex/office building is situated in the North Bethesda submarket of Montgomery County and owned by Crystal Development RCM LLC. Envision Now offers move & relocation services and building repairs and maintenance services. Envision Now was founded in 2015 by Katherine Rooker. Ms. Rooker has 20 years of construction and government experience and supported Federal contracts ranging from $10,000 to $70 million dollars. Kenneth Fellows and Robert Pugh, both Partners, Advisory Services for Edge, oversaw the leasing strategy and program on behalf of the landlord. Marek Rich and Nick Pugh of Scheer Partners represented the tenant in this leasing transaction.
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Apartment Fire in Bethesda Friday Morning
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call at 7170 Woodmont Ave, the Flats at Bethesda Ave apartment complex, for a fire on the fourth floor of the residential apartment building at approximately 7am on Friday morning. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, a small fire...
3 Delicious Pizza Places in Columbia
If you're looking for delicious pizza in Columbia, Maryland, look no further! This small town is home to three of the best pizza places around—Pub Dog, Home Slyce, and Grotto Pizza.
WTOP
Shoppers flock to Tysons Corner Center for holiday returns, sales
Thousands of shoppers visited Tysons Corner Center on Tuesday to make holiday returns and to take advantage of some post-holiday sales. Some people who spoke with WTOP at the mall say an annual post-Christmas trip to the shopping center is a tradition. “Straight after Christmas Day, it’s sales shopping,” said...
Roadway closed due to sinkhole, water main break in Rockville, Maryland
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A Rockville roadway was closed after a water main break and sinkhole appeared Friday afternoon. According to a tweet from Rockville City Police Department, the sinkhole and water main break is near E. Jefferson Street and Maryland Avenue. Crews became first aware of the damage just before 1:30 p.m.
mocoshow.com
New Pizza Hut Location Now Open in Germantown
A little over a year ago, in December 2021, we let you know that Pizza Hut is moving into the Cloppers Mill shopping center in Germantown. The new restaurant, located at 18070 Mateny Rd, between Shoppers and Popeyes, is now open. The location is a smaller version than traditional Pizza...
fox5dc.com
Concerns grow over safety, failing businesses at Union Station
WASHINGTON - Union Station is grappling with safety concerns and failing businesses with no clear pathway for improvement going into 2023. The landmark train station is nearly 115 years old. For many stepping out of the station and into the city, it's their first glance at the nation's capitol. Union...
New fresh pretzel shop comes to White Marsh
Located at 8129 Honeygo Blvd, Mama Tiana’s offers three different flavored pretzels: Original, Cinnamon Sugar, and Garlic. They also offer beef pretzel dogs.
Wbaltv.com
Outdoor activities canceled, but fireworks will go on at Inner Harbor for new year
Some Marylanders' plans to celebrate the new year are likely well underway, while some are being altered because of the weekend weather forecast. Outdoor activities for Baltimore's New Year's celebration are canceled, 11 News learned on Thursday. But it's so far, so good for the fireworks show at midnight on Saturday. Organizers said the fireworks show will likely go on rain or shine.
mocoshow.com
Smoothie King Closes After Four Years in Plaza Del Mercado
Smoothie King, which opened at 2229 Bel Pre Road in Plaza Del Mercado in September of 2018, closed permanently last month. Smoothie King will be replaced by Maryland-based Poke Bowl– a restaurant serving poke bowls, bubble tea, a variety of appetizers, and more. Poke Bowl has five locations in...
WTOP
Royal Sands Social Club makes its Navy Yard debut
Supply chain issues delayed the opening of restaurant operator Mission Group‘s most ambitious restaurant project for months, but Royal Sands Social Club has opened its doors in D.C.’s Navy Yard. And you might even be tempted to wear your swimming suit. The owners created what they call “the...
alxnow.com
Goodies Frozen Custard closes for season, owner doubles down on not raising prices
After a busy season, Brandon Byrd finally wrapped things up at his Old Town custard shop with a special event on Christmas Eve. Byrd will reopen Goodie’s Frozen Custard & Treats (200 Commerce Street) sometime in the spring, and like the ingredients of his vanilla custard, he isn’t planning on making any changes — that means no new flavors or price increases.
WTOP
COVID testing requirements for students in DC, Montgomery Co., and Fairfax Co
Winter break won’t be over for D.C. public school students until they take a COVID-19 test. Meanwhile, kids in neighboring Montgomery County, Maryland, and Fairfax County, Virginia, are being strongly encouraged to do so. D.C. The test confirming D.C. children aren’t sick needs to be taken on Monday Jan....
rockvillenights.com
Robbery in Rockville parking lot
Rockville City police are investigating a robbery that occurred in a parking lot on Wednesday morning, December 28, 2022. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 1900 block of Veirs Mill Road at 10:35 AM. That's the commercial area in Twinbrook.
