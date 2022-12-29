Read full article on original website
Related
KCCI.com
Iowa Medical Cannabidiol Board recommends increasing number of dispensaries in the state
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's Health and Human Services says the state needs more medical marijuana dispensaries. That's just one recommendation its Medical Cannabidiol Board released Wednesday. Currently, Iowa law limits the number of medical marijuana dispensaries at five statewide. The Board says increasing the number of dispensaries would...
Iowa Attorney General official: $5M JUUL settlement terms match other states’ settlement
(The Center Square) – Iowa's Attorney General has reached a $5 million settlement with JUUL Labs to resolve potential violations of the state’s Deceptive Trade Practices Act, the state announced Wednesday. AG Tom Miller said JUUL exposed Iowans under age 21 to its electronic nicotine delivery system, or...
Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license
A 63-year-old Iowa nurse convicted of stealing a patient’s painkillers has agreed to surrender her nursing license.
kscj.com
IOWA LOTTERY PLANS TO UPGRADE HOW WINNERS ARE PAID
THE IOWA LOTTERY PLANS TO MOVE TO SOME MORE MODERN METHODS OF PAYMENT FOR PRIZES IN THE NEW YEAR. SPOKESPERSON, MARY NEUBAUER, SAYS PAPER CHECKS HAD BEEN THE STANDARD. NEUBAUER SAYS CASH PAYMENTS WON’T GO AWAY, BUT THEY DO PLAN TO START USING PREPAID DEBIT CARDS THAT ALLOW RETAILERS OR LOTTERY OFFICES TO LOAD THE PRIZE MONEY ONTO THE CARD.
KCRG.com
Dog abandoned at Iowa airport.
State health officials are urging people to understand the signs of a rare but life-threatening disease that was recently detected in Iowa. Circulating viruses increasing wait times for urgent care clinics. Updated: 3 hours ago. Leaders at Unity Point Health Hospitals and Clinics say high case numbers of Flu, RSV,...
New Iowa Laws To Take Effect
(Des Moines, IA) Iowa’s lawmakers passed more than 150 bills this year, eleven of which will go into effect on January 1. The state’s nine individual income tax rates will be consolidated into four, ranging from four-point-four percent to six percent. An update to Iowa’s bottle bill raises the handling fee for redemption centers and grocery stores to three cents. It also allows for mobile redemption centers and lets retailers opt out of the practice. Another new law will stop healthcare organizations from backing out on reimbursement agreements after the service was already provided. One of the new laws updates the legal definition of autism spectrum disorder, making it easier for Iowans to get coverage to care for the condition.
KETV.com
Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals working through backlog of nursing home investigations
The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals said it was making up for the lost time when it comes to inspecting care facilities. The DIA said it was not allowed to conduct surveys during the 2020 pandemic so care facilities could learn to navigate COVID-19, KCRG reports. The DIA interacts with and investigates care facilities in several different ways. A surveyor can show up unannounced to investigate, or people can fill out a complaint for the state to investigate.
iowapublicradio.org
New report finds nearly half of Iowa drivers involved in serious crashes tested positive for drugs
A new study has found nearly half of Iowa drivers involved in a traffic crash tested positive for at least one drug. The study by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration screened people involved in crashes for drugs at seven Level 1 trauma centers nationally, ranging from Massachusetts to California.
What are the 2023 changes to Iowa's retirement taxes?
DES MOINES, Iowa — Starting in 2023, Iowans 55 years or older will be exempt from paying state taxes on retirement income. "At the end of the day, this will have a big impact on the pocketbooks of older Iowans," said Brad Anderson, State Director for AARP Iowa. "Especially after a year of record inflation where it caused Iowans across the boards to struggle to pay for things like gas and groceries and medicines. So, anytime we can see more older Iowans keeping more of their retirement income. That's a good thing."
KIMT
Tom Miller leaves office as longest serving state Attorney General in history
DES MOINES, Iowa – After 40 years in office, Tom Miller will stop down as Iowa’s Attorney General on January 3, 2023. “I’m very thankful to Iowa voters. I feel fortunate to have served 10 terms in a job that I love,” says Miller, who is the longest serving attorney general in U.S. history. “We did it our way. We never compromised on our values and principles. That is enormously satisfying to me. I’m so thankful to my staff and impressed with their quality of work, their professionalism, and their dedication.”
KCCI.com
Close Up: Respiratory illnesses, Iowa's new gun rights amendment
DES MOINES, Iowa — In this episode of Close Up, central Iowa clinics and hospitals are flooded with patients suffering from RSV, the flu and COVID-19. These respiratory illnesses are particularly tough on young children. We also take a look at Iowa's new gun rights amendment and what it...
Corydon Times-Republican
The City in Iowa Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa Farmland Sales Involve More Investors, But Still Remains Low
(Radio Iowa) The annual Iowa State University survey finds more farmland sales in the last two to three years compared to five or six years ago. But survey manager, Wendong Zhang, says the farmland turnover rate is still very low and the buyer profile has only changed slightly. “Iowa farmland...
northwestmoinfo.com
New Iowa Attorney General Looks to Hire More Prosecutors, Create Cold Case Unit
Brenna Bird, Iowa Republican Candidate for Attorney General. Photo by birdforiowa.com. (Radio Iowa) Brenna Bird will take over Monday as Iowa’s attorney general, the first Republican to hold the office in 40 years. Bird’s central campaign promise was to — in her words — see Joe Biden in court.
iheart.com
Governor Reynolds Appoints District Associate Judge In Judicial District 6
(Undated) -- Governor Kim Reynolds appoints a new district associate judge in Judicial District 6. Brandon Schrock, a staff attorney at the Linn County Advocate, will replace District Associate Judge Deborah Farmer Minot after her retirement. The district includes Benton, Iowa, Johnson, Jones, Linn, and Tama counties.
iheart.com
New laws go into effect in Iowa on January 1st
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa's lawmakers passed more than 150 bills during the 2022 Legislative Session, and four of them will go into effect on January 1st. House File 2317 brings income tax reforms to Iowa. The state's nine individual income tax rates will be consolidated into four, ranging from 4.4% to 6%. Each of the four tax brackets will gradually lower to 3.9% in 2026. The law also exempts retirement income from taxes.
iheart.com
Nebraska Gas Tax Hike To Ring In New Year
Nebraskans will see an increase in gas prices to start 2023. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says the state's gas tax is set to go up 17 percent in January. The 4.2 cent increase will put the tax at 29 cents a gallon. N-D-O-T says the tax rates are adjusted...
KCRG.com
JUUL agrees to pay state $5 million to state of Iowa
Former Hawkeye, now country artist, glad to get second shot at Music City Bowl. KCRG-TV9's Scott Saville reports from Nashville tonight on how the 2021 bowl game's cancellation led to an opportunity of a lifetime for one Iowa graduate. Updated: 38 minutes ago. With the cold weather Eastern Iowa saw...
Bacteria Known to Cause Brain Disease Found in Iowa
In the middle of a "tridemic," as some are calling it, already compounding a hellish flu-season, and in the midst of whatever a "post-pandemic world" is supposed to look like, the latest news out of Des Moines, IA really isn't what we needed to hear as we head full-speed into 2023.
Albia Newspapers
Iowans have a new favorite liquor as sales again hit record
DES MOINES — Iowans shook things up when it came to their favorite liquor brand this past year – and set yet another record for liquor sales. For the first time in a decade, Black Velvet Canadian Whisky was unseated by consumers as Iowa’s preferred liquor – by Tito’s Handmade Vodka, according to a new annual report from the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division, which serves as the state’s exclusive liquor and wine wholesaler.
Comments / 0