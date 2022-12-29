ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
kscj.com

IOWA LOTTERY PLANS TO UPGRADE HOW WINNERS ARE PAID

THE IOWA LOTTERY PLANS TO MOVE TO SOME MORE MODERN METHODS OF PAYMENT FOR PRIZES IN THE NEW YEAR. SPOKESPERSON, MARY NEUBAUER, SAYS PAPER CHECKS HAD BEEN THE STANDARD. NEUBAUER SAYS CASH PAYMENTS WON’T GO AWAY, BUT THEY DO PLAN TO START USING PREPAID DEBIT CARDS THAT ALLOW RETAILERS OR LOTTERY OFFICES TO LOAD THE PRIZE MONEY ONTO THE CARD.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Dog abandoned at Iowa airport.

State health officials are urging people to understand the signs of a rare but life-threatening disease that was recently detected in Iowa. Circulating viruses increasing wait times for urgent care clinics. Updated: 3 hours ago. Leaders at Unity Point Health Hospitals and Clinics say high case numbers of Flu, RSV,...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

New Iowa Laws To Take Effect

(Des Moines, IA) Iowa’s lawmakers passed more than 150 bills this year, eleven of which will go into effect on January 1. The state’s nine individual income tax rates will be consolidated into four, ranging from four-point-four percent to six percent. An update to Iowa’s bottle bill raises the handling fee for redemption centers and grocery stores to three cents. It also allows for mobile redemption centers and lets retailers opt out of the practice. Another new law will stop healthcare organizations from backing out on reimbursement agreements after the service was already provided. One of the new laws updates the legal definition of autism spectrum disorder, making it easier for Iowans to get coverage to care for the condition.
IOWA STATE
KETV.com

Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals working through backlog of nursing home investigations

The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals said it was making up for the lost time when it comes to inspecting care facilities. The DIA said it was not allowed to conduct surveys during the 2020 pandemic so care facilities could learn to navigate COVID-19, KCRG reports. The DIA interacts with and investigates care facilities in several different ways. A surveyor can show up unannounced to investigate, or people can fill out a complaint for the state to investigate.
IOWA STATE
We Are Iowa

What are the 2023 changes to Iowa's retirement taxes?

DES MOINES, Iowa — Starting in 2023, Iowans 55 years or older will be exempt from paying state taxes on retirement income. "At the end of the day, this will have a big impact on the pocketbooks of older Iowans," said Brad Anderson, State Director for AARP Iowa. "Especially after a year of record inflation where it caused Iowans across the boards to struggle to pay for things like gas and groceries and medicines. So, anytime we can see more older Iowans keeping more of their retirement income. That's a good thing."
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Tom Miller leaves office as longest serving state Attorney General in history

DES MOINES, Iowa – After 40 years in office, Tom Miller will stop down as Iowa’s Attorney General on January 3, 2023. “I’m very thankful to Iowa voters. I feel fortunate to have served 10 terms in a job that I love,” says Miller, who is the longest serving attorney general in U.S. history. “We did it our way. We never compromised on our values and principles. That is enormously satisfying to me. I’m so thankful to my staff and impressed with their quality of work, their professionalism, and their dedication.”
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Close Up: Respiratory illnesses, Iowa's new gun rights amendment

DES MOINES, Iowa — In this episode of Close Up, central Iowa clinics and hospitals are flooded with patients suffering from RSV, the flu and COVID-19. These respiratory illnesses are particularly tough on young children. We also take a look at Iowa's new gun rights amendment and what it...
IOWA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

The City in Iowa Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
DES MOINES, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa Farmland Sales Involve More Investors, But Still Remains Low

(Radio Iowa) The annual Iowa State University survey finds more farmland sales in the last two to three years compared to five or six years ago. But survey manager, Wendong Zhang, says the farmland turnover rate is still very low and the buyer profile has only changed slightly. “Iowa farmland...
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

New laws go into effect in Iowa on January 1st

(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa's lawmakers passed more than 150 bills during the 2022 Legislative Session, and four of them will go into effect on January 1st. House File 2317 brings income tax reforms to Iowa. The state's nine individual income tax rates will be consolidated into four, ranging from 4.4% to 6%. Each of the four tax brackets will gradually lower to 3.9% in 2026. The law also exempts retirement income from taxes.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Nebraska Gas Tax Hike To Ring In New Year

Nebraskans will see an increase in gas prices to start 2023. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says the state's gas tax is set to go up 17 percent in January. The 4.2 cent increase will put the tax at 29 cents a gallon. N-D-O-T says the tax rates are adjusted...
NEBRASKA STATE
KCRG.com

JUUL agrees to pay state $5 million to state of Iowa

Former Hawkeye, now country artist, glad to get second shot at Music City Bowl. KCRG-TV9's Scott Saville reports from Nashville tonight on how the 2021 bowl game's cancellation led to an opportunity of a lifetime for one Iowa graduate. Updated: 38 minutes ago. With the cold weather Eastern Iowa saw...
IOWA STATE
Eagle 102.3

Bacteria Known to Cause Brain Disease Found in Iowa

In the middle of a "tridemic," as some are calling it, already compounding a hellish flu-season, and in the midst of whatever a "post-pandemic world" is supposed to look like, the latest news out of Des Moines, IA really isn't what we needed to hear as we head full-speed into 2023.
IOWA STATE
Albia Newspapers

Iowans have a new favorite liquor as sales again hit record

DES MOINES — Iowans shook things up when it came to their favorite liquor brand this past year – and set yet another record for liquor sales. For the first time in a decade, Black Velvet Canadian Whisky was unseated by consumers as Iowa’s preferred liquor – by Tito’s Handmade Vodka, according to a new annual report from the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division, which serves as the state’s exclusive liquor and wine wholesaler.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy